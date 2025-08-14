Weaver Ants Use Teamwork to Become ‘Superefficient,’ Building Complex Nests From Leaves With Extra Pulling Power When humans work in large teams, they become less individually effective. But each ant grows more efficient when collaborating—a discovery that could help engineers build better robots Rudy Molinek - Reporter Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

In the late 19th century, the French engineer Max Ringelmann conducted an experiment that might have looked more like a game at an elementary school field day. Ringelmann gathered students and had them pull on a rope. After measuring how much force a single student pulled with, he added in more and more, measuring the total force each time. When he’d collected all the data, the findings were not what you might expect.

The total force did go up with more people involved. But “as more team members join the group, the effectiveness of each individual doesn’t increase. It doesn’t even stay constant—it gets worse,” Chris Reid, a biologist at Australia’s Macquarie University, and Daniele Carlesso, a biologist at Germany’s University of Konstanz, write in the Conversation. “Many hands may make light work, but too many cooks spoil the broth.”

Thanks to Ringelmann’s experiment, this phenomenon is now known as the Ringelmann effect. It’s seen in both humans and other animals—the more members working on a team, the lower the individual output. Now, however, scientists say at least one type of ant avoids this problem.

In a new study, published this week in the journal Current Biology, Reid, Carlesso and their colleagues found that weaver ants (Oecophylla smaragdina) actually become more individually effective when collaborating in large teams. The insects team up to bend big leaves into shapes, forming ornate and multi-level homes. This process of increasing individual effort in group work is called “superefficiency.”

Fun fact: Weaver ants build intricate nests Weaver ants create complex nests out of living leaves, forming chains to pull leaves together in the trees. The ants then use their larvae, which secrete strong silk, to help glue the leaves together.

For humans, the decrease in effort during teamwork comes from a few sources. First, people are more likely to relax a bit in the anonymity of a crowd, a process psychologists call “social loafing.” Second, humans have a hard time efficiently coordinating their effort. While pulling a rope, for example, individuals might start or stop pulling at different times. For more complex tasks, coordination becomes even more difficult.

Ants make a good subject for studying how humans might improve. As Carlesso tells NPR’s Avery Keatley and Christopher Intagliata, “there is a lot of similarities between ants and humans. Like ants are, for instance, the only other animal that routinely transports object together to reach a goal, aside from humans.”

In the study, weaver ants in the lab linked into long chains and pulled on leaf-shaped paper cutouts attached to a force meter. The research team was able to measure the strength of the ants in real time as more individuals joined the effort. Each ant could pull almost 60 times its body weight on average, but in a group of 15, an individual could pull more than 100 times its body weight, per New Scientist’s James Woodford.

Two main factors allowed the ants to achieve this superefficiency. First, a single, long chain of ants performed better than multiple shorter ones. The researchers also noticed that varying postures of ants in the division of labor was important, per the Conversation. Ants in the front and middle of the chain crouched in an active pulling posture, while ants at the rear stretched out their hind legs to act as an anchor against the counterpressure of the leaf. The team calls this setup the “force ratchet.”

“But their greatest advantage is having six legs and having really good contact with the ground on each of those legs,” Reid tells New Scientist, adding that weaver ants have especially sticky feet. “When you compare weaver ants to other species, their attachment force with the ground is off the charts. It’s an order of magnitude greater than other ants.”

Scientists stumped by weaver ants complex teamwork Watch on

Next, the team plans to look more closely at how the ants coordinate their legs without slipping and apply that finding beyond the animal kingdom. “It would be great to see robots working together superefficiently,” David Hu, a mechanical engineer at the Georgia Institute of Technology who wasn’t involved in the study, tells Science’s Erik Stokstad.

Currently, robots don’t suffer from the Ringelmann effect. But they also don’t become more effective when working together—only the ants seem to have unlocked that ability, so far.

“No one has looked into using a similar method as that used by the ants in order to generate force in swarms of multi-legged robots, but we plan to do this,” Reid says in a statement. “Programming robots to adopt ant-inspired cooperative strategies, like the force ratchet, could allow teams of autonomous robots to work together more efficiently, accomplishing more than the sum of their individual efforts.”