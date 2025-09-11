New Research Was Venice’s Iconic Winged Lion of St. Mark’s Square Made in Ancient China? New research suggests that the famous bronze statue may have originally guarded a Chinese tomb before arriving in Venice in the late 13th century Sonja Anderson - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

For hundreds of years, an iconic bronze statue of a winged lion has been perched on a column in Venice’s St. Mark’s Square. But new research suggests that the sculpture may have originally come from China, shedding new light on the city’s rich history as a global trading hub.

Installed in the medieval period, the statue has long appeared slightly out of place: Its features “do not reflect local artistic conventions,” researchers write in a study published September 4 in the journal Antiquity. Instead, parts of the lion resemble the artistic styles of China’s Tang Dynasty, which ruled between the seventh and tenth centuries. Using lead isotope analysis, the researchers found that the statue was cast in copper that matches ore from China’s Yangtze River basin.

The researchers think the statue originally guarded a Chinese tomb before traveling to Venice sometime in the late 13th century, when local artisans added its wings.

Quick facts: The symbolism of the winged lion The image of a winged lion holding a book is commonly used as a symbol of Venice.

It’s associated with St. Mark the Evangelist, who became the city’s patron saint in the ninth century.

“We don’t know when the sculpture arrived in Venice, where it was reworked, who did it or when it was erected on the column where it is still visible today,” says co-author Massimo Vidale, an archaeologist at Italy’s University of Padua, in a statement from Antiquity. “Venice is a city full of mysteries, but one has been solved: the ‘Lion’ of St. Mark’s is Chinese, and he walked the Silk Road.”

The statue in question is perched on a great column in St. Mark’s Square, the city’s major piazza. Few written records of the piece exist, with none detailing its origin. The earliest related document, which details required maintenance, dates to 1293.

According to the study, the lion resembles a Chinese tomb guardian statue, meant to protect a grave from evil and prevent the deceased from exiting their resting place. It “was possibly encountered by Venetian emissaries to China in the mid-1260s and modified in Venice sometime between 1270 and 1290,” Vidale tells Science News’ Bruce Bower. “But there are different plausible scenarios.”

Medieval Venice was a hub of international trade. Built on a lagoon in northeastern Italy, Venice developed into a city-state of considerable maritime power by the ninth century, according to UNESCO. By the 13th century, Venetian merchants were traveling as far as Persia, Armenia and the Mongol Empire along the trade routes that made up the Silk Road.

The most famous Venetian traveler was Marco Polo, who set off for China in 1271. Polo’s father and uncle, Niccolò and Maffeo Polo, had traveled eastward before him. According to the study, Niccolò and Maffeo joined a diplomatic mission to Beijing in the 1260s.

“While there, it is possible that they encountered the original bronze sculpture of the St. Mark’s Lion,” the researchers write. “The two Polos, belonging to a diplomatic web linking the Mongol court, the Pope and other powers, may have sent home large pieces of the hybrid statue, which were then discreetly and laboriously refitted into the reborn holy emblem of St. Mark.”

The researchers determined that the lion statue likely once had horns and longer ears, which someone removed and shortened, Vidale tells Science News.

“It’s a rather extraordinary discovery,” Hannah Skoda, a medieval historian at the University of Oxford who wasn’t involved in the research, tells NBC News’ Isabella Colletta. “It is indicative of the sheer extent and intensity of global trading networks, even in this really early period.”

The researchers’ conclusion about the winged lion’s origins is “striking—though perhaps not quite as improbable as it might sound,” Peter Frankopan, a historian at Oxford University who wasn’t involved in the study, writes in an email to NBC News.

“Discoveries like this are not unusual once you start to look carefully at the materials, the motifs and the methods that shaped the cities we think we know,” Frankopan adds. “[Venice’s] capacity to absorb and adapt outside influences … is what gave it dynamism and resilience. … A Tang dynasty lion fits right in.”