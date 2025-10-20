Why Did the U.S. Post Office Start Airmail So Early? And More Questions From Our Readers You’ve got questions. We’ve got experts Smithsonian magazine Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

What made the U.S. Post Office Department decide to start its airmail service so early, before air travel was even common? Frances Dreyfus | Buffalo, New York

The Postal Service formally introduced its airmail service in 1918. Postmaster General Albert Burleson and Second Assistant Postmaster General Otto Praeger wanted to stimulate investment in aviation, which was still viewed with skepticism. (The first commercial airline had opened in 1914 and closed after just three months.) Through public interest, they hoped to put additional pressure on Congress to fund airmail so they could expand delivery while making it more efficient. A few individual post offices experimented with airmail in the 1910s, but aircraft development didn’t really accelerate until World War I. Postal officials turned to the expertise of the U.S. Army and partnered in the first regularly scheduled airmail routes, between the major cities of Washington, Philadelphia and New York, beginning on May 15, 1918. A few months later, the Post Office took over all aspects of airmail service. Ultimately, the Post Office wasn’t just delivering mail—it was demonstrating that flight could be fast, convenient and transformative for communication, transportation and American life. —Alison Bazylinski, assistant curator, Smithsonian National Postal Museum

Is there a sex-related difference in life expectancy in mammals other than humans? Stanley Ballou | Cleveland

Many species of mammals have sex-biased life expectancies. Human women live an average of 7.8 percent longer than men, but for mammals as a whole, females outlive males by 18.6 percent. This advantage is especially strong in certain species. A female orca can live 50 to 90 years, while males live 30 to 50 years. The average age for a lioness is 15 to 16 years, compared with 8 to 12 years for a lion. Males tend to have larger bodies and greater nutritional demands. Having two X chromosomes may also protect females from certain life-shortening mutations. In many species, males also leave their birth group and have to face dangers on their own, including conflict with other males. —Melissa Hawkins, research zoologist, mammals, National Museum of Natural History

Why didn’t the Allies divide and occupy Italy after World War II as they did with Germany? Alexander Charles | Elkins Park, Pennsylvania

There are several reasons. In 1943, the Allies’ invasion of Sicily brought the fall of Benito Mussolini and his National Fascist government. Italy signed an armistice, which halted hostilities with the Allies and turned its armed forces over to the Allied powers. Adolf Hitler moved Nazi German forces into northern Italy to prevent the complete loss of the country. Subsequently, Italy became less a hated enemy than a battleground nation. There’s also the fact that the Soviet Union did not fight on Italian soil and therefore didn’t have same interest in occupying Italy that it had in occupying Germany. Finally, Catholic and Italian American communities helped strengthen domestic support in the United States, arguing that Italy would be useful in the fight against communism. Italy subsequently benefited from the European Recovery Program, becoming a founding member of NATO and a unified nation friendly to democracy and the United Nations. —Frank Blazich Jr., curator of modern military history, National Museum of American History