A Batch of Undelivered WWII Letters Intended for Japanese Soldiers Ended Up in an Oregon Museum Decades Later. Now, Experts Are Returning the Lost Correspondence to Their Families An organization devoted to returning artifacts as a way to heal the emotional wounds left by the war is helping the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum send these deeply personal items to the writers' descendants Nathan Pugh - Freelance Writer

On October 10, 1945, Torako Toyoshima wrote a letter to her soldier husband, Tadao. The Japanese government had issued an unconditional surrender to Allied Forces over a month earlier, on September 2, effectively ending the Pacific Theater battles of World War II. With the United States, led by General Douglas MacArthur, now occupying Japan, the Imperial soldiers were instructed to return home. The war had lasted six years; many Japanese troops had disappeared or were missing in action. Others not already back in Japan were returning from China and Korea, and still others were on isolated islands unaware the war had ended. Communications were disorganized, with many Japanese fighters simply arriving unannounced in their hometowns.

Media outlets within Japan shared information about communication efforts, and one November article in the Mainichi newspaper reported about writing letters to missing service members. News like this prompted Torako to write to her husband, whom she hadn’t heard from in a year. She starts her letter stating, “Even the indomitable Yamato spirit seems to have had no choice but to surrender before the power of science,” referencing the cultural value of Yamato-damashii, or Japanese soul, along with the U.S. use of the atomic bomb in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Then, Torako gives updates on their three children and their new living situation. She concludes by writing, “Please come home quickly. We don’t need anything—just your safe return. Even if it’s autumn or winter, with you back, the house will feel like spring again. So, with that in mind, the entire family is waiting for your return.”

Her letter was never delivered to Tadao, as he had already died (according to the Toyoshima family). This letter was also never returned to Torako. Instead, decades later, it arrived at the Smithsonian affiliate Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum in western Oregon. Now the museum, working closely with Obon Society, a nonprofit organization also based in Oregon, is returning Torako’s letter and many other letters written to Japanese military members in 1945 to the descendants and relatives of their intended recipients. The correspondence contains names and addresses, making it possible for the groups to find the families in Japan.

The Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum is a nonprofit that focuses on “preserving the artifacts and telling the stories of the men and women who impacted our current-day aviators, astronauts, engineers and explorers.” Some of its artifacts include the Spruce Goose (a wooden plane with a 320-foot wingspan) and the Titan II (a 103-foot-tall rocket used in the U.S. space program).

The collections department at the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum stores and processes all artifacts that have been donated, gifted or lent to the museum. Jean Herkamp, the lead of volunteers for this department, describes her staff as “the caretakers of all the items.” In September 2024, fellow volunteer Barb Pittman was organizing shelves when she came across a small bag with Japanese writing on it. In the bag she found 116 objects: a mixture of postcards and letters in envelopes, all written in Japanese. Pittman then brought these objects to Herkamp’s attention.

The full history of how this correspondence arrived in the U.S. and where it stayed over the intervening decades is not completely clear. Herkamp and the Evergreen team were able to piece together some information about the messages’ histories. They came to the museum in 2010, when a woman named Helen Hayley donated them, stating that they were found by her father who served during World War II and had since died. Hayley’s father said he found them in a “dead letter” file when he worked at a post office in Massachusetts.

After Pittman discovered the letters, the museum connected with Obon Society, a humanitarian initiative that specializes in returning objects taken during war. The organization helped translate the letters, many of which were written in an older form of Japanese script. During the process, staff learned that these were personal letters written in the fall of 1945. Most were written by a mother, wife, sister or sibling who had lost contact with their family member serving in the military.

When Evergreen CEO Scot Laney learned about the nature of these letters, he says, it was clear to him that the objects needed to be returned to Japan.

“There was never any debate about what needed to be done here,” Laney says. “It was more about trying to figure out how that process could work.”

Laney says his team had discussions about the brutality of war in the Pacific Theater, especially from Japanese forces. Given the sensitive nature of the letters found at Evergreen, Laney was able to put himself in the shoes of these Japanese families.

“If my wife or mother or sister had written to me during World War II, I would not want what they wrote to me to show up as a museum exhibit,” Laney says.

Herkamp was similarly able to empathize with the letter writers. She references a postcard to a relative written by a Japanese man named Futoshi Soma that states, “The American occupation forces have been truly kind and are treating the Japanese people in a way that allows them to live without fear.”

“Could we say that, if [soldiers] were on our property and our land?” Herkamp asks. “I’m hoping I can.”

Soma’s postcard ends with: “Please take good care of your health and do everything you can to return to Japan as soon as possible.”

“We felt it was more important than just sitting here on our shelf,” Herkamp says. “Because what good are they doing here?”

Laney notes that these letters will have a long life beyond Evergreen’s involvement. “We can get these letters back to where they belong,” he says. “We’re not making a statement about the unjust parts of World War II, and the really heinous things that Japan did—and America, for that matter. We’re simply focused on ‘This is a mother writing to her son.’ And as Americans, that needs to be meaningful.”

Obon Society co-founder Rex Ziak uses the term “non-biological human remains” to refer to objects being returned to Japanese families—especially Yosegaki Hinomaru, also known as Good Luck Flags . He co-founded the society along with his now-wife, Keiko Ziak, in 2009. Their organization helps repatriate Japanese artifacts from World War II to the families. Through their work, he says, he sees how these objects “provide the same level of closure and connection with the missing person as the bones and teeth do when they’re returned.”

“For many families, it’s like a 500-piece jigsaw puzzle on a table, and one piece is missing,” Rex says. “One hole in that, and here comes this object we’ve returned. They can click it into that hole, and that fills that picture for that family.”

A Good Luck Flag is the flag of Japan typically featuring the service member’s name and the signatures and messages of relatives and friends wishing that individual luck in war. Rex compares these flags to the “inside of a high school yearbook.” These flags were often brought home by American troops as trophies of war, what Rex calls “loot or booty or souvenirs,” despite the deep cultural significance they have for Japanese families.

Six decades after the end of the war, Keiko’s family received their grandfather’s Yosegaki Hinomaru. Her grandfather disappeared during World War II in Myanmar (then called Burma). Her mother and uncle were quite young when he went missing, so they had no memories of their father. Although the entire history of this specific Yosegaki Hinomaru flag remains unclear, it ended up in the possession of a collector in Canada and was subsequently left at the front desk of a hotel in Tokyo. The staff of the hotel sought the proper owner for the flag and found Keiko’s family.

Keiko describes the return of her grandfather’s flag as an “absolutely unspeakable surprise.” Her family cried and considered it a “miracle,” believing that their relative’s spirit didn’t disappear and had finally arrived home. She sees this reaction for many Japanese families who receive these flags decades after their relatives have died.

“Each and every family, when we receive it, they don’t say, ‘Oh, thank you for returning the flag or thank you for returning the postcard,’” she says. “They say, ‘Welcome home.’”

Keiko acknowledges that dealing with such intense histories can be its own challenge. She says her role is often that of a “counselor,” and facilitating the exchange between American and Japanese families gives Obon Society a firsthand look at the “human drama within the family.”

When the flags are repatriated in Japan, public ceremonies are often included in the exchange process. Because of the personal content of the letters discovered in Evergreen’s collections, Keiko says that many families have been “gracious” in receiving them but don’t share these letters publicly. On January 15 of this year, the then-consul general of Japan in Portland, Oregon, Yuzo Yoshioka, attended a repatriation ceremony in the state to mark the beginning of the return of the letters and postcards. As of the start of August 2025, 39 cards have been traced back to families, 20 cards have arrived with relatives, and 19 cards are in the process of being shipped and delivered to Japan. Obon Society has also confirmed that the families of Torako Toyoshima and Futoshi Soma have safely received their personal items.

For Obon Society, the repatriation of these letters is just a small part of its ambitious aims as an institution. Throughout its existence, the organization has received more than 3,000 flags. Based on the large scale of the Japanese service members who died in World War II (an estimated 1,972,000 according to Britannica), Rex thinks 3,000 is only a fraction of the Good Luck Flags currently in the U.S.. He estimates that as many as 50,000 Good Luck Flags could be within the country, and he hopes to continue this work for even more American and Japanese families. “We can’t stop, because there’s a demand,” adds Keiko.

Rex sees Obon Society, and the returning of these flags, letters and other artifacts to Japanese families, as part of the long lineage of World War II.

“The war between America and Japan now is really in the rearview mirror, 80 years ago,” Rex says. “Wars don’t end when the treaty is signed. The fighting stops, the shooting stops. But then you have all of the rebuilding, all the repairing … and that takes decades and decades to heal and put back together.”