World's Tallest Douglas Fir Tree Damaged in Mysterious, Multi-Day Blaze, but It's Alive After Firefighters Extinguish Flames The fire started burning on August 16 and only affected a single tree—the historic Doerner Fir in southern Oregon. Authorities are still investigating the cause Sarah Kuta - Daily Correspondent

On August 21, arborists climbed the famous 327-foot-tall tree known as the Doerner Fir and used a hose to extinguish the final flames, report Cassandra Profita and Jule Gilfillan for Oregon Public Broadcasting. They also installed a sprinkler system to help prevent future fire damage to the towering specimen, which is estimated to be around 450 years old and has a diameter of 11.5 feet.

The tree started burning on August 16, but investigators still don’t know what started the blaze. So far, they have ruled out a lightning strike, based on an analysis of six weeks of weather data.

Since the Doerner Fir was the only tree burning in the area, authorities suspect the fire may have been set intentionally. They’re still gathering evidence to support that theory, however.

Whatever the cause, a mass of dried moss and bark that had built up on the tree over the summer may have made it more susceptible to fire, reports the Guardian’s Coral Murphy Marcos.

“That material is all flammable,” says Megan Harper, a spokeswoman for the Bureau of Land Management, the federal agency that manages the tree and its surrounding landscape, to the Guardian. “It’s an older tree, it has a lot of pitch that’s coming out of it, that sticky, sugary substance that has the potential to be pretty flammable.”

Federal, state and local agencies sprang into action to help save the tree, which is located in the Southern Oregon Coast Range mountains, roughly 50 miles from Coos Bay. They dropped water from helicopters to douse the blaze and used sprinkler systems to keep the area surrounding the tree moist. They also used drones equipped with infrared technology to keep an eye on potential hot spots.

After all that mitigation, the blaze still appeared to be burning inside the trunk, at a spot located roughly 280 feet off the ground. So, firefighters decided to ask some local arborists for help.

Damien Carré, Logan Collier and Luke Colvin responded to the call, reports the Washington Post’s Joshua Partlow. After Carré scaled the trunk, firefighters hoisted up a hose, which he used to douse the flames. He also scraped out the burned portion from inside the tree.

“After spraying the living bejesus out of the inside of it, I think it’s good,” he tells the publication. “We think we got the fire out.”

Though the blaze has now been successfully extinguished, firefighters will stick around to monitor the tree just in case it reignites. Authorities also plan to conduct more drone flights to check for hot spots.

The tree is typically accessible via a half-mile-long hiking trail. However, for now, the trail remains closed.

“It’s a special tree to a lot of people, so the decisions that have been made as far as putting the fire out have been carefully made with a lot of input,” says Natalie Weber, a spokeswoman for the Oregon Department of Forestry, to Oregon Public Broadcasting. “Not only does the tree have historical significance, but a lot of people love and appreciate it.”

The Doerner Fir, formerly known as the Brummit Fir, has lost roughly 50 feet of its height off its top as a result of the blaze. That means it no longer holds the title of the tallest Douglas fir in the world. However, officials are hopeful the old tree will rebound from the damage wrought by the fire. It’s possible the fir will even grow a new crown, per Oregon Public Broadcasting.

“I don’t know where it’ll stand after this, but it’s still a magnificent tree,” says Harper to the Associated Press’ Claire Rush.

Found throughout western North America, Douglas firs (Pseudotsuga menziesii) typically reach heights of between 80 and 200 feet. These conifer evergreens are so abundant and iconic in Oregon that they’ve served as the official state tree since 1939. They can live up to about 800 years old.

Arborist Brian French first scaled the Doerner Fir to measure it in 2008. French and Will Koomjian co-founded “Ascending the Giants,” an initiative to document Oregon’s largest and oldest trees.

According to French, the top 30 to 40 feet of the fir had already been dead for years. Even so, the Doerner Fir is “not just a significant tree to the state of Oregon,” Koomjian tells the Washington Post. “It’s a globally significant tree.”