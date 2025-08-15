Before Meditation Apps, Listeners Were Hooked on Whale Songs, Rain Sounds and the ‘Scream of the Southern Leopard Frog’ We’ve been listening to the great outdoors from the comfort of our homes since the invention of the portable tape recorder. Can nature sounds drown out the cacophony of modern life? Ellen Wexler - Assistant Editor, Humanities Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

In Federico Fellini’s La Dolce Vita, a tabloid journalist named Marcello drifts through Rome’s glamorous social scene, mingling with celebrities and heiresses. The 1960 drama is a critique of materialism, and a nagging emptiness festers beneath its glitzy nightclubs and illicit romantic dalliances.

The film is flush with failed attempts at communication. Telephone calls go unanswered. Characters shout to each other from a distance, their voices drowned out by ambient noise. Everyone craves connection, but nobody finds it.

But in one crucial scene, Marcello finds himself at a house party that’s different from the other events on his social itinerary. The host is a friend named Steiner, who lives with his wife and children in a lavish house filled with overflowing bookshelves and beautiful artworks. Marcello feels at ease among the painters, musicians, writers and poets, who sip drinks and hold court on culture, beauty and a life well lived.

Suddenly, the sound of roaring thunder fills the parlor. An attendee, one of the poets, has accidentally started playing a tape on the host’s reel-to-reel machine. “This is an old recording,” an embarrassed Steiner says, explaining that he’s been collecting sounds from nature he finds to be beautiful. “I’ll turn it off.” But the guests are intrigued. They want to hear more. Steiner protests, but they won’t take no for an answer.

They fall into a meditative hush as the sounds of chirping birds, howling winds and crashing waves fill the air. “Birds—that’s exactly how they sound!” one woman exclaims. The poet quotes Shakespeare: “Sounds and sweet airs that give delight and hurt not.”

Minutes later, Marcello joins Steiner on the balcony. “Let me come here more often,” he says. “I should change my surroundings. I should change many things. Your house is a refuge.”

Two years before La Dolce Vita’s debut, herpetologist Charles Bogert released an album called Sounds of North American Frogs. According to the liner notes, the record featured vocalizations from 57 frog and toad species captured in “swamps, lakes, woods, creeks and roadside ditches all over North America.” Highlights from its 92 tracks include “Rain Song of the Squirrel Treefrog (Hyla squirella),” “Scream of the Southern Leopard Frog (Rana utricularia),” “Warning Chirp of the Boreal Toad (Bufo boreas boreas)” and “The Grunt-Like Sound Produced by the Pig Frog (Rana grylio).”

Sounds of North American Frogs was intended for a scientific audience, but something about it appealed to mainstream American listeners. “If there is a frog in your backyard, and you’re curious to know what is on his mind, this record is for you,” wrote the Cincinnati Post. Sports Illustrated described it as a “swampland opus” and called Bogert “the Toscanini of the frog world.”

The album was part of Folkways Records’ science series. Moses Asch, the label’s founder, had been working on the series since 1952, when its first installment was released: Sounds of a Tropical Rain Forest in America, which was rumored to feature “rain sounds” that were concocted in a Manhattan bathtub.

But Sounds of North American Frogs was the real deal. Bogert, a curator at the American Museum of Natural History, spent several years carefully collecting the recordings in the 1950s, and the album’s liner notes explain exactly when and where he recorded each track. The herpetologist also narrated the album, his “politely obsessive commentary” prefacing each frog call. “He introduces each one in a very dry manner,” says Anthony Seeger, Folkways’ director emeritus and the nephew of folk singer Pete Seeger. “It’s really a teaching tool or an educational production. It’s not really for entertainment.”

Yet, while Folkways released other animal albums in the years that followed—including Sounds of Insects (1960), Sounds and the Ultra-Sounds of the Bottle-Nose Dolphin (1973) and Playing Music With Animals (1982)—Sounds of North American Frogs gained a cult following.

After Asch died in 1986, the Smithsonian acquired Folkways on the condition that its 2,168 titles would remain in print on demand forever. In honor of the label’s 50th anniversary in 1998, Folkways re-released Sounds of North American Frogs as a CD. Seeger, one of the experts hired to run the label, picked the album to advertise the eccentric charm of Folkways’ holdings. He didn’t expect it to sell.

But the record was a hit. As one reviewer put it, “Fans aren’t sure what kind of music to list it under, but it’s hopping up the charts anyway.” The album also became a fixture of college radio. “All these college stations for about a year were playing ‘Frog of the Day,’” says senior archivist Jeff Place, who ran Folkways with Seeger. “We were kind of shocked.”

When Folkways turned 75 in 2023, the label’s staff knew what to do. With vinyl records experiencing a revival, they re-released Sounds of North American Frogs as an LP for the first time since its debut. Once again, listeners couldn’t get enough of the frogs.

When Ludwig Koch was 8, he couldn’t get enough of birds.

It was 1889, and the boy had recently received a phonograph and a box of wax cylinders from his father. He used the equipment to record the song of a white-rumped shama. “I still cherish the very poor record I made,” he wrote in his 1955 book Memoirs of a Birdman. “It was the beginning of my career as a recorder of nature sounds.” It was also the first known recording of a bird in history.

Many years later, Koch, who was a German Jew, fled the Nazis and settled in Britain. In 1936, he published Songs of Wild Birds, a book that came with two gramophone records featuring the songs of 15 species—some of history’s first commercial birdsong recordings. Capturing these recordings had required careful planning. Because the audio equipment was so cumbersome, Koch observed the birds in their environments to learn their habits and then placed his microphones at the scene before daybreak.

Portable magnetic tape arrived in the 1950s, opening up new possibilities for fieldwork. In America, Bogert became “one of the earliest biologists to make use of the new technology,” according to the Sounds of North American Frogs liner notes. Nature recordings, once the domain of obsessive hobbyists, were about to become big business. Meanwhile, a salesman named Jim Buckwalter was developing an interest in sound’s curative potential. He filed a patent for a “sleep-inducing sound-producing device”—an early white noise machine—in 1963. A new market was taking shape.

In the late 1960s, sound engineer Irving Teibel started thinking about selling nature as a therapeutic tool. He’d recently learned about a man named Hermann von Helmholtz, a 19th-century German scientist “who felt that natural sounds—the ocean, wind, rain and other mundane sonic occurrences—could have great psychological benefits if only some means of accurate reproduction could be found,” Teibel later recalled in an essay.

While recording nature was getting easier, achieving any sort of fidelity was still challenging. The sounds of the ocean, for example, contain “hundreds if not thousands of specific frequencies,” Teibel wrote. In the months that followed, he captured about 100 recordings of Brighton Beach in Brooklyn. None of them sounded right. Fortunately, he had a friend with access to an IBM 360, an early computer system. “Bring your ocean to me,” instructed the friend, who taught him how to make digital adjustments to the audio. Finally, Teibel was satisfied with his ocean.

In 1969, he released the first installment in his Environments series. The album was split into two roughly 30-minute sides: “The Psychologically Ultimate Seashore” and “Optimum Aviary.” The back of the record featured testimonials from participants in “extensive listening tests.” “Apartment never seemed so pleasant before,” one raved. Said another: “Better than a tranquilizer!” Throughout the following decade, Teibel released ten more installments, which sold millions of copies.

Environments claimed to bottle the benefits of spending time in nature from the comfort of listeners’ homes. But most of Teibel’s claims were exaggerated. He sold the album through a company he called Syntonic Research—a name that “conjured lab coats [and] clipboards,” as Pitchfork later wrote—though many of the staffers were actually his relatives. Later, he even boasted that his recordings were included on Voyager’s Golden Record, the famous phonograph record featuring sounds from Earth that was blasted into space in 1977. However, this claim is likely false.

The Golden Record did feature nature sounds, including recordings by biologist Roger Payne, who released another best-selling nature album—Songs of the Humpback Whale—in 1970. But while Teibel was trying to sell ocean waves and birdsong as a cognitive aid, Payne had entirely different goals. He wasn’t particularly interested in human endeavors. He wanted to save the whales.

Payne had become obsessed with humpback whale vocalizations several years earlier, when a fellow researcher gave him a recording he’d made. The biologist listened to it again and again, even using it as an alarm in the mornings. Eventually, he realized that the whales were repeating themselves. They weren’t just making noise. They were singing.

Songs of the Humpback Whale’s marketing copy didn’t include testimonials about mood or mental acuity. If this album was selling anything, it was selling whales—and the idea that they might be worth keeping around. At the time, commercial hunting had reduced humpback whale populations to near-extinction. Payne thought that if people heard their songs, they might care.

His hunch was correct. Studies now show that immersion with nature “increases your future conservation-related behaviors,” says conservation biologist Rachel Buxton. “Just the act of connecting with nature makes you want to protect it.”

In the years that followed, Payne’s record helped inspire a series of reforms. The environmental organization Greenpeace started playing whale songs in radio and TV campaigns, and National Geographic sent excerpts from the album to its 10.5 million subscribers. In 1986, the International Whaling Commission issued a global moratorium on commercial whaling. The humpback whale population rebounded, and most of their populations were removed from the federal endangered species list in 2016. Songs of the Humpback Whale eventually achieved multiplatinum status and became the best-selling nature album of all time.

Albums like Songs of the Humpback Whale demonstrate that nature recordings can change us, and the genre’s growth into a multimillion-dollar industry reveals that listeners want to be changed. But in the early days, when the recordings were still a novelty, few likely imagined they could spark such transformation. The guests at Steiner’s party in La Dolce Vita seem surprised to find themselves moved by the sounds on the reel-to-reel machine. “The film introduces the idea, perhaps for the first time, that natural place-based experiences, especially via sound [and] vibration, offers a cure for maladies both known and unknown by science,” says Gordon Hempton, an Emmy Award-winning acoustic ecologist.

Hempton came to a similar realization himself during a long road trip from Seattle to Wisconsin when he was 27. After pulling over to sleep in a nearby cornfield, “a thunderstorm came on, and I was just too tired to move,” he says. “So I just surrendered to the experience.” Taking in the sounds of the storm, he realized he had never really listened before. He dropped out of graduate school and started recording natural soundscapes. The storm had woken him up.

But not everyone is trying to wake up. While some crave a stimulant, others want a sedative. “A lot of people use [nature sounds] to drown out other sounds or to calm themselves,” says Seeger. In the Amazon reviews for Songs of the Humpback Whale, one listener explained why they gave the album four stars instead of five: “I got this CD to try to relax,” they wrote. “Sometimes whales make very high-pitched sounds that do not help a person relax.”

In a scene from the Coen brothers’ The Big Lebowski (1998), the protagonist, known as the Dude, relaxes in a bathtub while listening to a cassette tape called Song of the Whale: Ultimate Relaxation—perhaps evoking both Payne’s whales and Teibel’s “Psychologically Ultimate Seashore.” But as soon as he settles in, a group of amateur criminals break into his home, yelling, “We want the money!” The whale sounds fail to quiet the chaos.

But the impulse is appealing. Today, wellness brands and app developers bundle nature recordings with mental health and meditation services, and popular platforms like the Calm app offer vast libraries of soundscapes. These libraries feature audio tied to locations both generic (“Coastline at Sunset”) and specific (“Nostalgic Thailand Train Journey”), as well as every imaginable variety of rain recording (“Rainfall Recharge,” “Car in the Rain,” “Rainy Day on the Farm”).

The rain recordings are so ubiquitous that rumors about their origins periodically circulate. “FYI if you like listening to ‘rain sounds’ they’re almost all recordings of chicken being fried,” according to a recent post on X (formerly Twitter) with more than four million views. KFC even capitalized on the buzz by releasing “Kentucky Fried Chicken Rain” in partnership with a sleep wellness company. But the rumors are only a half-truth: While some movie sound designers may be frying food to approximate rainfall, Snopes reported that many content creators are carefully recording genuine showers.

Regardless of whether you’re hearing a summer storm or “the perfect frying chicken sound for you to fall asleep to,” the more pressing question is why so many people are sleepless in the first place—and why nature appears to be the cure.

Some turn to nature recordings as part of a “philosophical position about getting back to the natural sounds as opposed to the sounds that we hear living in cities,” says Seeger. For these listeners, the recordings address a distinctly modern affliction: urban noise that drowns out the natural world.

Researchers have long been intrigued by nature’s recuperative benefits. In the 1980s, psychologists Rachel and Stephen Kaplan theorized that exposure to natural environments helps us replenish the mental energy needed for work, chores and other obligations of modern life. Around the same time, architect Roger Ulrich found that hospital patients recovered better when their windows faced trees rather than brick walls.

Since then, scientists have drawn a distinction between human-generated noise and natural soundscapes. Research shows that exposure to noise pollution—from the cars on the highway to the planes overhead—is driving hyperactivated stress responses, which ultimately increase the risk of heart attack and stroke. In contrast, scientists say that listening to nature offers measurable health benefits. In 2021, Buxton and her colleagues conducted a meta-analysis of 36 studies, which found that listening to nature can lower blood pressure, decrease pain, and improve cognitive performance and mood.

According to Buxton, a growing body of literature suggests that greater biodiversity provides additional health benefits. The theory is that early humans may have known they were in a hospitable environment when they could hear the sounds of many different species. But in modern cities, those cues are often difficult to pick up on, and our brains may interpret their absence as “a signal that our needs can’t be met,” says Buxton.

Tara Tiger Brown, who completed her doctoral research in the Japanese practice of forest bathing, has also studied how natural settings can influence well-being. She gathered data from 106 volunteers who participated in forest bathing sessions in four urban and peri-urban parks in and around Vancouver, British Columbia. After each session, “participants’ mood significantly improved, but it improved more in that peri-urban forest,” which was quieter than the other three parks in the study, Brown says.

But these participants weren’t listening to a recording of nature. They were experiencing the real thing. Studies have shown that engaging with simulations of nature typically isn’t as effective as spending time outside. Nature recordings are “about as good as a good recording of a live rock concert,” says Hempton. “You can understand it, but when you really want to get every bit of the experience, you’ve got to be there.”

Hempton sees his own recordings as an invitation. He wants his listeners to feel inspired to visit nature themselves. Similarly, Seeger describes the Folkways recordings as “fishing—sort of trying to capture people’s ears.” Once listeners are hooked on a particular sound, they can then “decide what to do about it, whether it was to learn to play the music or to go to concerts or to go out and sit and listen to frogs.” In La Dolce Vita, Steiner takes no such steps and—without spoiling the film—his story ends in tragedy.

If nature recordings can make listeners realize something is missing from their lives, that’s valuable, says Hempton. But recognizing the problem isn’t the same as pursuing the solution. When listeners turn to rain sounds or meditation apps, “I hope that they understand how they do feel better as a result,” he adds. “But now, take the cure.”