World's First 'Robot Olympics' Featured Soccer, Kickboxing and Lots of Falling Down Hundreds of humanoids from 16 countries stumbled over each other while competing in the World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing Christian Thorsberg - Correspondent

More than 500 humanoid robots and thousands of spectators traveled to Beijing over the weekend for a sporting event straight out of a science fiction film: the first-of-its-kind World Humanoid Robot Games.

Organized in an Olympics-style format, the games brought together 280 robotics teams representing 16 countries, including China, Japan, Germany and the United States. Supported by the Chinese government, the three-day event featured 26 competitions highlighting robotics and artificial intelligence as one of the country’s most important and rapidly growing sectors.

“If there is an area where [Beijing] thinks that China is ahead, or could be positioned as a world leader, then they really want to draw attention to that area,” Kyle Chan, a sociologist at Princeton University, tells the Guardian’s Amy Hawkins.

China's tournament for AI robots opens with dancing, soccer, boxing, track Watch on

The games began with an opening ceremony featuring robot flag-wavers, marchers and human-robot choreographed dance routines. The humanoid participants competed in both traditional sports—including kickboxing, soccer and running—and niche tasks such as medicine sorting and cleaning.

“We come here to play and to win. But we are also interested in research,” Max Polter, a member of Germany’s HTWK Robots soccer team, tells Reuters’ Liam Mo and Brenda Goh. “You can test a lot of interesting new and exciting approaches in this contest. If we try something and it doesn’t work, we lose the game. That’s sad but it is better than investing a lot of money into a product which failed.”

Quick fact: Preparing for the World Humanoid Robot Games This summer, as part of the build-up to the event, China hosted a humanoid-versus-human half-marathon and a robot boxing match.

By all accounts, failure was rampant. Video streams from the weekend’s events show the bipedal robots awkwardly falling down, often stumbling into and over each other.

In the weekend’s very first event, the 1,500-meter race, one robot’s head popped off as it was rounding a bend, and another fell and lost an arm. Several didn’t finish the race, and others didn’t even get off the starting line. The winning humanoid, H1, built by the Chinese company Unitree, finished with a time of 6 minutes and 29 seconds, well short of the current human record of 3 minutes and 26 seconds.

Popular Science’s Mack DeGeurin reports similarly clumsy interactions in other events. Kickboxing humanoids tended to fall down when they missed a kick, and soccer-playing humanoids tripped over each other after the slightest bit of contact. Several robots programmed to entertain the crowd by waving, dancing and playing instruments also ended up on the ground and were whisked away by human workers.

Observers shared different opinions on the games, which took place in the Chinese capital’s National Speed Skating Oval, built for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

“Coming here can cultivate my passion for this field,” Chen Ruiyuan, an 18-year-old spectator, tells Agence France-Presse. “My favorite is the boxing because ... it requires a lot of agility, and I can really see how the robots have improved from before.”

Jonathan Aitken, an engineer at the University of Sheffield in England, tells the Guardian: “The state of A.I. is nowhere near seeing humanoids operating out of uncontrolled environments.”

