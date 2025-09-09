See Ten Gorgeous Photographs of Lions and Discover What Makes the Majestic Felines Special A new book of essays and images reveals the history of the big cats and how they’ve become a vulnerable species today, and uncovers little-known facts about them Katie Cottingham - Freelance Writer Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Long considered symbols of royalty and strength, lions have fascinated humans for centuries. Although we are their biggest admirers, we are also one of their biggest threats, poaching them for their skins, encroaching on their territories, killing them to protect livestock and hunting them as trophies.

“We are now the predators,” says Don Pinnock, an investigative journalist, photographer and environmental writer. “We’re squeezing out wildlife; it doesn’t have a place anymore.”

To draw attention to the plight of modern lions, Pinnock teamed up with Colin Bell, a writer and co-founder of multiple safaris, to collect essays and photos from various lion experts. The result is The Last Lions, set to be published on September 16, from Smithsonian Books.

The Last Lions The Last Lions is a powerful rallying cry voiced by scientists and conservationists to save the lions before it’s too late, with stunning wildlife photography. Buy Now

Some of the essays explore strategies being implemented across Africa to save these animals. “As we canvassed all the experts around Africa, the emerging theme was that there’s always a solution,” Bell says. The challenges in each locality are different, however, and strategies must be tailored to specific cultural, political and environmental needs.

For example, a lack of oversight and resources threw the Majete Wildlife Reserve in Malawi into disarray. It was established in the 1950s as a protected area for wild animals, such as lions, leopards and hyenas, but the reserve was poorly managed. The land and its animals were left vulnerable to loggers and poachers in the 1980s. But in 2003, a nonprofit conservation organization called African Parks established a public-private partnership to carefully manage the reserve, slowly reintroducing predators and prey to the site over many years. Majete notes that it has since reintroduced more than 3,000 animals from 17 species and currently has an estimated 80 to 100 lions.

African Parks looked beyond the reserve and established strong relationships with the surrounding community early on, Pinnock notes. When he visited Majete in 2023, he spoke with park manager John Adendorff and asked how the reserve had become so successful. “He told me that you put up a fence and then look after what’s outside it,” says Pinnock. “If the park is of no value to the people around the park, you’ll lose it.” The organization provides schools, clinics and technology to the neighboring communities, and in return, the people are fiercely protective of Majete and its animals.

The essays in The Last Lions describe many facets of lion history, genetics and behavior. Here are five facts about the animals that give insight into their past, present and future.

Key takeaways: What's happening to one of Africa's most iconic animals? According to the book The Last Lions, these big cats have experienced a geographic range retraction of around 85 percent since the year 1500.

Today, lions face habitat loss, poachers and many other threats.

Lions roamed Europe and Asia many years ago

Although lions are thought of as a distinctly African animal, they also used to roam southern Europe and a large part of Asia thousands of years ago. Now most live in parts of Africa, and a small population still calls India’s Gir National Park home.

“Lions didn’t fit well with the rising civilizations of Europe,” says Pinnock. “They were increasingly pushed out and hunted out.” The book notes that while India was still a British colony the 1800s, British officers and Indian maharajas hunted lions, almost completely wiping out their populations. Today, it’s estimated that as many as 891 Asiatic lions reside in Gujarat, India.

Lion territory in Africa has dwindled over the years, limited now to small regions in a smattering of countries, and none remain in the northernmost region of the continent. When Pinnock and he were born, there were hundreds of thousands of free-running lions in Africa, says Bell. “Today, there are no more than 23,000 to 25,000 wild lions,” he says.

We don’t really know how many lions are left in the wild

The range of 23,000 to 25,000 is still just an estimate. “We have a rough idea, but the issue is: How do you count lions, even in a small area?” says Bell. And with their light brown fur, camouflaged in tall savanna grass, they aren’t always easy to see. Pinnock says he’s been about 10 feet away from a lion and noticed it only when it blinked.

Some scientists estimate lion numbers by setting up a calling station with speakers that play roaring or prey sounds. The scientists count the number of lions that show up, attracted by the sounds. Then the team loads up the equipment, drives to a site outside of earshot of the previous calling station and starts over.

With financial and human resources already stretched thin, an exhaustive, definitive count is unlikely. “What invariably happens is that scientists in a particular area have an approximate number, and scientists in neighboring countries have similar types of extrapolations, so it gets pieced together,” says Bell.

Lions are divided into two genetic subpopulations

Saving lions from poachers and hunters and keeping them in well-maintained preserves isn’t enough—the populations must also be genetically diverse to avoid the health issues associated with inbreeding.

Lions form two subpopulations: Western and central African lions are more closely related to each other and to Indian lions than they are to the populations in eastern and southern Africa. The former are recognized as the subspecies Panthera leo leo, while the latter are Panthera leo melanochaita. Changes in the environment and climate may have kept these two subpopulations separate hundreds of thousands of years ago, shaping the genomes of today’s lions.

They’re the most social big cat

Most big cats in the wild, such as leopards, jaguars and tigers, live and hunt alone. Lions are a different story, however. They live in social structures called prides, which comprise as many as 40 males and females. “They have totally different lives from the other big cats because they’re going for the big animals like buffalo, elephants and giraffes,” says Bell.

“In prides, they learn how to take down megafauna,” Pinnock adds.

Members of a pride don’t adhere to a hierarchy for feeding or mating. A pride can have coalitions of a few males that protect the group, but they don’t really compete for mates or food.

Some lions hang out in trees

Leopards are well known for climbing trees and storing their prey among the branches. But some lions also climb trees, particularly the ones living along the Ishasha River, in Uganda. Those lions frequently relax in their elevated perches for hours at a time.

“Nobody knows for sure why they do this, but the hypothesis is that biting insects stay close to the ground, so the higher you climb, the less they bother you,” says Bell. “You also get good visibility and can start picking out your prey for the evening hunt.”

Another possible reason lions climb trees is that it’s breezier and cooler in the canopy. There, they can also evade stampedes and threats from upset elephants or buffaloes.

