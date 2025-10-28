How Far American Women Astronauts Have Soared Since Sally Ride Took Her Historic Spaceflight In 1978, Ride and five other women became the first group of female astronauts in the U.S. A new book by a longtime curator of spaceflight artifacts explores the nearly five-decade history of women in the space program Alice George - Museums Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

For 30 years, Valerie Neal curated the human spaceflight artifact collections at the National Air and Space Museum. But after she retired in 2019, she wasn’t yet ready to go into full-time leisure activity. She wanted to work on a project.

Neal had interacted with astronauts during her time as curator and was always interested in their stories—who they were before they became astronauts, how they accomplished that feat and what being in the space program meant to them.

With that in mind, she found her project: telling the history of America’s women astronauts. Her new book, On a Mission: The Smithsonian History of U.S. Women Astronauts, traces over 45 years of this history.

American women were excluded from the necessary training for early spaceflights. In a 1962 letter, a NASA official stated that “while many women are employed in other capacities in the space program—some of them in extremely important scientific posts—we have no present plans to employ women on spaceflights because of the degree of scientific and flight training, and the physical characteristics, which are required.”

Women finally joined NASA’s astronaut corps in 1978, 20 years after the agency’s creation. Astronaut Sally Ride became the first American woman in space in 1983. Prior to her history-making flight, and in response to all the conversation about her gender, Ride said at a news conference, “It’s too bad this is such a big deal. It’s too bad our society isn’t further along.”

In the 1990s, Eileen Collins became the country’s first woman to pilot and command a space shuttle. Mae Jemison became the first Black woman in space in 1992. Ellen Ochoa became the first Hispanic woman in space in 1993, and in 2013, she became the second woman and first Hispanic woman to lead the Johnson Space Center.

Quick fact: The first U.S. women astronauts In 1978, NASA welcomed its first class of female astronauts.

The group of six included Sally Ride, Rhea Seddon, Kathryn Sullivan, Shannon Lucid, Anna Fisher and Judith Resnik.

While working on the book, Neal tried an informal experiment when she socialized.

“When I talked to people, I would ask them, ‘How many American women do you think have been astronauts?’ And they would typically say, ‘Hmm, maybe five,’ and I think the largest number I got was 10 to 20,” Neal says. “The number is 61, and very few people outside the space community could name more than a handful. Sally Ride, yes, Eileen Collins, maybe, Mae Jemison, maybe, Ellen Ochoa, maybe, because they had certain other marks of distinction that made them memorable.”

For her book, Neal was able to interview almost all the living women astronauts. Ahead of the book’s release on October 28, Neal spoke to Smithsonian magazine about the past and future of U.S. women astronauts.

In your research, did you learn anything that surprised you?

I didn’t know all the details of how the astronaut corps handled pregnancies. I knew that Rhea Seddon and Anna Fisher had been the first [active] astronauts ever to become pregnant, and they became pregnant shortly after they had finished their training and were starting to prepare for missions. NASA had no policies, because all astronauts had been men. So, agency officials, astronauts and flight surgeons had to figure out … with a pregnant woman astronaut: What is she allowed to do, and what should she refrain from doing to protect her health and to protect the health of the fetus?

And some of those constraints were surprises to me. I knew that you couldn’t fly in space if you were pregnant. Nobody knows how weightlessness and the exposure to radiation might affect a fetus. Plus, nobody wants to deal with an emergency birth or miscarriage in space, because they’re just not equipped for that. But I didn’t realize that after the first trimester, they could not fly in the T-38 jet aircraft or in the KC-135 zero-gravity aircraft where they are able to practice weightlessness for a few minutes. They couldn’t train in the Neutral Buoyancy tank underwater. They didn’t want them in any circumstances where a change of pressure or a possible lack of oxygen would affect their health or the health of their growing child. But they could work right up until their due date, and they could come back to work as soon as they were ready. One came back on Monday after giving birth on Friday, which I thought was heroic. Others took a few weeks, a couple of months or used up all the leave they had to be able to stay home for about six months. So, they had a lot of flexibility in terms of how they adjusted their work schedule to pregnancy and new motherhood, and it was completely without penalty. NASA didn’t put them back at the end of the line. If they got pregnant, they just delayed their next assignment until they were fully recovered and fully back on the job.

Initially, astronauts were drawn exclusively from people who had been military test pilots. NASA first altered its astronaut requirements in the 1960s when male scientists became astronauts, and then, with the arrival of the shuttle program, those restrictions were loosened in the late 1970s. What role have women played on missions?

Male scientists who did fly acquitted themselves well and helped pave the way for women scientists and engineers to come into the astronaut corps. And that’s what the first women were from 1978 until 1990. It was not until 1990 that the first military pilot who was a woman was selected into the astronaut corps. And thereafter, a number of women who had flown in the military were selected, but only three were selected as pilot astronauts. The others were mission specialists.

Have astronauts experienced any gendered awkwardness in sharing spacecraft?

They all said that by the time they actually flew, the crew had been working together, training together in a way, socializing together, all but living together. So, they were like family. And one astronaut said, “It was like going on a camping trip with your brothers.” There were provisions for modesty if people wanted modesty. Like a woman might say, “I’m changing my shirt,” and that was the cue for everybody to look in another direction. [Kathryn] Sullivan was in a situation once, not in flight but in training, where she and her male counterpart were training for a spacewalk. They were in the locker room, and they had to change out of their civilian clothes into the astronaut underwear and put on their spacesuits. The male engineers all of a sudden realized, “Oh, dear, we’ve never had this before, we have a man and a woman here who have to get dressed together.” [Sullivan] looked over at her partner, and she said, “I don’t know about you, but in a situation like this, I have no modesty.” And so, they just turned their backs to each other and calmly got dressed. These people are all adults, they’ve been through a lot, some of them are medical doctors, they’ve seen everything there is to see.

The shuttle’s toilet compartment had a curtain. There wasn’t much room in it for changing clothes, but you could, at least, have privacy while you were doing your business whether you were male or female. And in terms of sleeping arrangements, they had a sleep station, it was like a cabinet that had sliding doors on it. And I think it could accommodate three or four astronauts. If you were assigned to the shuttle’s sleep station, you just got into one of those and slid the door closed. It had ventilation, it had a light if you needed a light in there, that sort of thing. Or if the sleep station wasn’t on board, they just clipped themselves to whatever surface they wanted, and they were in a little hammock-like sleeping bag. They zipped themselves up, and they all just floated there in the crew cabin. On the International Space Station, each crew member now has a little compartment. They line the cylinder of the space station module, and there are four compartments. And it’s just enough to hold your sleeping bag. [It has] a very small platform in it as a desk where you could keep some things, you can put some pictures on the wall. There’s a little porthole, so you can see out, but it’s your space while you’re on the International Space Station.

What were some of your other discoveries?

One thing I realized in the course of researching this book is that the women astronauts were not all of the same generation. The women who are astronauts today generally were born 30 years after the original female astronauts in NASA. So, they grew up in a different world with different expectations. The first generation grew up in the 1950s and 1960s [and] had no role models. They might have aspired to be an astronaut, but they couldn’t imagine it ever being a real possibility, and so they pursued their interests. What united all of them was a passion for science. Those who thought about being an astronaut thought, “Someday, NASA may have women astronauts, and I want to be ready.” And Rhea Seddon, for example, said, “Surely as the number of astronauts increases in space, they’re going to need medical doctors among the astronaut corps.” So that was part of the reason she decided to go into medicine, not the whole reason but certainly part of it. Others in that early group never considered it until they saw NASA’s announcement that they were especially recruiting women and minorities. They said, “Oh, wow, I think I have the qualifications, I have a PhD in astrophysics, I’m athletic, I’m in good health.” So, for them, it was not necessarily their lifelong ambition because they had never seen a woman astronaut.

By the time NASA’s selecting astronauts in the 1990s, they were children in the ’60s, but their formative years were in the ’70s and ’80s. And they have seen women moving into professions that were previously dominated by men: law, medicine. In the astronaut corps, Sally Ride was an inspiration, or Kathy Sullivan was an inspiration. They now had a template.

And then by the time you select astronauts in the 2000s, they were born in the late ’70s and 1980s. They grew up in the early 2000s, and during their formative years, women are doing anything and everything. They’re leading countries, they’re on the Supreme Court, they’re running for president, they’re heading corporations. Women are independently making their way in the world into these bastions of male power and in the military. So many of the younger astronauts launched their careers in the military, where the paths were open to them not only to become pilots but to become test pilots and to fly in combat. And that last group had a good ten-year career before they even applied to be an astronaut because they were getting every experience they thought applicable. And some of them went on monthlong or yearlong expeditions as researchers because they knew that going on a mission to the moon or Mars someday would require those kinds of skills. They were able to really know what to do and to prepare.

You spoke about how people know the women astronauts less well nowadays and have a very vague sense of how many there are. Do you think moonshots will make people return to their interest in NASA?

I think people will take interest in a return to the moon. They may take more interest in the landing than in the Artemis mission that’s going to do the lunar orbit. But I think it’s so inherently interesting that there would be people on the moon, it’s bound to attract public attention.

Perhaps not as much as when Armstrong and Aldrin landed on the moon, because that was so incredible, amazing and unthinkable at the time. And now that it’s been done before, the return to the moon may not have the same worldwide attention. But remember, it’s a whole new generation of people now. Those of us who were alive to witness the 1969 landing on the moon are fewer in number. Those who were born since the 1970s are the majority of the population now. For them, it’s going to be a first. There have been about 350 astronauts selected just since 1978 in the U.S. And the point of the shuttle [program] and the space station was to make spaceflight routine, and ordinary, and something normal, something that was just part of daily life. I think that the media responded to that. One mission seemed very much like another mission, and one crew seemed very much like another. So it was either only when there were the accidents that the media really perked up, or when there was something distinctively new about a mission: for example, launching the first elements of the International Space Station, or returning to flight after the accidents, or flying the first woman, or doing the first spacewalk, [or] deploying the Hubble Space Telescope.

Given that women and people of color are, for the first time, expected to be on a lunar mission and eventually land on the moon, do you think that’s going to enhance public interest?

I think that will, and I think that will be NASA’s statement that exploration is for everyone. The first time around, there were no women or African Americans available. Now, there are a number of both available, plus Hispanics and Asian Americans, and so they’re all in the mix together, and none of that should matter. They’re going to be selected on the basis of the roles that need to be filled and who can fulfill those roles the best. Though I do think that first mission and possibly the second one will also have symbolic value by having a diverse crew.