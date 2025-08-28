Where Did the Big Bang Happen? And More Questions From Our Readers You’ve got questions. We’ve got experts Smithsonian magazine Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Where did the Big Bang take place? Is it now at the center of the universe? Frank Orienter | Rochester, New York

The term “Big Bang” might bring to mind an explosion from a central point, expanding outward in all directions. In fact, scientists think that the Big Bang did not happen at a single location in space. It occurred everywhere at once. This is a challenging concept to grasp, but Arthur Eddington offered an analogy in his 1933 book The Expanding Universe: Imagine all the galaxies in the universe as points on the surface of an empty balloon. As the balloon expands, the galaxies all move away from one another, but there is no single point on the surface that the galaxies are expanding away from. (Note that this analogy considers only the two-dimensional surface of the balloon, so the actual center of the balloon isn’t part of the imagined universe.) This may help explain how the universe can have no center and yet be expanding equally in all directions. —Peter Edmonds, astrophysicist, Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory

Why can animals drink swampy water that wouldn’t be safe for humans? Jerry Pruzan | North Bethesda, Maryland

Humans tend to live in fairly sterile environments that limit our exposure to contamination, so our immune systems aren’t used to protecting us against certain pathogens that may be in swampy water. Animals may be exposed to contaminated water on a regular basis and build up resistance that protects them against those pathogens. Some wild animals also have a strong sense of smell that helps them identify safe water to drink, and many animals have strong digestive systems that are better suited than ours to consume swampy water safely. It’s also true that not all things that may make a human sick would affect all animals the same way. For example, salmonella bacteria are a natural part of a snake’s or a turtle’s body system, but the same bacteria could make humans very ill. Of course, some animals do get sick from the same causes we do. We call those animals “sentinels,” since we can study what is making them sick and find out what might happen to humans if we were exposed. —Katrina Lohan and Calli Wise, parasite ecologist and research technician, Smithsonian Environmental Research Center

When and why did Americans start smiling in photos? Daryl Dulaney | Naples, Florida

In the early days of photography, when pictures were expensive and exposures took more than a few seconds, the results were generally formal and stiff. We see more smiles with the arrival of cheaper tintypes, starting in the late 1850s and early 1860s, when cameras could leave the studio to capture casual fun at picnics and fairs. However, not all the smiles were authentic. As early as the 1870s, photographers began using birdies—small bird-shaped toys or whistles that tweeted with the squeeze of a bulb—to draw momentary smiles out of crying children. After the stock market crashed in 1929, advertising photos began using more color and smiles to appeal to consumers. In short, while smiles in photographs seem to indicate easygoing fun, the history may suggest otherwise. —Shannon Perich, curator of photographic history, National Museum of American History