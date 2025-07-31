From Playful Otters to Pint-Size Owls, These Eight Awesome Animals Call the Chesapeake Bay Home Blue crabs, bluebirds, beetles and many more creatures can be spotted in and around the bay—and scientists at the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center are paying attention Aurora Martínez - Staff Contributor Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Key takeaways: All about the Chesapeake Bay The Chesapeake Bay is the largest estuary in the United States, and it houses over 3,600 plant and animal species.

The Smithsonian Environmental Research Center has numerous initiatives to study the creatures that reside in and around the bay.

Blue claws, beady eyes, silky feathers and diamond-stamped shells: The Chesapeake Bay is home to some of nature’s most delightfully oddball animals. And behind each creature’s quirky traits is a critical role in this sprawling estuarine ecosystem.

The bay formed between 10,000 and 12,000 years ago when melting glaciers caused sea levels to rise, flooding the Susquehanna River Valley. Today, the Chesapeake Bay is the country’s largest estuary, its watershed covering 64,000 square miles and spread across six states: Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania and New York, as well as Washington, D.C. Its estuary status makes it a complex and sensitive ecosystem that includes many different habitats and food webs.

Over 3,600 species of plants and animals call the Chesapeake Bay home, and that’s where the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center (SERC) comes in. Nestled in Edgewater, Maryland, along the western shore of the bay, SERC has numerous scientists studying these creatures to understand what their presence—and absence—means for the health of the region.

From seafood staples to elusive owls and pest patrolling beetles, the environment is teeming with life that both depends on and shapes its watery world. Here’s a mix of eight species you might encounter in and around the Chesapeake Bay—and some SERC initiatives helping with their research and protection.

Blue crabs

With cobalt claws, the blue crab is the Chesapeake Bay’s most iconic resident. Female blue crabs add a splash of flair with red-tipped pincers. Their presence is more than aesthetic, though. Blue crabs are both voracious predators of nearly “anything they can find”—from clams and oysters to dead fish and plant and animal detritus—and prey for birds, fish and humans.

The crabs thrive in underwater grass beds, where they feed, molt and hide from predators. But these habitats are vulnerable to pollution and warming waters. At SERC, scientists are studying how environmental stressors affect crab behavior, growth and survival. They capture, tag and release crabs to study migration patterns, assess the impacts of oxygen depletion and collaborate with fishery managers to ensure this keystone species remains abundant. According to a 2025 blue crab advisory report by the Chesapeake Bay Program, the population has dropped from 317 million in 2024 to 238 million this year.

Oysters

Eastern oysters are the unsung janitors of the bay, each filtering up to 50 gallons of water a day. Their shells become underwater condos for hundreds of species—crabs, fishes and anemones—turning their reefs into ecological powerhouses.

Once carpeting the Chesapeake Bay floor, oyster reefs have been decimated by disease, overharvesting and sediment runoff. Now, restoration efforts are bringing them back. SERC scientists are raising oysters in laboratories to first study how they respond to multiple stressors, including different oxygen and pH levels in the water they grow in, and then plant them at sites around the bay to monitor their adaptability. They’re also investigating the biodiversity benefits of restored reefs, which include more abundance of oysters and higher habitat quality for species like blue crabs and rockfish. SERC’s Oyster Cam project, which involves monitoring reefs with GoPro cameras, has also been instrumental in connecting scientists with communities and volunteers interested in learning about and restoring the species.

River otters

Sleek, agile and always up for a slide down a muddy bank, the North American river otter brings charisma to the Chesapeake’s quiet tributaries. These top predators dine on fish, frogs and crustaceans, and their presence signals a healthy aquatic ecosystem. If otters are thriving, so is their prey—and the water they swim in.

But tracking otters is tricky. That’s why SERC founded the Chesapeake Bay Otter Alliance, a collaborative project that studies otter populations through a surprisingly rich scientific medium: scat. Otter droppings are full of prey DNA and traces of pollutants. By analyzing these clues, researchers piece together the health of the water’s food web and monitor contaminants like mercury and polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs. The more researchers learn about what otters eat—and what toxins they encounter—the better they can understand what’s flowing through the Chesapeake.

River herring

Each spring, river herring return from the Atlantic Ocean to the Chesapeake’s freshwater rivers, flinging themselves upstream in shimmering, determined surges. The two species, alewife and blueback herring, are anadromous—meaning that they migrate into fresh water to spawn. Their migrations have sustained birds, mammals and larger fish for millennia. But in recent decades, their populations have dropped by over 90 percent.

Dams block access to spawning grounds, while habitat degradation, pollution and fishery reduce their survival. SERC is tackling the problem from multiple angles: Researchers monitor river herring during their spring spawning runs by collecting water data, visual observations and physical samples at key sites. In the lab, they analyze samples for eggs and larvae and use sonar footage to count fish in murky waters. This work, supported by trained volunteers, helps track population trends and informs broader restoration efforts across the Chesapeake Bay.

Diamondback terrapins

For diamondback terrapins, it’s all in the name. These turtles have speckled skin and diamond-like patterns on their shells. Locals in the Chesapeake Bay’s brackish marshes, they’re the only North American turtles adapted exclusively to those salty, muddy habitats.

Terrapins help maintain marsh health by feeding on snails and other small invertebrates, but their nesting sites are often raided by predators, such as raccoons and foxes, or destroyed by erosion. Crab pots, where terrapins can become unintended casualties, are also a major hazard. A SERC postdoctoral researcher is tracking diamondback terrapin populations on Poplar and Jefferson Islands.

Saw-whet owls

They look like plush toys with talons, but the northern saw-whet owl is a silent, skilled hunter of the night. These tiny owls rely on stealth and sharp hearing to snatch up mice and voles. During their fall migration, they pass through dense Chesapeake woodlands, where their secretive habits make them notoriously hard to spot.

Since 2017, SERC has been a banding site for Project Owlnet, a continent-wide effort to track migrating saw-whets. By catching and releasing the owls during fall migration, researchers collect valuable data on population trends and flight paths. The findings reveal how habitat changes and climate shifts affect even the most elusive birdlife. Though saw-whets aren’t bay-dwellers per se, their reliance on riparian forests ties them to the health of the surrounding watershed. Every owl banded adds to the larger story of the region’s changing ecosystem.

Ground beetles

Ground beetles are essential cogs in the bay’s terrestrial machine. Found under logs, rocks and leaves, these nocturnal hunters devour pests like caterpillars and slugs, reducing the need for chemical pesticides in surrounding farmland.

SERC researchers have documented over 1,000 ground beetle species. And they aren’t just garden guards: They’re indicators of soil and habitat health. By monitoring beetle populations over time, scientists can assess land use impacts and track ecosystem recovery.

Bluebirds

Eastern bluebirds once saw their populations plummet due to habitat loss and competition from invasive starlings and house sparrows. But thanks to decades of nest box efforts and careful land stewardship, these vivid songbirds are making a comeback—especially in the fields and edges of the Chesapeake.

At SERC, bluebird boxes are part of a long-running monitoring project with both researchers and volunteers. Each season, they track nest success, egg counts and fledgling survival. This data reveals how open space management, pesticide use and even weather patterns affect bird populations. The birds themselves contribute to bay health too, gobbling up insects and signaling ecosystem stability.