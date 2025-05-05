When Reggie, the World’s Tallest Dog, Met Pearl, the World’s Shortest Dog He was a massive Great Dane. She was a pint-sized Chihuahua. During one adorable playdate, the two superlative pups became fast friends Sarah Kuta - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

The world’s tallest and shortest dogs recently met up for a playdate—and their unique get-together was just as adorable as you might imagine.

Reggie is a massive Great Dane that can easily rest his head on the kitchen counter, while Pearl is a pint-sized Chihuahua that barely hovers off the ground. Despite their size difference, they have at least one thing in common: They’re both Guinness World Record holders.

Reggie is the tallest living male dog in the world, measuring 3-foot-3 at the withers. Pearl is the shortest living dog in the world, standing just 3.6 inches tall.

When their owners brought them together last month, the two pooches hit it off instantly, according to a statement from Guinness World Records. They sniffed each other and wagged their tails, and Reggie even tried to give Pearl a few kisses.

Tallest Dog Meets Smallest Dog - Guinness World Records Watch on

The two superlative pups met in Idaho Falls at Reggie’s house on April 4 and 5. Pearl traveled from her home in Florida for the meetup to save Reggie the trouble of getting onto an airplane.

The visit was organized by Guinness World Records as part of its 70th anniversary festivities, reports KUSA’s Megan Divers.

When Pearl first arrived, her owner, Vanesa Semler, held her while Reggie tentatively sniffed her. Then, the two dogs briefly lay next to each other on the couch.

Once the dogs got acquainted, they began to explore the house together. Then, they went out into the backyard to run around. They even shared a meal.

“Obviously, bringing the smallest dog in the world with the tallest dog in the world, there was a little bit of anxiety,” Reggie’s owner, Sam Johnson Reiss, tells KUSA. “He was very gentle, very, very kind to Pearl, as best as he could be.”

Of course, their owners had to stage a cute photoshoot to show off the odd couple’s three-foot height difference. At one point, they placed Pearl in Reggie’s food bowl to show just how small she is. (For reference, she’s roughly the same length as a dollar bill—five inches from nose to tail.) They also took a photo to show the size difference of their paws, placing Pearl’s dainty foot atop Reggie’s giant one.

At first glance, the two canines might look like they have nothing in common. But their owners quickly realized they’re more alike than they are different.

“I met Pearl and was like, ‘Wow, she is so much more like Reggie than I thought,’” Johnson Reiss tells the Washington Post’s Kyle Melnick.

They both have extensive wardrobes, for example. They love chicken. They snore when they’re asleep. They’re affectionate and thrive on attention.

And, perhaps most importantly, both dogs are not afraid to advocate for themselves.

“He’ll tell you what he wants, when he wants it,” says Johnson Reiss, according to the Guinness World Records statement.

Semler, Pearl’s owner, echoed that sentiment.

“She’s really demanding,” says Semler. “She’s strong, and opinionated, and she can tell you what she wants.”

Reggie—whose full name is Reginald—was born in September 2017. He was the runt of the litter, but that didn’t stop Johnson Reiss from falling in love with him. Though he started out small, Reggie grew and grew and grew—until he weighed 145 pounds and was crowned the tallest living dog in the world. He set the world record in January at age 7.

Reggie is so tall he could easily grab food off the counter, so his owners have had to train him to eat only from his bowl. But when he gets thirsty, he simply sidles up to the kitchen sink for a drink straight from the tap.

He’s still a few inches shy of the tallest male dog ever, a 3-foot-8 Great Dane named Zeus. Zeus died in 2014 just before his sixth birthday.

Another Great Dane, also named Zeus, briefly held the title for world’s tallest living male dog in 2022, measuring 3 feet and 5 inches tall. But he died in 2023 at the age of 3 from complications associated with bone cancer. A year later, a 3-foot-2 Great Dane named Kevin held the record for just a few days before he died after an unplanned surgery.

Pearl, meanwhile, was born in September 2020, weighing less than an ounce at birth. She’s grown since then, but not by much. Today, she weighs a little over a pound.

Pearl was related to Milly, the previous record-holder for world’s shortest dog. Milly also belonged to the Semler family and was cloned 49 times before she died in 2020—a world record in its own right.

It’s not clear if Pearl and Reggie will ever have the chance to meet up again. But according to Guinness World Records, their owners expect the dogs to “stay friends forever.”