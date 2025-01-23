Why Do Mammals Have Outer Ears? Scientists Are Getting Closer to Solving the Mystery

Mammals have exceptional hearing. Using echolocation, bats can detect tiny insects flying in pitch-black darkness. Elephants can recognize the calls of their companions from roughly a mile away. And rabbits can detect the sounds of predators before they ever get close enough to pounce.

Physically, these animals are very different. But they all share one helpful anatomical feature: external ears.

Scientists have long wondered about the evolutionary origins of outer ears, which are unique to mammals. Now, two new studies are unraveling some of the mysteries surrounding the soft, fleshy structures protruding from our heads.

In one paper, published in early January in the journal Science, researchers report the discovery of a new type of cartilage that could help explain why mammals are such keen listeners.

They stumbled upon the novel cartilage by chance, while getting ready to look at mouse ear tissue under a microscope. After using chemicals to dry out the ear tissue, they noticed it looked different from other types of cartilage. Its cells were filled with lipids, a type of water-insoluble compound that’s usually found in fat tissue, rather than in connective cartilage. Researchers named the new tissue “lipocartilage.”

Further analysis revealed the lipocartilage cells were similarly sized and tightly packed together, akin to bubble wrap or interlocking Lego bricks. And though the cells gave the tissue structural stability, the lipocartilage was also more flexible than other types of cartilage.

When scientists went looking for lipocartilage in other creatures, they found it in the ears of other mammals, including humans, opposums and bats; they also found it in the noses, sternums and larynxes of mice. But they did not find the novel tissue in birds, amphibians and reptiles, groups of animals that do not have outer ears. This suggests lipocartilage “may have contributed to the exceptional hearing of mammals,” says Markéta Kaucká, a developmental biologist at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Biology who was not involved with the paper, to Science’s Mitch Leslie.

The other paper, published in the journal Nature in early January, suggests the genes responsible for mammals’ external ears might have arisen from those that produce fish gills. It builds on previous research that suggests the jaw bones of ancient fish evolved into the three inner ear bones that mammals have today.

This finding offers important new insight into the evolutionary underpinnings of outer ears, which are typically difficult to study, because cartilage disintegrates over time and does not fossilize like bone.

“When we started the project, the evolutionary origin of the outer ear was a complete black box,” says Gage Crump, a co-author of the Nature study and a developmental biologist at the University of Southern California, in a statement.

But through their work, the scientists discovered similar gene activity patterns and DNA sequences in the gill tissue of zebrafish and the ear cartilage of humans.

The gills themselves—which fish use to breathe underwater—did not literally transform into outer ears. But, rather, when ancient fish evolved into vertebrates that could live on land, they didn’t have to build their outer ears from scratch. Instead, they were able to repurpose the existing genetic programs responsible for creating gills, according to the researchers.

“That’s one of the amazements of life and evolution,” Abigail Tucker, who studies developmental biology at King’s College London and was not involved in the research, tells Scientific American’s Viviane Callier. “The regulatory network was still there and therefore could be co-opted and used again, this time to make an external ear structure rather than a gill.”

The team even revealed that the same genetic mechanism builds the gills of horseshoe crabs, invertebrates that have changed very little over the last 400 million years. When the first fish evolved, they might have repurposed the gill-forming genes from these ancient creatures.

The bendy cartilage in mammals’ outer ears today, then, may be “the last remnant of invertebrate cartilage,” Crump adds to Scientific American.