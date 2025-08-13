Tropical Birds Are Struggling to Cope With Extreme Heat, Research Suggests A first-of-its-kind data analysis links high temperatures caused by climate change to tropical bird population declines Sara Hashemi - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

A recent study has found that extreme heat driven by climate change is responsible for up to a 38 percent decline in the abundance of tropical birds, when compared to a theoretical world without climate change.

“This is not just a temporary dip—it’s a long-term, cumulative effect that continues to build as the planet warms,” study authors James Watson, Maximilian Kotz and Tatsuya Amano write in a piece for the Conversation.

The researchers looked at open-source data from 3,000 land-dwelling bird populations between 1950 and 2020, which came from the Living Planet Index, a biodiversity database. These groups were concentrated in Western Europe and North America, but the data did include every continent. They also got data on human-caused habitat destruction, as well as temperature and rainfall patterns over time.

They combined all that information and fed it into statistical models, which determined the impact of extreme heat on birds, excluding the effect of other human activity. Tropical bird populations appeared to be especially vulnerable: The team found a 25 to 38 percent decline in their overall abundance. Importantly, this decline is in relation to an estimated population size without the impact of climate change—in some cases, bird numbers might not have experienced a strong drop, but the team’s research suggests they would be more abundant without climate change playing a role.

Their results were published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution on Monday.

By the numbers: Nearly three billion birds A landmark 2019 study found that U.S. bird populations have dropped by almost 30 percent—or 2.9 billion breeding adult birds—since 1970.

In extremely high temperatures, some tropical birds struggle more than others. Birds living in dry tropical habitats appear to be more sensitive to heat than those living in moist tropical forests, the authors write in the study.

Golo Maurer, the director of BirdLife Australia’s conservation strategy who was not involved in the study, explains that birds are especially vulnerable to extreme heat. “Birds can’t sweat, so they’re struggling to shed heat. They pant, but that contributes to water loss,” he says to Will Murray at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. And while their typical body temperature is higher than ours to begin with, birds start to struggle above 107 degrees Fahrenheit.

Under extreme heat stress, birds might experience dehydration, hyperthermia, organ failure, difficulty breathing or fainting. Breeding success suffers, since birds have to work harder in the heat to find food for nestlings, and some avian parents might even abandon their nests entirely.

Climate attribution science—work that aims to link climate change to specific events—is hard to do. So far, most climate attribution research has focused on examining the relationship between climate change and weather events. “As far as we are aware, this is the first animal climate attribution study,” Kotz, a scientist at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research and the Barcelona Supercomputing Center, says to Daisy Dunne at Climate Brief.

Watson, a conservation scientist at the University of Queensland, tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that unlike gradual climate change, the impact of extreme events on tropical species has not been deeply studied. “This piece of science showed that it’s actually the biggest factor causing declines in tropical birds around the world,” he adds.

Peter Soroye, a biodiversity scientist at the Wildlife Conservation Society Canada who was not involved in the work, echoes that sentiment: To Carbon Brief, he underscores that extreme heat events, not just incremental warming, can affect wildlife.

“As we more fully understand the importance of extremes, it seems increasingly important to consider them when we model or project changes in biodiversity over time,” he adds.

Still, data on tropical bird abundance is not complete—there are lots of gaps in the information, as Kotz acknowledges to New Scientist’s Michael Le Page. He adds that he thinks it’s enough to draw a meaningful conclusion.

Outside of the tropics, at mid-latitudes between 21 and 43 degrees north and south, the main force driving land bird population declines was habitat destruction. The team suggests tropical birds might face unique heat risks because of their relatively small ranges and specialized needs, per the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

The findings could also explain recent studies that describe dramatic declines in bird populations in intact forests in Panama and the Amazon. The results suggest that merely protecting habitat and stopping deforestation is not enough to completely safeguard animals—conservationists will also need to look at ways to help species adapt to extreme heat.

“Ultimately, our emissions are at the heart of this issue. We need to be bringing them down as fast as possible,” Kotz says in a statement.