Get a Glimpse of Farm Life All Around the World

There’s more to farm life than waking up with the rooster’s cock-a-doodle-do to milk the cows. It’s also a culture that includes an appreciation for livestock, land, planting and harvesting. The late U.S. President Jimmy Carter, a former peanut farmer, once described “the caress of the soft, damp, and cool freshly turned earth on my feet,” as he walked barefoot among his crops.

All over the world, whether they’re growing guava and chili peppers or corn and chickens, farmers help sustain millions of people with their expertise of the land and animals that provide eggs, beef and other goods. Take a look.