How One Chihuahua Proved to Be a Link to the Ancient Dogs That Moved to Latin America With the Spread of Agriculture New research shows that ancient dogs did not join Indigenous people in Central and South America until farming became popular—especially of maize Katie Cottingham - Freelance Writer Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

The tiny, feisty Chihuahua is a relic of sorts. As European settlers arrived in the Americas 500 years ago, their dogs quickly replaced native canines, obliterating detectable genetic traces of them—except in a few distinct breeds such as the Chihuahua.

Although the modern-day Chihuahua shares only about 3 to 4 percent of its genomic DNA, which is found in the cell’s nucleus, with ancient dogs, new research affirms even more definitively that these pups are a true link to the past.

The keys to the new study, published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B, were mitochondria—the energy powerhouses of the cell—and specifically mitochondrial DNA, which is usually inherited from the maternal line.

Because thousands of mitochondria can exist in a single cell, it’s easier for researchers to obtain enough to study. That’s especially important in warm, tropical climates like in Central America and parts of South America where ancient DNA is not as well preserved as it is in colder northern regions.

“The mitochondrial genome is smaller, so we don’t access the same level of information than if we were using the nuclear DNA,” says zooarchaeologist Aurélie Manin of the University of Oxford and France’s National Center for Scientific Research, who led the study. “But because it’s inherited from the mother, it gives us a very linear genealogy.”

The research team analyzed full mitochondrial genomes from 62 ancient dogs whose DNA has been recovered from archaeological sites, along with eight modern dogs, all across Central and South America. They looked at some mitochondrial haplotypes, the specific sequences at certain locations in the mitochondrial genome that are inherited from the mother. Dogs with one ancient haplotype, known as A2b, crossed into North America with people thousands of years ago. Dogs with that haplotype were pre-contact dogs that existed in the Americas before European settlers arrived. All the ancient dog samples from Central and South America analyzed in the study had that haplotype.

Fun fact: When did dogs arrive in Central and South America? New research published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B concludes that dogs arrived in Latin America between 7,000 and 5,000 years ago.

But interestingly, one modern Chihuahua from the United States included in the analysis still shared that haplotype with ancient dogs from Central Mexico. The Chihuahua has always had a deep connection with Mexico and Central and South America. Some ancient pottery from western Mexico depicts canines that could resemble Chihuahuas on them, and journals and letters from Spanish explorers described little dogs that also were reminiscent of this breed.

“The significance of that result that the mitochondrial A2b haplotype is still in modern dogs today, particularly in a Chihuahua, is quite special, because this haplotype is considered extinct,” says study co-author and evolutionary molecular biologist Audrey Lin, a research associate at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History and postdoctoral scholar at the American Museum of Natural History. “It’s a continuous unbroken maternal lineage from the ancient origins of these dogs to now.”

“We’d had a lot of questions for a really long time about whether any modern dogs in southern North, Central or South America are still related to pre-contact dogs,” says zooarcheologist Angela Perri, vice president of international operations at Chronicle Heritage, who was not involved with the study. “It feels like a completion, of knowing that yes, Chihuahuas do have some of that remnant ancestry.”

Another lingering question for researchers has been: When did ancient dogs first arrive in Latin America? Dogs accompanied humans to North America from Asia about 15,000 to 16,000 years ago, and evidence suggests that they pulled sleds across the freezing Siberian tundra and helped with hunting. But as people moved south to warmer climates 14,000 years ago through Mexico and parts of Central America, their best buddies seemed hesitant.

“What is striking in this region is that we don’t find dogs in early archeological sites,” says Manin. In fact, the earliest remains that archeologists can find in the region are only about 5,000 years old.

Further analysis of the mitochondrial DNA revealed a surprising genetic structure related to where the dogs were found. The study showed that even though all the samples of ancient dogs in Latin America had the same A2b haplotype, there wasn’t a lot of genetic mixing between dogs in Central and South America. The results suggest that the animals’ migration happened in stages, with one wave of dogs moving to Central America and then a subset breaking off later and going to South America.

“This structure is not something we expect at all for any domestic animals, because they are so linked to people and will move with them,” says Manin. “We typically see this stepwise pattern in wild animals, because they will spread progressively as soon as the population is big enough.”

Taking mitochondrial DNA data and archeological evidence into consideration, the researchers concluded that dogs first arrived in Latin America between 7,000 and 5,000 years ago: They were able to see when some of the dogs’ lineages diverged and tie that to the movement and spread of agriculture, particularly corn, says Lin.

Historically, the earliest dogs have associated with hunters and hunter-gatherers, not farmers. “It’s very cool that in South America and Central America, it’s a completely different story,” says University of Arizona anthropologist and archeologist François Lanoë, who was not involved in the study. “Here, dogs are not associated with initial settlements but with changes in the economy, the advent of farming especially.”

Manin points out that for humans to share food with dogs, they must have provided some benefit to farmers. And that’s exactly why she’s studying them. “As archeologists, we are studying human settlements and how humans were living, which would be different living with dogs or without them,” she says. “Not all people have had dogs forever—it really has depended on the cultures and how they developed with their environment.”