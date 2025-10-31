Why Hundreds of Taylor Swift Fans Are Flocking to See This 100-Year-Old Painting at a Museum in Germany Painted around 1900, Friedrich Heyser’s “Ophelia” may have been an inspiration for a popular song on the singer’s latest album Sarah Kuta - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Taylor Swift’s newest album, The Life of a Showgirl, was an instant success, breaking numerous music industry records since debuting on October 3. While many fans seem to love all of the singer-songwriter’s new songs, one track in particular has risen above the rest: “The Fate of Ophelia,” which has spent three straight weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100.

For one museum in western Germany, the song’s popularity has been an unexpected boon. Swifties are now flocking to Museum Wiesbaden to see a Friedrich Heyser painting that appears to have inspired the opening scene of the “The Fate of Ophelia” music video.

The moody oil-on-canvas artwork, painted around 1900, shows an ethereal woman in a white dress floating in a pool of water, surrounded by flowers and leaves. Heyser’s piece, called Ophelia, depicts a scene from William Shakespeare’s Hamlet in which the young noblewoman from Denmark descends into madness and drowns to death.

Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia (Official Music Video) Watch on

Just a few seconds into the music video, Swift appears in a similar painting hung on the wall of an ornate room with a grand staircase. As the first few notes of the song begin to play, Swift lies motionless on her side in a white dress surrounded by flowers, before eventually standing and starting to sing.

Fans appear to have made the connection between the music video and the museum’s painting on their own. As word spread on social media, hundreds of visitors—mostly young women, teenagers and girls—started showing up at the 200-year-old museum, asking staffers to point them in the direction of Ophelia.

“We are having an absolute Ophelia run at the moment and are quite surprised and happy about it,” says Susanne Hirschmann, a spokesperson for the museum located west of Frankfurt, to the Guardian’s Deborah Cole. “We have a wonderful Art Nouveau collection. Many of our guests want to see Alphonse Mucha; they want to see Hector Guimard. But this is the first time we’ve really had a run on a painting. … It’s been a shock, to be honest.”

Museum leaders were initially worried about the sudden influx of Swifties. Staffers have erected a rope to prevent visitors from getting too close to the painting, report David Crossland and Jennifer Kennedy of the London Times. But so far, the hordes of fans have not posed any problems. Hirschmann tells the Guardian that they’ve taken a “respectful approach”—one that includes posing for photos with the painting and, in some instances, sharing the encounters online.

Overall, the song’s popularity has been a positive for the institution—and for art appreciation more broadly. “For us, it’s a really great opportunity to bring people to the museum who don’t know us yet, and also just to talk about the art,” Hirschmann tells BBC Radio 4’s “Today.”

Fun fact: How scholars see Taylor Swift In 2024, academics from 78 institutions submitted more than 400 papers to the Swiftposium, a three-day academic conference on the pop star’s cultural influence.

Museum Wiesbaden is even planning an Ophelia-themed event in early November, which includes a short guided tour of the artwork and an exploration of Ophelia as a character. Visitors are encouraged to attend in costume—either dressed as a Swiftie, or as Ophelia herself. (Unsurprisingly, the event is already sold out.)

Why did Swift pick this specific painting? Nobody at the museum knows. One possibility is that the American pop artist somehow discreetly visited the museum last year, when her Eras Tour passed through Germany in July 2024. But that seems unlikely. “I think if Taylor Swift came here, even incognito, we would have noticed,” Hirschmann tells the Guardian.

It’s also possible Swift was referencing a different artwork altogether—for example, an 1852 painting by John Everett Millais housed at Tate Britain in London. Millais’ piece purportedly inspired Heyser’s painting 50 years later, and Swift may have drawn inspiration from both.

Some onlookers see a connection between the Millais painting and The Life of a Showgirl’s album cover, as well as the final scene of “The Fate of Ophelia” music video, when Swift lounges in a bathtub in a sparkly costume.

“The gown she’s wearing in the music video resembles much more closely the Heyser painting, as does her opening pose in the video,” says Elly McCausland, a literary scholar at Ghent University in Belgium who writes a blog about the literary quality of Swift’s songwriting, to the Times. “But the flowers in the Millais painting have been linked to the flower-covered piano that Swift performed on at the Eras Tour, suggesting she had been thinking of the painting long before she released the album.”

McCausland says there’s yet another painting to consider, too: John William Waterhouse’s The Lady of Shalott (1888), also at Tate Britain.

“I think she’s cherry-picking various literary and artistic references and combining them to suit her meaning, rather than remaining faithful to one particular vision or interpretation,” McCausland adds.