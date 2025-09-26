These 15 Gorgeous Photographs Illustrate the Ancient Beauty of Japan
From tranquil temples to the bright lights of Tokyo, look at images that capture the “Land of the Rising Sun”
Nestled in Kyoto, Kiyomizu-dera is a historic Buddhist temple with a rich history spanning around 1,250 years.
Nina Kloss, Kyoto, 2023
Bowing is an ancient custom in Japan, considered a sign of respect. The common practice has deep roots in Japanese culture, and some say even the
wild deer bow.
With Japan’s scenic landscapes and distinct customs, no wonder
Condé Nast Traveler
readers
ranked
it as their favorite country the world in 2024. Historic temples, majestic mountains, awe-inspiring architecture, cherry blossoms and sumo wrestlers are on many visitors’ must-see lists. Before you apply for a visa and dust off your passport, get a preview without leaving your seat. View these Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest images.
A performer known as a
geiko poses in a quiet room.
Robin Yong, Kyoto, 2018
The world’s largest fishing eagles can be found in Japan. These Steller’s sea eagles migrate from Russia during the winter.
Hira Punjabi, Hokkaido, 2023
A water lily sits closed and nestled among large leaves before it fully blossoms in Ueno Park.
Lieze Oosthuizen, Tokyo, 2023
Light and shadows highlight the crisp angles of architectural features, creating an ethereal walkway as a girl travels through arches in Tokyo.
Laurence Bouchard, Tokyo, 2022
Pink is the color of the night for this mask-wearing trio of revelers in Tokyo’s Shibuya neighborhood.
Jonny Dub, Tokyo, 2022
Shining brightly, Venus appears, seemingly from the top of Mount Fuji.
Akiko Ikeda, Shizuoka, 2023
Looking from a bridge in Tokyo’s Chuo ward, vehicles become colorful streaks of light along the Sumida River.
Emi Saito, Tokyo, 2017
The Kumano Kodo is a series of ancient pilgrimage routes that crisscross the country’s largest peninsula. The
kodo (“old roads”) are a key part of the region’s designation as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and have been in use for more than 1,000 years.
Robin Yong, Wakayama, 2022
With just the moon and fireflies to light the path, a hiker enjoys a night with nature.
Kazuaki Koseki, Yamagata, 2020
The Japanese macaque, also known as snow monkey, is native to many parts of Japan.
Manaska Mukhopadhyay, Nagano, 2024
In Japan, it is traditional to celebrate autumn by gathering in parks and temples with family and friends to admire the colorful leaves.
Katarzyna Kittel, Kyoto, 2023
Two professional wrestlers practice in a sumo stable, or training quarters, in Tokyo.
Jonathan Jasberg, Tokyo, 2023
On Mount Zao, a rare winter phenomenon called
juhyo occurs, creating unusually shaped wintry mounds.
Kazuaki Koseki, Yamagata, 2022
A colorful Mandarin duck swims in Hirosaki Castle’s moat, which is covered in cherry blossom petals.
Masahiro Hiroike, Aomori, 2024
