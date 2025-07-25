Celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the U.S. Postal Service With These 15 Photographs

On July 26, 1775, the Second Continental Congress established the United States postal system and appointed soon-to-be founding father Benjamin Franklin as the first postmaster general. What is today known as the United States Postal Service was far from the first postal system, but it is among the world’s best, according to the Universal Postal Union.

Receiving surprise letters, greeting cards, packages and gifts in the mail—and not just advertisements and bills—remains one of life’s simple pleasures. Even with the introduction of email and text messaging, the Postal Service continues its mission to deliver. All the while, it’s remained an integral part of American culture.