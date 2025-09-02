From Flower Markets and Colonial Forts to Shrines and Battlefields, Take a Journey Into the Heart of India Traveling down a river in West Bengal reveals the enduring imprint of empire—and the soul of a region shaped by centuries of change By Joshua Hammer Photographs by Ranita Roy Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

The morning temperature was pushing 90 degrees as I made my way on foot past the Howrah Railway Station in Kolkata, the capital of the Indian state of West Bengal. Following a guide, I wove through a crush of traders, civil servants and other commuters on the Howrah Bridge, a steel cantilever span over the Hooghly River. Down below, on a concrete platform extending into the river, the Mullick Ghat flower market was in full swing. Trucks from the countryside disgorged huge piles of roses, sunflowers and gladioli, and garlands of yellow and orange marigolds.

Couriers placed the bundles on their heads and darted through a maze of wooden stalls as hundreds of customers haggled with shopkeepers over the prices of floral displays for weddings, cremations and religious festivals. This relentless cycle of buying and selling has gone on seven days a week, every week of the year, since the flower market, now one of the largest in Asia, was founded in 1855. Above many stalls, I noticed alcoves into which shopkeepers crawled at night, clambering down at dawn to begin another day of frenzied commerce.

Kolkata has always been a city that tends toward extremes. When I first visited, in 1981, I walked out of the railway station and found myself enveloped in a scene that could have come from the febrile imagination of Hieronymus Bosch: refugee families from the impoverished countryside cooking and sleeping on broken sidewalks; barefoot rickshaw wallahs pulling their two-wheelers through diesel-choked streets and alleys; volunteers from Mother Teresa’s Home for the Dying Destitute coaxing the desperately ill to the charity’s shelter to die in relative comfort. Beyond this dystopian scene rose remnants of the British Empire, which ruled here for two centuries before India gained independence in 1947: spired Anglican churches, marble memorials, neo-Classical buildings where the empire builders once worked.

Returning four decades later, I found that while much had changed, some things had not. My guide brought me back to the Indian Coffee House, housed in an iconic, nearly 150-year-old establishment packed with students and writers smoking and talking beneath lazily spinning ceiling fans. We browsed overflowing bookstalls on College Street that testified to the city’s vibrant intellectual life, exemplified by such locally bred Nobel Prize-winners as the writer Rabindranath Tagore (once a regular at the Indian Coffee House) and the economist Amartya Sen.

But the city I encountered in the early 1980s, now a megalopolis of roughly 20 million people, has become an increasingly globalized commercial center. Economic modernization was already under way when West Bengal’s Marxist regional government was voted out of office in 2011 after 34 years in power. Subsequent reforms and initiatives have continued to help launch the state into the 21st century. “First Coca-Cola came to Kolkata, and then mobile phones, then everything else,” Monideepa Banerjie, a political journalist and broadcaster in Kolkata, told me. The barefoot rickshaw wallahs are still there, but now they share the streets with BMWs, Mercedes and other luxury vehicles. Glittering shopping malls and art galleries add to an increasingly international atmosphere. Last year, West Bengal’s economy grew by nearly 7 percent.

Did You Know? A timeline of the British Empire in India The British East India Company established its first Indian trading post near Kolkata in 1690.

In 1757, the trading firm’s private army defeated a joint Bengali-French force, effectively seizing control of the subcontinent.

After the “Indian mutiny” of 1857, a mass uprising, the British crown took direct control of India, finally relinquishing power in 1947.

With my guide, I made my way down to the bank of the Hooghly River, lined with crematoriums, warehouses, Hindu temples and metal pipes gushing raw sewage into the water. The river’s name probably comes from the town of Hugli, founded by the Portuguese in the 16th century. Traders from the Netherlands, France, Britain and Denmark soon followed, setting up rival posts aimed at grabbing a share of Bengal’s riches. In August 1690, Job Charnock, an agent from the East India Company, the British trading firm, created a commercial post near this spot. A nearby village was called Kalikata, possibly named after Kali, the four-armed, red-eyed goddess of time, death and destruction. (The British called the city Calcutta, but local officials changed the name in 2001 to reflect Bengali pronunciation.)

Over the next century, as Kolkata grew into a vibrant city, the company became something of a god itself. It raised an army; defeated local rulers; seized control of taxation; monopolized the global trade in cotton, indigo and opium; and conquered most of modern-day India, as well as what are now Pakistan, Bangladesh and Myanmar. Before it was phased out of existence in the late 1800s, the East India Company laid the foundations for the Raj, the British Empire in India, which would extend its reach around the globe and come to shape the modern world.

Many of the firm’s earliest operations and conquests took place along the Hooghly, the Ganges’ westernmost distributary, also known as the Bhagirathi. The river flows south from near Murshidabad, the capital of the old Bengali kingdom, for 160 miles through pasture, swampland, rice paddies and jungle before emptying into the Bay of Bengal. Until recently, most of the towns and villages, shrines and forts, battlefields, palaces, and other historically significant sites were little visited even by Indians who lived nearby. But the globalization of Kolkata has opened the region, and several riverboat companies have begun to offer tourists—mostly Europeans and Americans but increasingly Indians, too—the chance to explore at an intimate distance a critical part of India’s history.

I, too, was curious to learn more of this history by following the trading firm’s path, so one April day, before the pre-monsoon heat ground river traffic to a halt, I joined a seven-day cruise that would take me upstream from Kolkata to the Farakka Barrage, a dam that diverts water from the Ganges to maintain navigable water levels in the Hooghly. Along the way I observed not only the firm’s residual imprint on the places it once ruled but also West Bengal’s modernizing ethos, its religious and cultural diversity, and a spirit of resistance and national pride shaped by 200 years of foreign domination.

Long ago, Bengal was part of Ashoka the Great’s vast empire before emerging in the eighth century A.D. as a major Buddhist power ruled by the Pala dynasty. By the 14th and 15th centuries, Bengal was an independent sultanate whose territory comprised an area including modern-day Bangladesh and the Indian state of West Bengal. Then, in the 16th century, the Mughals, a Muslim dynasty from Central Asia, began conquering territories across the Indian subcontinent, and in 1576, the Mughal Emperor Akbar defeated the Bengali sultan, Daud Khan Karrani, and cemented the Mughals’ hold of the region.

With its ample rainfall and rich soil, Mughal Bengal thrived as a producer and exporter of silk, cotton and a bounty of other agricultural products. The Mughals ruled through a viceroy known as the nawab, based in the palace at Murshidabad. The position became hereditary, and as Mughal power waned in the 1700s, the nawabs gained de facto independence and amassed tremendous riches. For centuries, Hindus and Muslims jockeyed for dominance while imprinting their faiths across the landscape.

That changed in 1947, when the departing British rulers, with the grudging assent of most Indian political leaders, partitioned India. Bengal was split into the Hindu-dominated Indian state of West Bengal and Muslim East Pakistan (which later became Bangladesh), sending millions of Hindus and Muslims fleeing in opposite directions. Hundreds of thousands of people died in the chaos, and West Bengal’s Muslim population fell below 20 percent. Pakistani historian Ayesha Jalal called partition “the central historical event in 20th-century South Asia.” At the root of that imperial legacy was the East India Company, which over a century seized control of Bengal and created a model for its conquest of the rest of India.

The morning after my walking tour of Kolkata, I boarded a motorized launch from a riverside quay to the Rajmahal, the “King’s Palace” in Hindi. The three-deck, 164-foot-long ship is one of five luxury vessels operated by a joint British-Indian company known as Assam Bengal Navigation, which runs river tours here as well as on the Brahmaputra River, in northeast India, and along the main stem of the Ganges. The deck was polished wood, the cabins appointed with large French windows offering panoramic river views. As the boat raised its anchor and sailed beneath the Howrah Bridge, we met Subhankar Sengupta, a balding, bespectacled and professorial guide who strode the deck wearing a floppy safari hat. Sengupta would lead us—a dozen travelers from England, Australia and France—through riverine villages, and most evenings he held lectures in the saloon on the main deck, conversing authoritatively on everything from French colonial forts to local bird life to the Hindu gods and their avatars.

Twenty-four hours and 25 miles later, we docked at Chandannagar, founded as a trading post by the French East India Company, the British firm’s main rival, in the late 17th century. The city remained a pocket of French colonial rule until shortly after India’s independence. Macaques with pigtails frolicked along the Strand, the town’s riverfront promenade, lined with traces of that era. We passed a 19th-century école, or grammar school, for girls; a Roman Catholic church that reminded me of a scaled-down Notre Dame; and a neglected museum filled with crockery, military uniforms and portraits of bygone French commanders. A diorama displayed a miniature Fort d’Orléans, a mud-walled fortress erected in 1696 that stood for decades as a symbol of French power.

In March 1757, shortly after the outbreak of the Seven Years’ War that involved many European nations, two British warships sailed up the Hooghly from Kolkata and attacked Fort d’Orléans. “The French were not ready for any war,” Sengupta explained. “They were not expecting an attack.” Even so, the fort’s guns damaged the British fleet, killing 37 sailors on the British HMS Tyger. A British East India Company infantry brigade led by Robert Clive, a pugnacious 31-year-old from Shropshire, in the West Midlands, England, aided the naval assault. After a fierce bombardment, the French finally abandoned the fort. Clive, who’d been sent to India by his landowner father 14 years earlier to wean him from a life of petty crime, would soon transform himself into the most consequential British military leader in 18th-century India.

Three months after the French defeat at Chandannagar, Clive and a British East India Company force, accompanied by boats carrying additional soldiers and supplies, marched 85 miles along the river to Plassey, an Anglicized name for the Bengali village of Palashi. This time they were out for revenge against a different foe: Bengal’s young, French-backed nawab, Siraj-ud-Daulah. The previous year, worried about the East India Company’s growing power, the nawab had sent his troops to Kolkata, where they captured a British fort and imprisoned many dozens of British soldiers in a dungeon that became known as the “Black Hole of Calcutta.” In one night all but 21 of the men suffocated or died of heat stroke.

Now, at Plassey, as Clive remembered it, the nawab commanded a force of 35,000 sepoys, or Indian infantrymen; 15,000 cavalry; 50 cannons; and numerous battle elephants, as well as a few French Army officers working alongside him against their English rivals. Clive arrived with just 800 European soldiers, 2,200 sepoys and eight cannons. “The most singular sight presented to the British was the [nawab’s] artillery,” wrote one 19th-century historian. “They were all drawn by beautiful white oxen...behind every gun an elephant...pushing with his great strength.”

But unknown to the nawab, a duplicitous Bengali general, Mir Jafar, had made a secret deal with Clive. He would march his troops to Plassey but keep them on the sidelines when the fighting started. In return, Clive would help to make him the new nawab if Siraj were defeated. Mir Jafar’s betrayal caused the Mughal forces to flee in panic. Then, after a rainstorm damaged the Bengalis’ gunpowder, further neutralizing their advantage, Siraj’s army quickly fell apart. The nawab himself escaped on a camel.

A motorized launch took us from the Rajmahal to see the battle site, docking on the east bank of the Hooghly. From there a fleet of electric three-wheelers, or tuk-tuks, bore us past groves of banyan trees, bananas, bamboo and coconut palms. The road dead-ended at an asphalt plaza carved out of the bush that was dominated by a stone obelisk erected by the British in the early 1900s. It was marked simply: “Battlefield of Plassey, June 23, 1757.” The battlefield lay to our left, now a sweep of farmland that extended to the river.

We continued down a path. Plots of green chiles, beans and corn, divided by earthen dikes, covered the terrain where tens of thousands of troops and their elephants had faced each other in combat. Amid the plots I spotted a brick platform mounted by three obelisks, each marking the remains of a Bengali general killed by artillery or sniper fire. Besides the stone obelisk in the plaza, it was the only evidence that a battle had taken place here. Just 500 soldiers died at Plassey, Sengupta told us, as we walked the path, but it was “a war that changed the history of India forever.”

Siraj was captured soon afterward, while hiding along the river—according to one story, a Hindu ascetic recognized him by the regal shoes he was wearing. He was soon stabbed to death by an assassin acting under orders from Mir Jafar’s son. Mir Jafar became the new nawab, and Clive pledged him East India Company support in exchange for control over much of the trade in Bengal. “With this victory, the whole balance of power in India had now shifted,” the historian William Dalrymple wrote in The Anarchy, his 2019 history of the firm. “The British had become the dominant military and political force in Bengal.”

In 1764, at the Battle of Buxar, East India Company soldiers defeated a unified army of the Mughal emperor and two nawabs, including Mir Qasim, Mir Jafar’s successor as Bengal’s ruler, who had turned against the British. The emperor now granted the East India Company the right to tax Bengalis in return for an annual tribute. It was a windfall worth hundreds of millions of pounds a year. Clive’s victory made him the de facto ruler of Bengal and one of the richest men in England. Over the next five decades, the company continued its expansion through outright territorial conquest and treaties with Indian rulers, eliminating virtually all resistance by the early 1800s.

One sultry morning, we disembarked at Baranagar, a sleepy village of tin-roofed bungalows on the river’s west bank. Sengupta led us down dirt alleys to a clearing, where we gazed on a red terra-cotta Hindu temple complex called Char Bangla—one of several commissioned here by Rani Bhabani, an 18th-century zamindar, or feudal landlord, in the 1750s. “She went on a pilgrimage and stopped in this village on her way there, and liked it,” Sengupta told us. “Murshidabad had the nawabs, and she probably decided to create a rival Hindu center.” Richly detailed carvings depicted scenes from the Mahabharata and Ramayana, the two sacred epics of Hinduism. A frieze at the bottom of Char Bangla showed an East India Company cavalry officer leading a column of rifle-bearing sepoys, a startling snapshot of the era that had worked its way into fanciful tableaus of dragons, cobras and ancient warriors.

A few hundred yards away, down a path lined with palm, mango and banana trees, stood a pastel-blue-painted schoolhouse, where a dozen teenage boys and girls were poised over composition books. A few years ago, Sengupta explained, a young man from the village began practicing his English with the Western tourists who would descend on Baranagar from the Rajmahal every few weeks. As his English improved, he came up with an idea. With modest financing from Assam Bengal Navigation, he launched the Baranagar English Tuition Center, in which village kids, for a small fee, come to learn the language for two hours a day, three mornings a week, before or after attending regular classes at their government school. Today the tour company subsidizes students who need financial assistance and is building two new classrooms to meet growing demand.

A 16-year-old girl showed me her application to an international learning program in South Korea, where English was the language of instruction. “There are students from all over the world there,” she told me, excitedly. It was a vivid reminder of one outcome of British imperialism: the importance of English as a ticket to a better future. Bengal became the first region of India in which English-language education took hold. The British founded India’s first newspaper in Kolkata in 1780, opened its first English-language medical college in 1835, and founded the University of Calcutta in the 1850s. The spread of literacy and the English language “was one of the positives of colonialism,” Banerjie, the Bengali political journalist, told me, though, she hastened to add, “nearly every Indian would say that we are better off in charge of our own destiny.” For both the upper castes attending boarding schools in India and Britain and village kids scrambling to escape from poverty and isolation, the language opened a world of possibility.

Not far from Baranagar lies Murshidabad, the former capital of the Bengali nawabs. Disembarking from the Rajmahal, I walked along another riverfront promenade lined with tin-roofed market stalls, no different from those of the half-dozen towns I’d visited in the past few days. But turning a corner I was confronted with a remarkable sight: a neo-Classical Italianate palace apparently inspired by Buckingham Palace, complete with a colonnaded central portico and two vast wings painted yellow, sprawling across a manicured lawn. Designed by Duncan Macleod, a Scottish architect with the Bengal Corps of Engineers, and constructed between 1829 and 1837, the Hazarduari Palace (“The Palace of a Thousand Doors”) was the symbolic seat of the nawabs for more than a century, until the Indian government stripped them of their properties after the 1947 independence. Yet by the time the nawabs moved in, their power had already dissipated. It was the East India Company’s governors who called the shots, relegating the nawabs to ritualistic displays of pomp in their palace and gardens.

Along with hundreds of Indian tourists, I walked through two floors of galleries filled with treasures: carved Chinese ivory, armor, swords and scabbards, palanquins and carriages, ceramic vases, and oil portraits of the nawabs. One large painting depicted the signing of the 1765 Treaty of Allahabad, which followed the Battle of Buxar. The crowded tableau showed the defeated Mughal emperor, draped in sumptuous robes, reclining beneath a parasol and surrounded by courtiers mounted on elephants. He was conferring upon Clive—pudgy, clad in a red frock coat—the diwani, the right to collect revenue in Bengal, Bihar and Orissa. In another gallery, I gazed upon a portrait of Lord Charles Cornwallis, who was appointed governor general of Bengal in 1786, five years after surrendering to George Washington at Yorktown, Virginia. Cornwallis cut down on corruption and nepotism within the East India Company, codified laws, and consolidated control over much of India, setting the stage for the ascendance of the Raj.

That evening, I stood on the top deck of the Rajmahal, sipping a gin and tonic as streaks of pink and scarlet softly illuminated banana groves, meadows and rice fields. We sailed past a party for the Solar New Year, when Hindus gather to celebrate in exuberant style. Temples were strung up with lights, loudspeakers blared tinny religious music, and hundreds of people clustered along the ghat, the stairs leading to the water, to bathe and to pray. It was a reminder that Bengali life, religion and culture had remained resilient, surviving centuries of mismanagement and theft by the region’s Mughal and later British rulers.

After the Mughal emperor granted Clive the diwani, British tax collectors extorted the Bengali peasantry to raise funds and enrich themselves, precipitating widespread poverty. Clive returned permanently to England in 1767 and won election to Parliament. Meanwhile, in the late 1760s, a devastating drought caused the local rice crop to fail. With grain stores empty after the East India Company’s shortsighted managers had stopped maintaining them, a famine took hold in 1769 and 1770 in which one-third of Bengal’s population died. Whistle-blowers from the company went public in England with stories of mismanagement and mass death, and a furor erupted in Parliament and the press. “We have murdered, deposed, plundered, usurped,” thundered the historian Horace Walpole as the extent of the devastation became clear.

Clive, in England, was publicly mocked. One satire called him “Lord Vulture”: “deaf to every sentiment of justice and humanity...whose avarice knows no bounds.” In Parliament, Clive passionately defended himself, to general ridicule. Given the riches available to him to plunder, he proclaimed, “I stand astonished by my own moderation.” But on November 22, 1774, Clive, depressed, ailing and facing withering criticism in the House of Commons, cut his throat with a penknife at his home in London’s Berkeley Square. He was 49 years old.

Several years ago, British protesters launched a drive to remove Clive statues at Whitehall, in central London, and in his birthplace in Shropshire, with one petition decrying what it called an “outdated monument.” Shropshire’s local council rejected a proposal to remove its statue, but it agreed to add a freestanding plaque that addresses the pernicious effects of Clive’s rule. In Whitehall, the statue remains standing unadorned.

According to Banerjie, Bengal had already gone through its own period of monument purging decades earlier, in the 1960s and early 1970s, when crowds tore down statues of British statesmen and soldiers that had stood in parks and town squares for generations. (Many of these relics are stashed inside the early 19th-century Governor General’s House in Barrackpore, a onetime military town just north of Kolkata.) But the fervor wound down by the mid-1970s, and protesters didn’t target the Clive statue that stands inside Kolkata’s Victoria Memorial, a marble structure dedicated to the queen and erected by the Raj between 1906 and 1921. Kolkata’s Clive statue has even become a draw for Indian tourists, who were lining up to take photographs alongside it when I visited.

Jawhar Sircar, a public intellectual and a former member of the Parliament of India representing West Bengal, believes that Bengalis, who lived under British rule longer than any other group in India, developed a peculiar bond with the British. “Kolkata celebrates Christmas as no one else does,” he says. “Cricket test matches, great pieces of British architecture—these have been internalized with no rancor.”

Many Indian scholars acknowledge a mixed legacy of the effects of British rule. “Britain’s use of systematic violence was no better than that of its rivals,” Sunil Khilnani, a historian and political scientist at India’s Ashoka University, wrote in the New Yorker in 2022. “The British were simply more skilled at hiding it.” At the same time, Khilnani has argued that India owes to Britain a “concept of the state” and “the principle—if a rather deformed conduct—of representative politics.” Others point to Britain’s construction of a nationwide railway, establishment of a judicial system (even if it was originally biased against the local population), a unified civil administration, and legal concepts such as individual rights and equality as foundations for modern India. While these inheritances hardly excuse or diminish the negative impacts of British rule, Sircar told me, they played a critical role in the country’s ability to build a new nation after independence.

A train bore us back to Kolkata from the Farakka Barrage, the dam that controls the flow from the Ganges into the Hooghly, completing in five hours a distance that had taken us nearly a week to cover on the river. The jolting journey was a shock to the system after the smooth cruising on the Hooghly. Nearing the metropolis, we rumbled past Barrackpore, where, in March 1857, Mangal Pandey, a high-caste Hindu sepoy, attacked two East India Company officers, an act that helped inspire what became known as the Indian Mutiny. East India Company overlords hanged Pandey for his crime on April 8, 1857. A month later, tens of thousands of Indian troops revolted against their East India Company masters. The firm prevailed after a year of bloody battles across India, but it was a Pyrrhic victory. Parliament seized control of the company’s 200,000-man security force and its administrative powers, ushering in direct rule by the crown. An Act of Parliament dissolved the firm on June 1, 1874. The colonial period endured for another three-quarters of a century, but the spirit of resistance had been aroused.

Bengalis now celebrate Pandey as a martyr and a hero, the first in a string of prominent freedom fighters who helped throw off the yoke of British rule. In Kolkata, the former Dalhousie Square, the heart of the British-era city, named after a governor general of India, was renamed Benoy-Badal-Dinesh Bagh (Square). It commemorates three young nationalists who, in 1930, disguised as Europeans, entered the Writers’ Building—the East India Company’s former headquarters—and shot to death a hated British officer. (Badal Gupta swallowed cyanide after his capture. Benoy Basu and Dinesh Gupta shot themselves, but the latter survived the injury and was hanged at the age of 19.)

I was reminded one last time of the scars left by imperial oppression when I pulled up at the airport to leave. The facility was renamed in 1995 to honor Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a famed Bengali freedom fighter. In 1941, Bose traveled to Germany, where he met with Adolf Hitler and Heinrich Himmler. The Nazis provided him with 3,000 anti-British guerrillas recruited from Indian POWs captured by German forces in North Africa. After the German collapse, Bose sought an alliance with the Japanese. In the last days of World War II, he tried to escape to Manchuria but died in a plane crash in Japanese-occupied Taiwan. Today many people regard him as Bengal’s greatest hero, his radical anti-British resistance trumping his coziness with the world’s most egregious murderers. “I don’t think there’s anybody who has a problem with the fact that Bose went to Hitler for help,” Banerjie told me. “The enemy of your enemy is your friend. It’s as simple as that.”

Of course, it’s hardly unusual for a country to honor its national heroes. One of Kolkata’s busiest commercial thoroughfares is named for Mahatma Gandhi, who clashed with Bose over his advocacy of armed struggle against the British. Perhaps more striking is that the city is marked not only by such landmarks but also by bookstalls overflowing with English-language volumes and a major public celebration each year at Christmas. As Mandip Singh Soin, a celebrated adventurer, a fellow of Britain’s Royal Geographical Society and a Delhi-based tour operator, told me, the feeling among many Indians today is that “colonialism brought some horrible things, but let’s learn from it and move on. It’s part of our culture.”