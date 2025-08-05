How Bruce Springsteen Created the ‘Greatest Rock Album Ever’

In the late summer of 1975, Bruce Springsteen’s third studio album, Born to Run, launched to critical acclaim and rapidly climbed the Billboard charts, holding at number three. Engraved in vinyl were the masterful song lyrics and musical arrangements that played out like a tragedy in eight acts. Gracing its iconic cover is the oft-imitated photograph by Eric Meola of Springsteen leaning on the back of saxophonist Clarence Clemons.

“I can listen to it now 50 years later and think that every note and word are in exactly the right place,” says Peter Ames Carlin, Springsteen’s biographer and author of the just-released Tonight in Jungleland: The Making of Born to Run. The album continues to draw audiences with an estimated total of seven million copies sold in the U.S. alone over the past five decades and is listed for its cultural importance in the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress.

In eight tracks, a quick-paced 39 minutes, Springsteen’s raspy vocals and resonant lyrics paint vivid imagery, laden with complexity, metaphor and poetry. “Thunder Road” is about the path taken to achieve success; “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out,” the making of a band; “Night,” the dreams of a nine-to-fiver; “Backstreets,” the loss of friendship; “Born to Run,” the chase for the American dream; “She’s the One,” the broken-hearted quest for love; “Meeting Across the River” the dangerous making of a fast buck; and finally, the noir-like “Jungleland,” the hero’s last stand.

Springsteen has said the songs are “a series of vignettes taking place during one long summer day and night.” Carlin says the album continues to hold up as unique, even now, 50 years after its release. “I can’t think of another album that makes me feel like Born to Run, including every subsequent album by Bruce Springsteen, which I think is on purpose. He set out to make one distinct album—hugely distinctive.”

The mid-1970s was a time of upheaval. The country was in an economic recession and facing the political aftermath of the Watergate scandal and the Vietnam War. Against that backdrop, the 25-year-old New Jersey-born musician set out to become a rock star.

Bruce Springsteen - Born to Run (Official Video) Watch on

Fun fact: Springsteen's accolades "The Boss" has won 20 Grammys, an Academy Award, two Golden Globes, a Tony, and was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

He would succeed in a way that he could never have imagined at the time. The world-renowned performer, musician and storyteller of the working class and the oppressed—America’s bard—has sold more than 140 million albums. Critics have compared him to John Keats, Walt Whitman and even William Shakespeare. A Springsteen portrait by photographer Albert Watson that ran on the cover of Rolling Stone in 2009 bears a similarity to the striking pose Shakespeare takes in the circa 1610 “Chandos portrait.” Both men sport scruffy hair, high collars and earrings in their left ears.

“Like that other Bard,” wrote the literary scholars Roxanne Harde and Irwin Streight, Springsteen’s “vision is often turned toward the tragicomic, the authentically human. … The whole world is his stage, and the players in his songs could be any people anywhere.”

Born to Run opens on Mary’s front porch with a scene that mirrors theatrical stagecraft. One can envision her dress swaying in the breeze and almost hear the notes of a Roy Orbison tune playing on the radio, along with the pleas of the young guitarist coaxing her to take a chance on the launch of his career and leave behind their “town full of losers.”

The album closes on a bluesy ballad with an over two-minute saxophone solo and, at the end, Springsteen’s anguished howls. The tale describes in metaphor the artist’s own efforts to make his breakthrough as a musician. The players “flash guitars just like switchblades / hustling for the record machine.”

Springsteen’s alter ego is the song’s “Magic Rat,” chased by the police and gunned down—a dark vision of failure in his own epic quest to craft an album that record stores could, and would, sell; the “greatest rock album ever,” as Carlin puts it in Tonight in Jungleland. This was the goal that the ambitious 25-year-old musician, along with his equally ambitious producers Mike Appel and Jon Landau, had set out to meet.

Two years before the release of Born to Run, Springsteen’s first two albums, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. and The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle, had met with critical success, yet failed to sell. The first album “stalled somewhere around 20,000” copies, and the second “won the same acclaim, but also the same weak sales,” Carlin writes. His recording company, Columbia Records, had hoped for better. A band of executives argued in January 1974 to cut their losses and leave Springsteen behind.

“He was still a cult artist,” says Carlin. “His shows didn’t really sell out, and the people who went were super into it, but it wasn’t like he was a superstar, or even really a huge star. He was well known and admired … but a bunch of people had no idea.”

Written as a thrilling page-turner, Carlin’s book, which includes new interviews with Springsteen, recounts the minute-by-minute details leading up to and immediately following the album’s release, lingering on the intimate happenings at the recording sessions, Springsteen’s perfectionist struggles, and the grind to craft and record each note and word.

“It was that period where he had everything to prove, and it could go either way,” says Carlin, adding that he wrote the book because he wanted “to dig into what Springsteen’s emotional progress was like, … what fueled him and what it was that threatened to undermine him.”

In the late summer of 1974, Columbia Records top executives appeared mostly disinterested in promoting his earlier albums. Yet thanks to the scrappy initiative of Appel, who had mailed copies of Springsteen’s new single “Born to Run” to DJs across the country, radio stations started playing the raucous anthem with its heart-pounding drum intro.

Meanwhile, the players in Springsteen’s band were reshuffling. In early 1974, the band included the pianist David Sancious, the saxophonist Clarence Clemons, bassist Garry Tallent, drummer Ernest Carter and Danny Federici with his trademark keyboard glockenspiel rigged to his Hammond organ. Months later, pianist Roy Bittan and drummer Max Weinberg replaced Sancious and Carter—marking the formative beginnings to Springsteen’s E Street Band that would hold up for most of the next five decades. Recording sessions got underway in January of 1975 at 914 Sound Studios in Blauvelt, New York.

Landau, a renowned music critic and new friend of Springsteen’s, began to make periodic visits and listened in. By April, he was the album’s third co-producer, along with Springsteen and Appel. The previous May at a Springsteen performance at the Harvard Square Theater, Landau had published his landmark review for a Boston newspaper: “I saw rock and roll future and its name is Bruce Springsteen.” The prescient writer would become Springsteen’s lifelong producer and collaborator. (Appel would eventually part ways with the musician.) Landau moved the band to another studio, the Record Plant, in Midtown Manhattan. “You’re a first-class artist. You need to work in a first-class studio,” he told Springsteen.

The sessions were grueling and many times lasted into the early morning hours. “I was concerned about one thing, which was making an absolutely great rock ’n’ roll record,” Springsteen told Carlin. “Whatever happens after that I don’t have control over. But I do have an opportunity to make a record. And I want to make the greatest rock ’n’ roll, man. I want to make the last rock ’n’ roll album you’re ever going to need to hear.”

Throughout the summer months, the lyrics evolved, the instrumental preambles were honed, and the mood and settings of the stories took shape. Leaning into his musical influences—the early rock ’n’ rollers Chuck Berry, Fats Domino, Bo Diddley, Sam Cooke, Elvis Presley and Wilson Pickett, as well as Phil Spector and Brian Wilson, and the B movies and noir films he enjoyed—Springsteen pushed hard to get the right sounds and notes from his musicians. For hours and into the morning, Clemons worked and reworked his saxophone solo in “She’s the One.” Springsteen recalled to Carlin his state of mind: “I felt desperate, you know. That was who I was. I was that desperate character: desperate to be recognized, to be heard, to be seen. Just to transcend what I felt were the awful beginnings of my life. So I was chasing this transcendence. And my vehicle for that was the music I was writing and the shows I was performing.”

The deadline for the album, July 20, loomed. The record needed to be in the stores for the back-to-school college crowd in September, and the band needed to be on the road for their promotional tour. They took it right to the wire—all night and into the morning of the 20th.

Carlin details the final hours in his book: “The work spread across the Record Plant’s studios and floors, with mixing going on in one room, the ‘Jungleland’ saxophone work in another, the rest of the band rehearsing for the tour in a third. When Bruce finally walked into the rehearsal room, strapped on his Telecaster and took his place at the center, the recording of Born to Run was officially finished.”

The album was released on August 25, 1975. By October, album sales had reached gold status with 500,000 copies sold.

Later that month, on October 27, 1975, Springsteen did what he had set out to do—achieve rock-star status—by landing the cover stories on the national newsmagazines Newsweek and Time.

The original artwork for the Time cover, a graphic rendering of Springsteen with his Telecaster guitar by artist Kim Whitesides, is now part of the collections of the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery. Looking at the portrait five decades after it was made, the museum’s historian Mindy Farmer notes the musician’s signature hat, charming smile, facial scruff and guitar, and how the artist chose a deep red to highlight them. She says the image mirrors visually how Time editors characterized him. “They describe him as primal,” says Farmer. “You can see that in this portrait. We don’t even know if he’s wearing clothes or not. All we know is that he’s wearing his guitar.”

“We have to remember that newspapers and television played a really important role in how you came to know about certain trends and people,” she adds. “So to be on both was remarkable. Newsweek doesn’t review his work particularly well, but the Time article is much more glowing. Definitively, the Time article proved to be more prophetic.”

To Carlin, the image reflects Springsteen’s enthusiasm and joy. The artist, he says, captures the “Jersey boardwalk beach rat that he was in those days. … He’s radiating the Jersey Shore.”

In his book, Carlin describes what happened the day the two magazines hit the newsstand. Guitarist Steven Van Zandt, who’d joined the band during the recording sessions, was the first to retrieve copies for the touring members and brought them to Springsteen at the hotel pool where they were staying in Los Angeles. “He leaped up from his chaise, sprinted into his room and slammed the door,” Carlin writes.

“It just freaked him out,” says Carlin. “In Time, he’s rock’s new sensation, and the Newsweek one was far more skeptical. They focused on all the kind of industrial work that went into making him a rock star. How could this kid who grew up in Nowheresville, New Jersey, be this smart and sophisticated and accomplished—like, it doesn’t make sense, which is also what’s happening in the back of Bruce’s head.”

“One of the interesting things about Bruce,” says Carlin, “he is torn between two visions of himself. On the one hand, he felt fated to be this iconic character. On the other, he was terrified that he was really a phony … that people would decide that he was a bunch of hype.”

Fifty years have proved otherwise. To date, Springsteen has released more than 20 studio albums, and numerous boxed sets, compilations and live albums. In June, he released Tracks II: The Lost Albums, a set of archival recordings and rare versions of his previous songs. He’s earned 20 Grammys, an Academy Award, two Golden Globes, a Tony and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. This October, a biopic starring Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, debuts in theaters.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere | Official Trailer Watch on

Every August on the anniversary of Born to Run, Springsteen told Carlin, he gets in his car and plays the album as he drives around the New Jersey town where he was living when he was making it. When he hears the opening notes to “Jungleland,” he drives to and parks in front of the little Long Branch cottage where he wrote the songs. “He says he just sits there and listens to all of ‘Jungleland,’” Carlin says. “When the final notes are over, then he drives away.”