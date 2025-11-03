This Tiny Tyrannosaur Could Settle a Huge Scientific Debate A new analysis of a fossil unearthed in 2006 provides a fresh line of evidence that a separate tyrannosaur lineage called Nanotyrannus lived alongside the famous T. rex Sara Hashemi - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Is a mysterious, small tyrannosaur fossil from Montana just a juvenile? Or did tiny tyrannosaurs once walk the Earth?

New research published in the journal Nature on October 30 offers evidence that might finally settle that decades-long debate. The fossil in question, scientists suggest, belongs to a new, miniature dinosaur species.

The debate started in the 1980s, when researchers reexamined a fossil first described as the tyrannosaur Gorgosaurus, reports Jack Tamisiea at Science. Instead, the team identified it as a new species: Nanotyrannus lancensis. Other scientists pushed back on that assessment—saying the fossil was actually a juvenile T. rex—and the debate over whether Nanotyrannus is a distinct genus has continued ever since.

The skeleton at the center of the new study is a different specimen that was unearthed in 2006 by commercial fossil hunters in Montana and dates to around 66 million years ago. The fossil is part of an assemblage known as the “Dueling Dinosaurs,” because it contains the bones of a Triceratops and a small tyrannosaur that appear to be locked in combat.

In 2020, the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences acquired the fossil and made it available for scientific analysis. When researchers examined the tyrannosaur specimen, they found that it had a few key features that meant it was unlikely to be a T. rex.

For one, it had long, powerful forearms, a sharp contrast to T. rex’s short arms. It also had fewer tail vertebrae and more teeth than its counterpart—characteristics unlikely to change in adulthood.

The most definitive piece of evidence, though, came from slicing into the fossil’s leg bones to measure its growth rings. The dinosaur was about 20 years old when it died—and its growth rings indicate it had finished growing.

“Simply put, the Dueling Dinosaur Nanotyrannus is fully grown at half the length and one-tenth the body mass of a mature T. rex,” says Lindsay Zanno, a paleontologist at North Carolina State University and a co-author of the study, to Anirban Mukhopadhyay at Scientific American. “There is no scenario in which this animal morphs into a T. rex.” They classify the fossil as Nanotyrannus lancensis.

Nanotyrannus Confirmed: Dueling Dinosaurs Fossil Rewrites the Story of T. rex Watch on

After conducting an evolutionary analysis, the researchers place Nanotyrannus in an offshoot of the tyrannosaur family tree, outside the T. rex line, and suggest it may have originated in eastern North America. The team also proposes that another fossil called Jane, long thought to be a juvenile T. rex, is also a Nanotyrannus species, which they name Nanotyrannus lethaeus.

The study’s findings don’t just suggest adding new species to the dinosaur roster: They could mean that paleontologists don’t actually know what a juvenile T. rex looked like.

“In a very real way, this discovery overturns decades of research on the growth and biology of Tyrannosaurus rex,” Zanno tells Asher Elbein at the New York Times.

“There’s been a wealth of data to show that these dinosaurs are distinct, but somehow the idea that these animals were juvenile T. rex became ingrained,” Nick Longrich, a paleontologist at the University of Bath in England who has studied Nanotyrannus but was not involved in the current research, tells Science. “I think more people arguing for Nanotyrannus and it appearing in Nature will make it socially acceptable to support the hypothesis.”

Some Nanotyrannus opponents are still not giving up their side of the fight. Stephen Brusatte, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Edinburgh who was not involved in the research, tells Scientific American that while the paper offers strong evidence, he’s still not convinced enough to rethink T. rex’s family tree. “If every small skeleton is Nanotyrannus,” he asks the outlet, “where are the juvenile T. rexes?”

That remains an open question. But one thing is certain: There are many more questions scientists can raise—and answer—by reexamining fossils like the Dueling Dinosaurs.