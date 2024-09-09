Text by Tracy Scott Forson Photographs selected by Donny Bajohr

This past weekend, on September 7, Brazilians celebrated their independence from the Portuguese, which was declared in 1822 amid a two-year war. While far-right parties in Brazil have appropriated the anniversary for their own means, apolitical commemorative events are held each year across the country and in diasporic communities across the world. From the crown of the Christ the Redeemer statue to the riverbeds of the South American country’s clear-blue waters, there are Instagram-worthy scenes at every turn in Brazil. See for yourself.