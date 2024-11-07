Photographs selected by Donny Bajohr

The global polar bear population is estimated to be 26,000, with the species primarily remaining in the artic areas of Russia, Norway, Greenland, Canada and the United States. Glaciers and icebergs, where polar bears hunt, mate and rest when they’re not enjoying the sea, are melting, and the warming waters alter the marine life on which they depend.

During Polar Bear Week, celebrated the first week of November, animal advocacy groups around the world focus on these marine mammals, listed as threatened on the U.S. endangered species list, and what can be done to protect their habitats and increase their populations. Among the most recognizable mammals, polar bears are popular for their distinct white color and their adorableness. Take a look.

A polar bear leaps from one bit of ice to another.
A polar bear leaps from one bit of ice to another. Arturo de Frias, Norway, 2014
the face of a polar bear
A magnificent polar bear in a classic portrait. Daniel Zukowski, Canada, 2014

a cub walks upright
Polar bears’ paddle-like paws are perfect for breaking ice and moving through icy waters. Prelena Soma Owen, Alaska, 2015
a polar walks while leaving a trail
Like many animals in the wild, polar bears fight for survival, in part, due to the effects of global warming on their habitats. Harry Skeggs, Norway, 2015
a mother polar bear with her cub
Polar bear mothers work hard to protect their cubs, which are sometimes threatened by aggressive males of their own species. The little ones spend around two years with their mothers, learning to survive in the harsh Arctic environment. Yarin Klein, Norway, 2018

a polar brear walks on ice
It’s not stranded. Classified as marine mammals, polar bears can swim for many hours at a time and for long distances. Lisa Folino, Norway, 2015
polar bears roam the vast frozen wilderness at the top of our planet
Polar bears, protected under the Endangered Species Act and Marine Mammal Protection Act, roam the vast frozen wilderness at the top of our planet. They’re found in Russia, Canada, Greenland, Norway and the United States. James Broome, Norway, 2013
a polar bear stands at the edge of water
A camera-ready polar bear in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge seizes its Instagram moment. Ken Conger, Alaska, 2010

polar bears look to enter a building
Bears have a reputation of barging in on humans unexpectedly, but this one looks as if it were knocking politely on the door before entering. Joan Bruno, Canada, 2011
A bear takes an evening stroll on the shoreline in Spitsbergen
A bear takes an evening stroll on the shoreline in Spitsbergen, possibly looking for supper. Lynn Pascoe, Norway, 2022
A mother polar bear and her cub
A mother polar bear and her cub explore the melting pack ice at the end of summer. James Kobacker, Norway, 2012

two polar seen from above taking a nap
Two polar bears use a blanket of snow for a nice nap. Florian Ledoux, Norway, 2023
A mother polar bear and her cubs leave paw prints in the show as they travel across bergy bits
A mother polar bear and her cubs leave paw prints in the show as they travel across bergy bits. Florian Ledoux, Norway, 2021
a polar bear at the edge of the ocean
Coningham Bay in Nunavut is a popular destination for viewing polar bears in their natural, frigid habitat. Hal Schneider, Canada, 2023

