Want to See the Original Lyrics for 'Over the Rainbow'? All You Need Is a Library Card The Library of Congress has acquired a collection of musical manuscripts and other rare artifacts connected to "The Wizard of Oz" Ella Feldman - Daily Correspondent

An Academy Award, a self-portrait of George Gershwin and the only known lyrical sketch of “Over the Rainbow” are among the items recently acquired by the Library of Congress, the library announced this week.

The acquisition is a treasure trove of rare artifacts related to the creative partnership between composer Harold Arlen and lyricist E.Y. “Yip” Harburg, who collaborated to score The Wizard of Oz. Among them are the music manuscript of “Off to See the Wizard,” lyrical sketches for “Ding Dong the Witch Is Dead” and correspondence from Mervyn LeRoy, the film’s director.

But the star of the collection is the lyrical sketch of “Over the Rainbow”—a scrap of yellow legal paper upon which Harburg wrote, in pencil, the following sentence: “Some day I’ll wish upon a star + wake + find the darkness far behind me.”

A version of that sentence would appear in the film’s pièce de résistance, “Over the Rainbow,” sung by Judy Garland. The lyric known today by millions is, “Some day I’ll wish upon a star and wake up where the clouds are far behind me.”

Quick fact: “Over the Rainbow” in the National Recording Registry The Library of Congress selected the song as one of 25 titles inducted into the registry in 2017.

However, “Over the Rainbow” was almost cut from the final production. “The creators had to advocate for it to get placed back in multiple times,” Nicholas Brown-Cáceres, acting chief of the Library of Congress’ music division, tells NPR’s Chloe Veltman.

Based on the 1900 novel by L. Frank Baum, The Wizard of Oz was a major critical success upon its 1939 release, celebrated for its fantastical story, bold use of Technicolor and original music.

“Over the Rainbow” won the Academy Award for Best Original Song, and Arlen’s statue is part of the Library of Congress’ acquisition. The Wizard of Oz also clinched the award for Best Original Score, making it the first movie ever to win both prizes, according to Billboard’s Paul Grein.

In addition to a wealth of Oz-related artifacts, the recent Library of Congress acquisition includes a 1929 self-portrait of Gershwin. The famous composer and pianist sent the artwork to Arlen himself.

The newly acquired items join the library’s Harold Arlen Collection, which Arlen’s sister-in-law, Rita Arlen, donated in 2022. That collection includes music and lyric sketches for House of Flowers, a 1954 Broadway musical Arlen worked on with Truman Capote, as well as Arlen’s original typescript screenplay for The Wizard of Oz. It also features correspondence from his friends and colleagues—including Louis Armstrong, Fred Astaire and Barbra Streisand—and other Gershwin portraits.

“Harold Arlen’s contributions to The Wizard of Oz have profoundly shaped American culture,” Brown-Cáceres says in a statement. “This gift not only honors Arlen and Harburg’s imaginative genius but also preserves the legacy of the music that has captured the hearts of generations.”

The Wizard of Oz is considered one of history’s greatest cinematic achievements, and “Over the Rainbow” one of the greatest songs. The American Film Institute named the ballad the greatest movie song of all time, as NPR writes, and it’s been covered by singers such as Ariana Grande and ukulele artist Israel Kamakawiwo’ole.

There is still an appetite for the world of Oz today, made evident by the blockbuster success of Wicked in 2024. Last year, a pair of ruby slippers worn by Garland during the film’s production sold for $28 million, making them the most valuable piece of movie memorabilia ever auctioned.

In October, some of the original music and lyric manuscripts for both The Wizard of Oz and Wicked will go on display at the Library of Congress. The exhibition coincides with the 125th anniversary of Baum’s novel, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

But you don’t have to wait until then. Brown-Cáceres tells NPR that anyone with a library card can view items related to The Wizard of Oz in the Performing Arts Reading Room.