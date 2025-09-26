How Lowrider Culture Turned Custom Cars Into Colorful, Stunning Works of Art A Smithsonian traveling exhibition maps the family ties and ingenuity behind lowriders—from post-World War II Chicano pride on boulevards to global car shows Aurora Martínez - Staff Contributor Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

On most weekends, you can find Sandy Avila driving the streets of California in her 1984 Oldsmobile Cutlass lowrider, hydraulics hissing as she makes her car dip down and rise again.

“Lowriding for me isn’t just a pastime,” Avila says. “It’s a part of my culture—it’s something that I grew up around my whole life.”

Avila’s father owned these colorful customized cars rebuilt for style over speed, with lowered frames, gleaming paint and hydraulic systems that let them hop at the flip of a switch. She has the pictures to show how she sat on his cars before she could even walk. Though he later got rid of the cars, she remembers being around his friends, who continued building and driving them. But it wasn’t until nine years ago, when her husband got a lowrider, that she was motivated to get her own. At 42, she owns two lowriders: the Oldsmobile Cutlass that she bought eight years ago and has extensively customized, and a ’66 Chevrolet Impala convertible that she is customizing into a lowrider.

To make the Cutlass her own, she says, “I’ve literally changed everything,” from the paint and the rims to the suspension and the engine. She still calls it a work in progress, even as she divides her weekends between driving it and building another.

“It’s definitely a passion for a lot of people,” she says. “You really have to love it, because it’s a lot of work, it’s a lot of money, it’s a lot of dedication—there’s a lot of blood, sweat and tears that people put into their cars.”

That’s the spirit behind “Corazón y Vida: Lowrider Culture,” opening September 26 at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C.

The exhibition, presented in English and Spanish, runs through October 3, 2027, and tells an 80-year story of Mexican American ingenuity, family tradition and mechanical artistry embodied in lowriders.

Drawn from the Smithsonian’s growing collection of images, posters and objects by Latino photographers and makers, the show pairs these materials with two classic Chevy Impalas on loan: El Rey, a 1963 candy-red car built by three generations of one family, and Gypsy Rose, a 1964 hand-painted icon. The latter car is credited with bringing lowriding into the public imagination after appearing on the television comedy “Chico and the Man,” and was a 2017 inductee into the National Historic Vehicle Register. Around the cars, pictures chart the ways lowriding has reflected—and shaped—identity since the post-World War II boom in American car culture.

Key takeaways: The most famous lowrider "Gypsy Rose" is considered to be the most widely known lowrider car in the world. The 1964 Chevy Impala is primarily painted candy pink and decorated with roses.

The car was designed by Jesse Valadez, the influential founder of Imperials Car Club in East Los Angeles.

In parallel, the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES), in collaboration with the National Museum of American History and the National Museum of the American Latino, has created a sister bilingual exhibition, “Corazón y Vida: Lowrider Culture in the United States.” Launched this month at the Muzeo Museum and Cultural Center in Anaheim, California, the traveling version focuses on digital prints and photography, making the story accessible to communities across the country through 2029.

Curator L. Stephen Velasquez, of the American History museum’s Division of Home and Community Life, worked on “Corazón y Vida” and explains that past exhibitions in cities like El Paso, Phoenix or Los Angeles have mostly centered on each specific region or the art aspect of lowriding. In contrast, “We decided to do something that’s a bit more national in scope,” he says. “Something that was mainly more on the community, the heart and soul of what lowriding is.”

For the traveling exhibition, the choice to concentrate on photography and objects is practical—given that moving cars is difficult and expensive—and deliberate, so that people’s pride, rituals and the labor behind each lowrider would be the focus of the displays.

“Lowriding is really about expression of self, expression of community through their paint schemes, through their murals, through how they create the interior, and the engine and the engravings,” Velasquez says. “It’s all a reflection of themselves, and it is born in the barrio [neighborhood] and it’s kind of for the barrio.”

The practice is a part of a larger historical arc, says Maria del Carmen Cossu, project director for the lowrider traveling exhibition and Latino Initiatives at SITES. “Lowriding is a very important tradition that was started in the 1940s by Mexican Americans in the southwest of the United States after they came [home] from World War II,” she says. The postwar moment mattered because it left veterans with mechanical skills, modest savings and a thirst to inhabit public space on their own terms. Lowriding became a studio for creative mechanics who, with limited means, turned used vehicles into mobile masterpieces.

“In Mexican American communities, owning a car was kind of a symbol of the American dream,” Velasquez adds. But “they could only afford the used ones, so they started to do whatever they could to make that car their own.”

The story of lowriders is worth telling because it’s about community, Cossu says, noting that the car culture “created a space for Latinos, and to tell the story of innovation, technology, art, culture, tradition, family [and] celebrations.”

Mexican Americans faced significant marginalization, particularly in the post-World War II era, despite their substantial contributions to the war effort. While serving in “disproportionately high numbers in frontline combat positions,” they were frequently subjected to discrimination and segregation upon their return. Lowriding offered a venue to mix play, protest and survival.

“Mexican Americans were kind of villainized as being not completely American,” Velasquez explains. “When they are out in the streets with these cars, law enforcement equated them with criminality,” stopping them for having cars that were too low or that were going too slow.

In 1958, California passed a section of its vehicle code that made it illegal to drive any car on a public road that was “lower than the bottom of the wheel rim.” By some accounts, the hydraulic systems were less a stylistic flourish than a workaround—allowing cars to stay inches from the asphalt to show off their dancing, bouncing and hopping, and then rise at the flip of a switch when police came by.

The legal trouble continued. As the popularity of lowriding grew in the late 1970s, San Francisco police cracked down, issuing citations and arresting drivers. In response to this widespread persecution, several lowrider drivers filed a lawsuit in 1979 against then-San Francisco Mayor Dianne Feinstein and the police, alleging civil rights violations. Several years later, the city settled the case.

“It wasn't about money,” Roberto Hernandez, who led the suit and united car clubs to form the San Francisco Lowrider Council, told NPR in 2021. “It was about the whole discrimination and blatant selective racism and use of excessive force by the police department.”

While the case was settled, allowing lowriders to cruise in San Francisco, in 1988, local governments enacted ordinances banning lowrider cruising in certain areas and during certain times of the day. But in October 2023, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law that lifts the restrictions on lowrider cruising and bars cities and towns from imposing bans.

Lowrider paint jobs often have a story to tell. Lacquered bodies glow with symbolic choices: religious icons, family crests, portraits of saints and geometric motifs. The cars show up at quinceañeras, weddings, funerals and club anniversaries, functioning as communal altars and rolling processions. Curators of the exhibition collected oral histories that inspired its name, “Corazón y Vida” (Heart and Life), because lowriding is about “your car, your community, your sisters, your brothers, your car club members, your family—it’s all about the heart,” explains Velasquez. “It's not something that you can go out and buy.”

Yet mainstream depictions rarely note that complexity. Hollywood productions have often flattened lowriding into a shorthand for criminality. “The stereotype is that lowriding was tied to youth that were in trouble, that were gang members,” Cossu says. But the exhibitions challenge this conception by highlighting how car clubs have rules and guidelines to become a member—a reframing of lowriding as a civic and creative practice.

Over the decades, lowrider culture has spread from Southwestern U.S. barrios to the streets of Kansas City, Chicago and elsewhere. “It’s gone beyond the United States to influence places in Asia, Latin America and Europe,” Cossu says.

It is also not exclusive to Mexican Americans. Nick Muros, owner of Choice Chassis in Vancouver, Washington, has German, Puerto Rican and Spanish ancestry, and says second grade was “the moment that I fell in love with lowriding.” Leaving school, he remembers watching a bluish-purple ’74 Impala hit three-wheel motion as it turned a corner. “That was the coolest thing I’d ever seen in my life.”

As a kid, Muros started buying Lowrider magazine and building little model cars. He then customized an old Schwinn Stingray into a lowrider bike, and he would cruise. Later, his journey to owning his first lowrider was supported by his parents, particularly his dad, who had a car lot in Portland, Oregon. Muros was working on his first car when he was 11 years old. It was a ’63 Chevrolet Bel-Air station wagon.

“I was out there at 11 years old sanding it down, primering it, cleaning it,” he says, “doing what I could as a kid.” Muros eventually sold it and continued to buy, fix and sell cars, which progressed into his career. Now 40, at his shop he specializes in the structural side of lowriders, doing chassis reinforcement and hydraulics work, which he calls “the whole essence of lowriding.”

That essence extends to gender inclusivity. Lowriding’s image as exclusively masculine has changed, and women now own, design and drive their own builds. Avila is founder and president of the Lady Lowriders Car Club, which started in 2021 to encourage “younger women that they can also build these beautiful cars and that these beautiful cars are not just for men,” she says. The group of about 25 women includes members in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Japan. “It’s definitely like a therapy for us to be able to go out and cruise in our cars and just kind of have our own time together,” she says.

Avila, who is Mexican American, has also watched perceptions shift. “For so long, it wasn’t looked at as a positive thing,” she says. “I feel like now it's really gotten a good name, and people can really understand and accept it for what it is, which is a passion to build cars and a part of a culture that I know a lot of people didn't understand.”

The traveling exhibition will feature about 60 vibrant photographs, posters, a car club plaque and an interactive cart with “tools of the trade”—parts of hydraulic systems, engraved handles—along with a K-12 digital education platform. Each host city is invited to add local objects, art and cars, layering its own history onto the national narrative, Cossu says.

“‘Corazón y Vida’ is really about the people you surround yourself with and the pride in showing these cars,” Velasquez says. And whether on a museum floor or rolling slowly down a sunlit boulevard, lowriders remain what they’ve always been: moving works of art powered by heart, skill and the communities that keep them alive.