You Can Now Read Eight Previously Unseen Short Stories by Harper Lee, the Famed Author of 'To Kill a Mockingbird' Released this week, "The Land of Sweet Forever" includes stories the author wrote in the years before her debut novel became an instant classic in 1960 Sonja Anderson - Daily Correspondent

In 1949, Harper Lee quit law school in Alabama and moved to New York City to pursue a writing career. She lived in cheap apartments, subsisting on peanut butter sandwiches and drafting stories at a desk made of old apple crates.

“I do believe that my greatest talent lies in creative writing,” Lee wrote in a letter to her family, reports her biographer Casey Cep for the Guardian. “And I do believe I can make a living at it.”

In 1960, Lee published To Kill a Mockingbird, which became an instant American classic, winning a Pulitzer Prize and selling millions of copies worldwide. According to Cep, who also wrote the introduction to the new volume, her debut emerged as “a perfectly formed novel from an unknown Southern writer without any evident precedent or antecedent.” But Lee had written other works of fiction; they just hadn’t been published.

Now, some of Lee’s early stories have been revealed for the first time. The Land of Sweet Forever, a compilation of eight short stories and several previously published essays and magazine pieces, was released by Harper on October 21.

The Land of Sweet Forever provides a glimpse into Lee’s development as a writer. As her nephew, Edwin Conner, tells BBC News’ Katie Razzall, he knew she’d written stories before publishing To Kill a​​​​​​ ​Mockingbird, but he “had no idea where the manuscripts of those stories were.”

After Lee died in Monroeville, Alabama, in 2016, these eight stories were discovered in her New York apartment. Conner tells BBC News that Lee had attempted to publish them but didn’t succeed. He calls the pieces “apprentice stories” that aren’t “the fullest expression of her genius, and yet there’s genius in them.”

To Kill a Mockingbird is set in the fictional town of Maycomb, Alabama, during the Great Depression and told from the perspective of young Jean Louise “Scout” Finch. The novel chronicles the trial of Tom Robinson, a Black man falsely accused of rape, and the efforts of Scout’s lawyer father, Atticus, to defend him.

Quick fact: What inspired the town of Maycomb? Harper Lee invented a fictional setting for To Kill a Mockingbird based on her hometown of Monroeville, Alabama.

Elements of To Kill a Mockingbird appear in the stories of The Land of Sweet Forever. Several are set in Maycomb, while others take place in New York City. “The Pinking Shears” stars a rebellious third-grader named Jean Louie (without the “s”), while the title story, “The Land of Sweet Forever,” sees Jean Louise (with the “s”) return to her Alabama hometown as a young woman. As Cep writes, this last story “became a set-piece in the seventh chapter of Go Set a Watchman,” a novel written before To Kill a Mockingbird but published in 2015.

“I think it’s interesting to see how her writing evolved and how she worked on her craft,” Lee’s niece, Molly Lee, tells BBC News. “Even I can tell how she improved.”

The essays and articles that make up the other half of The Land of Sweet Forever tackle “big themes of love, family and friendship,” per the Los Angeles Times’ Robert Allen Papinchak. Written between 1961 and 2006, the essays were published in magazines like Vogue, McCall’s and O, The Oprah Magazine.

“Juvenilia is tricky,” adds the Los Angeles Times. “It can be evanescent, exposing weaknesses or revealing strengths and talent. The Land of Sweet Forever reinforces Lee’s indelible voice, contributing a rewarding addition and resource to the slim canon of her literary legacy.”

