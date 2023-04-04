Music
Louisiana’s Live Music Venues
There’s nothing like experiencing true New Orleans jazz in the city that birthed the genre. You’ll hear those tunes in almost every corner of the city, but some of the best local venues include Preservation Hall, The Spotted Cat, Snug Harbor and the Jazz Playhouse.
Experience Louisiana’s Cajun twang at popular dancehalls like the Blue Moon Saloon in Lafayette or The Jolly Inn in Houma. And at Buck and Johnny’s in Breaux Bridge, fill up on Cajun brunch items, then hop in the dance line at their Zydeco Brunch.
No matter where you choose, the sounds of Louisiana will surely get you on your feet.
Outdoors
Louisiana’s State Parks
Louisiana’s 21 state parks have the best to offer in terms of outdoor recreation and activities. Paddle to the centuries-old “Castle Tree” at Chemin-a-Haut State Park, hop on horseback at Lake Bistineau State Park, get a thrill on the mountain biking trails at Bogue Chitto State Park, play a leisurely game of disc golf at Lake Claiborne State Park, or try a round of tennis before taking a dip in the swimming pool at Lake D’Arbonne. At Chicot State Park, explore the Louisiana State Arboretum and its miles of nature trails. Fishing enthusiasts will find the best catch at North & South Toledo Bend State Parks. And for those looking for an upscale experience, lay your head in a Tentrr glamping tent at Fontainebleau State Park.
History & Heritage
Historic Sites & Museums
Louisiana is rich in history, and there’s no shortage of fascinating places to take it all in. Laura Plantation in Louisiana’s River Parishes tells the stories of plantation life from a unique perspective by highlighting its Creole origin.
State Historic Sites like Fort Jesup and Port Hudson tell stories of battles won and lost.
And state museums such as the Capitol Park Museum, Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, and Wedell-Williams Aviation & Cypress Sawmill Museum display the complexities of Louisiana’s unique historical, industrial, and cultural past.
And history buffs must visit the Poverty Point UNESCO World Heritage Site to see massive Native American mounds that date over 3,000 years old.
Food & Drink
Louisiana’s Food Trails
Louisiana is known for its world-renowned cuisine that’s unlike anywhere else. So it’s only appropriate that several regions have created food trails based on local delicacies. The Bayou Country Crawfish Trail in the Houma-Terrebonne area and the Jefferson Parish Oyster Trail celebrate the state’s prime location on the Gulf of Mexico – providing the freshest seafood you can find. Meanwhile, the Southwest Louisiana Boudin Trail and the River Parishes Andouille Trail pay respect to these spicy, traditional dishes.
Wash it all down with the Louisiana Libations Trail that features over 70 breweries, wineries, distilleries, and restaurants that are serving up tasty, locally made products.
Culture
Louisiana’s Unique Festivals
Louisiana is commonly referred to as the “Festival Capital of the World,” hosting over 400 fairs and festivals year round. Each festival celebrates a different aspect of its region’s culture, from food and music to history and traditions. Of course, one of the most popular being the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage festival, bringing top performing acts from all over the world to the Big Easy. See Louisiana’s Cajun side at Festival International de Louisiane in Lafayette, a premier international festival of Cajun culture. Louisiana also has plenty of quirky fests, like Lake Charles’ Louisiana Pirate Festival, inspired by the tales of pirate Jean Lafitte and his connection to the area, and the Houma’s Rougarou Fest, a spooky festival based on local bayou folklore. The Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival in Morgan City celebrates two of the region’s most robust industries, and the Zwolle Tamale Fiesta honors the rich Spanish and Native American heritage of the town. Up in Shreveport, the Red River Revel Arts Festival pays homage to the arts of all kinds.