The Washington Monument Will Reopen in August

For much of the last decade, visitors to the Washington Monument on the National Mall have only been able to gaze at the structure from a distance. But, if all goes well, in August the monument is slated to reopen to the public, who will be able to ride an elevator to the top to get the best view of D.C.’s most famous sites.

On August 23, 2011, a 5.8-magnitude earthquake, a rarity for the East Coast, cracked the monument, displaced bricks and damaged the internal elevator. The shake prompted an almost two-year closure and $15 million in repair work. For much of that time, the monument was surrounded by a chain-link fence and had scaffolding surrounding the spire.

The structure reopened in May of 2014. But nearly two years later, the monument was forced to close to tourists again when a cable on its elevator snapped in August of 2016. The aging elevator already had a history of previous incidents, and Mikaela Lefrak at WAMU reports that the Park Service decided it was time to overhaul the entire system, modernize its control system and add audio-visual screens into the cabin. It awarded a contract to a Maryland construction company in September of 2017 to get to work on that and a visitor screening center outside the monument. A temporary center had been erected soon after the terrorist attacks of September, 11, 2001, but it was never replaced with a permanent structure.

The whole project was scheduled for completion in the spring of 2019. However, the discovery of contaminated soil in the area of the screening center pushed that timeline to August. Now, reports Lefrak in another story, the Park service has confirmed that it plans to open the monument late that month, if things go according to schedule.

The NPS has not elaborated on what contaminated the soil found at the site, but said it poses no public health risk. About 250,000 cubic yards of earth were deposited in the area in 1888 to create the knoll that the spire sits on.

The glass-and-steel screening center is also being finished up, and the chamber, both bullet and glass proof, will hold 18 to 20 people at a time. The NPS reports the elevator within the monument is just awaiting inspection and certification before it can be reopened.

Architect Pierre L'Enfant’s original 1791 plan for Washington, D.C., included a spot on the National Mall for a monument to George Washington. In 1833, a society formed to design and raise money for the monument. Construction began in 1848, and by 1854 the monument reached a height of 156 feet.

The project was temporarily scuttled when allies of the anti-immigrant, anti-Catholic and conspiracy-theory minded Know-Nothing Party took over the board of the Washington National Monument Society in 1853 and drove it into bankruptcy. The Civil War and its aftermath kept the project from getting back on track until 1876 when Congress took over the work.

In 1885, on the day before George Washington’s birthday, the monument was finally dedicated. At the time, it was the world’s tallest building at 555 feet, 5-1/8 inches. It also boasted a steam-driven elevator that got people to the top in 10 to 12 minutes. In 1901, an electric elevator replaced it. Additional restoration projects took place in 1934, 1964 and 1998-2001. It will, hopefully, be a while before the monument needs more major work. As orator Robert Winthrop wrote for the dedication: “The storms of winter must blow and beat upon it ... the lightnings of Heaven may scar and blacken it. An earthquake may shake its foundations ... but the character which it commemorates and illustrates is secure.”