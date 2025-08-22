Smithsonian Photo Contest Galleries

Get a Glimpse of Farm Life All Around the World

These 15 images from the Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest will grow on you

Photographs selected by Allison Scates

Cow in house
In some countries, it’s not uncommon to bring cows and other farm animals into the house with humans for the winter. It protects them from the chill and adds a source of heat to the home in frigid months. Rene Ruis, Switzerland, 2019

There’s more to farm life than waking up with the rooster’s cock-a-doodle-do to milk the cows. It’s also a culture that includes an appreciation for livestock, land, planting and harvesting. The late U.S. President Jimmy Carter, a former peanut farmer, once described “the caress of the soft, damp, and cool freshly turned earth on my feet,” as he walked barefoot among his crops. 

All over the world, whether they’re growing guava and chili peppers or corn and chickens, farmers help sustain millions of people with their expertise of the land and animals that provide eggs, beef and other goods. Take a look.

A man sits next to crates of tomatoes
A prolific farmer provides fresh tomatoes for his community in the middle of a global pandemic. Shane Doyle, Michigan, 2020
A aerial shot of a crop field with a tractor below
A farmer harvests his soybean crop, followed by a tag-team grain cart.  John English, Kansas, 2022
A black and white photo of an elderly couple selling eggs from a van
Two seniors sell cartons of fresh eggs from the Willis Poultry Farm from the back of a van. Bob Gates, New York, 2009
Five women put red chiles in baskets
Women fill their baskets with red chiles, which are used to add a bit of spice to many cultural dishes. Joy Saha, Bangladesh, 2022
A man sits next to leafy produce barefoot
A barefoot farmer sits among his crops as he harvests leafy, green produce. Mustafa AbdulHadi, Bahrain, 2021
A black and white photo of a young girl looking at a alpaca
A young girl views an alpaca, which are generally social and docile, from a distance, peeking through bars of a fence for a better view. Kelley Dallas, Colorado, 2021
A farmer goes to feed his four hairy cows
An Italian farmer greets his diners as he arrives to feed hairy Scottish Highland cows. Tihomir Trichkov, Italy, 2023
Farmers on boats filled with guavas
They may grow on trees, but guavas are sold on boats at the Bhimruli Floating Market. Rayhan Ahmed, Bangladesh, 2019
Tractors driving down the street
It’s unlikely you’ll see tractors rolling down the streets of major cities, but it’s not that rare a scene for those living the farm life. Justin Hansen, Kansas, 2011
An aerial shot of a man standing in a bright green crop field
A man stands in the midst of rows and rows of crops. Rafid Yasar, Netherlands, 2022
A farmer stands on a hill of yellow grain
A farmer on a hill made of grain seemingly uses a shovel to transfer the wheat particles from one mound to another. F. Dilek Yurdakul, Turkey, 2018
A truck drives on a empty road with silos in the foreground
As the sun begins to set, a pickup truck travels on a road toward a facility where silos, primarily used to store grain, stretch high above the land. Curt Dennison, Iowa, 2018
A black and white photo of a farmer standing next to two horses
A farmer and his horses take a break from working on the farm. Nikhil Nagane, New York, 2017
An aerial shot of women harvesting rice
Women in the north of Iran play a colorful role in planting and harvesting rice. Mehdi Mohebi Pour, Iran, 2021

Tracy Scott Forson is a senior editor at Smithsonian magazine.

Planning Your Next Trip?

Explore great travel deals

A Note to our Readers Smithsonian magazine participates in affiliate link advertising programs. If you purchase an item through these links, we receive a commission.