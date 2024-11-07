Photographs selected by Donny Bajohr Text by Tracy Scott Forson

The global polar bear population is estimated to be 26,000, with the species primarily remaining in the artic areas of Russia, Norway, Greenland, Canada and the United States. Glaciers and icebergs, where polar bears hunt, mate and rest when they’re not enjoying the sea, are melting, and the warming waters alter the marine life on which they depend.

During Polar Bear Week, celebrated the first week of November, animal advocacy groups around the world focus on these marine mammals, listed as threatened on the U.S. endangered species list, and what can be done to protect their habitats and increase their populations. Among the most recognizable mammals, polar bears are popular for their distinct white color and their adorableness. Take a look.