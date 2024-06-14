Since 1999, June has been formally designated as Pride Month in the United States, a time to remember the struggles of the LGBTQ community and celebrate the advances they’ve made throughout the years. “For generations, LGBTQI+ Americans have summoned the courage to live authentically and proudly—even when it meant putting their lives and livelihoods at risk,” President Joe Biden remarked when recognizing Pride Month this year. “This month, we recommit to realizing the promise of America for all Americans.”
Twenty-five years after Thailand’s LGBTQ community celebrated its first major Pride event, the country is now on track to become the first in Southeast Asia to legalize marriage equality.
Aleksandra Bankowicz, Thailand, 2022
The rainbow has been a symbol of LGBTQ Pride since the late 1970s.
Veronica Romanenghi, Argentina, 2023
Friends take a load off during a Pride parade in Manhattan.
AJ Briggs, New York, 2022
Homes in Chicago display residents’ support of the LGBTQ community with rainbow-hued Pride flags.
Cindy Schuch, Chicago, 2023
Glitter, rhinestones and flowers adorn a reveler during a Pride parade in New Orleans.
Howard Wolff, Louisiana, 2022
A precursor to Pride, Toronto’s first Gay Day Picnic was held in 1971.
Oleksandra Korobova, Canada, 2011
Some gay men possessing “traditionally masculine” physical characteristics refer to themselves as “bears” and have their own flag, which includes a bear paw print.
Hezy Holzman, Israel, 2022
The sunlight catches bubbles afloat during a Pride event in Seattle.
Jinglong Yan, Washington, 2022
Of the nearly 200 United Nations member states,
more than 100 have hosted LGBTQ visibility events, such as Pride.
Maia Pauro, Argentina, 2017
Who needs the Batmobile when roller skates are available?
Allison Beausoleil, Washington, 2012
“Courageous LGBTQI+ Americans continue to inspire and bring hope to all people seeking a life true to who they are,” said President Joe Biden in recent remarks commemorating Pride Month.
Lara Bittencourt, Brazil, 2020
LGBTQ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer. Some versions of the acronym also include intersex (I) and asexual (A).
Peter Marquie, New York, 2015
Over two-thirds of Black adults say they are somewhat to extremely concerned about discrimination against LGBTQ people, according to a 2023 Pew Research Center report.
Shavon Meyers, New York, 2019
Two wig-wearers add some color to a crowd.
Lynne St Clare Foster, New York, 2022
