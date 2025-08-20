Video Footage Accidentally Reveals the Strange Pooping Behavior of These Large Seabirds Researchers set out to investigate how streaked shearwaters take off and instead were surprised to discover that the birds poop very frequently and regularly, which could play a role in marine ecology Margherita Bassi - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

It turns out that streaked shearwaters, a large species of seabird, are not unlike children. Just as children seem to inevitably need a bathroom break two minutes into a car ride, the birds poop shortly after takeoff. Then, they do it again and again. Researchers investigate the seabirds’ strange bathroom ritual in a study published Monday in the journal Current Biology.

“I was not aiming to record droppings in the original plan,” Leo Uesaka, lead author of the study and a researcher of seabirds and climate at the University of Tokyo, tells Gizmodo’s Gayoung Lee.

Originally, Uesaka wanted to investigate how the birds run on the water’s surface to take off. To do this, the team strapped eraser-sized cameras to the undersides of 15 streaked shearwaters near an uninhabited island in Japan. They captured footage of the back ends of the birds, hoping to study their legs. But what stood out to the researchers was how often the animals pooped—the cameras recorded nearly 200 excretions.

“While watching the video, I was surprised that they dropped feces very frequently,” Uesaka explains in a statement. “I thought it was funny at first, but it turned out to be more interesting and important for marine ecology.”

Need to know: What is a streaked shearwater? Streaked shearwaters are long-winged seabirds that live in the western Pacific Ocean. They’re often found in large flocks, gliding in flight and diving a few yards deep to forage for fish.

The footage reveals that the streaked shearwaters pooped around every four to ten minutes and expelled an estimated 5 percent of their body mass per hour. What’s more, they almost always pooped while flying—and often right after takeoff. In fact, the birds sometimes took off from the water’s surface seemingly just to relieve themselves, landing in the water again less than a minute later.

The researchers hypothesize that the birds must intentionally avoid defecating while floating in the water. Since it requires a lot of energy for streaked shearwaters to take off, there must be a particular reason for this bathroom habit, Uesaka adds in the statement. The team suggests that pooping in flight might avoid getting their feathers dirty or attracting predators. It might also be the case that it’s simply easier to poop while flying than while floating.

Seabird poops only while flying Watch on

Kyle Elliott, a behavioral ecologist at McGill University in Canada who did not participate in the study, suggests to the New York Times’ Elizabeth Preston that the birds might be pooping as often as possible to carry a lighter load and save energy while they fly, in a similar way to how small planes leave behind loads that are too heavy.

“We know that seabirds have a huge influence on ecosystems via the prey that they consume,” Ruth Dunn, a marine ecologist at Lancaster University in England who did not participate in the study, tells Scientific American’s Meghan Bartels. “But increasingly now, research groups are beginning to think about the influence of the other end, the guano that they’re excreting.”

While scientists know that the high levels of nitrogen and phosphorus in seabird poop make it an excellent fertilizer when dropped into coastal waters, exactly how these nutrients impact ecosystems in open oceans is less understood. According to the statement, poop excreted by the estimated 424 million shearwaters and their relatives, which spend much of their time over the open ocean, might also deliver nutrients to sea life far from shores.

Whales help channel deep-sea nutrients into shallower waters by feeding in the depths and pooping near the surface. Seabirds, on the other hand, might “have a stronger local effect in areas where they gather in large numbers,” Uesaka tells Science News’ Erin Garcia de Jesús. Waters surrounding islands with seabird colonies seem to have faster-growing corals and more fish.

Moving forward, Uesaka plans to employ GPS to track exactly where seabirds are pooping in hopes of shedding light on how their excrement influences marine ecology.