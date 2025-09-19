Behold These 15 Photographs of Big, Beautiful Bears
Get an up-close look at these massive mammals … from a safe distance
Moms and dads of just about every species can relate to this image of a cub climbing on its parent’s back.
Tom Torget, Alaska, 2021
Bears make cuddly stuffed animals, but snuggling real-life one is not advised. With some male grizzlies
weighing up to 700 pounds, it’s a bad idea to let bears get up close and personal to you. However, seeing them hug, frolic and play with one another is one of life’s simple pleasures. They can be gentle giants, wading in rushing waters, snacking on berries or tending to their young.
Those behaviors are best observed from afar, though. For a closer look, enjoy these 15 images from the
Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest.
A bear is out for a four-legged stroll in the golden summer light of late evening.
Jonathan Kuiper, Wyoming, 2021
A bear chows down on a mouthful of grass after emerging from a long winter hibernation.
Robin Biswas, Canada, 2021
A bear leads a cub through the snow in the Absaroka Mountains.
Natasha Winterrose, Wyoming, 2021
Sunlight piercing through storm clouds after rainfall at Lake Clark serves as a backdrop for a bear cub with muddy paws.
Leighton Lum, Alaska, 2021
In the golden light of the fall season, this mama bear and her cub are beautifully backlit in the afternoon light.
Twila Hedges, Canada, 2020
Each bear has its own technique to catch fish. This one’s open-wide strategy seems to be working.
Thomas Vijayan, Alaska, 2016
Droplets create a spectacular spray as a bear shakes off the water while fishing in the rivers outside Bella Coola, British Columbia.
Peter Lonergan, Canada, 2017
A bear loses its grip on a fish that survived a brush with death and avoided becoming a meal.
Thomas Vijayan, Alaska, 2019
Like their human counterparts, bear parents also take on the duty of “driving” their cubs around.
Robert Scriba, Canada, 2009
Baring its sharp teeth, a fishing bear patiently waits for supper to arrive.
Robin Courtney, Alaska, 2011
Sharing is caring with this bear trio, devouring a salmon together.
Cheng Chang, Alaska, 2022
Grinning bears seemingly like what they’re seeing as they observe their wintry surroundings.
Nathaniel Garcia, Montana, 2023
Two bears play along the shore, seemingly enjoying the waves, sand and each other.
Andrew Sentipal, Alaska, 2021
A solitary bear blocks the road along the Alaska Highway in the Yukon. Is it hoping for a ride?
Geoffrey Prior, Canada, 2022
