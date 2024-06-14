Text by Tracy Scott Forson Photographs selected by Donny Bajohr

Since 1999, June has been formally designated as Pride Month in the United States, a time to remember the struggles of the LGBTQ community and celebrate the advances they’ve made throughout the years. “For generations, LGBTQI+ Americans have summoned the courage to live authentically and proudly—even when it meant putting their lives and livelihoods at risk,” President Joe Biden remarked when recognizing Pride Month this year. “This month, we recommit to realizing the promise of America for all Americans.”