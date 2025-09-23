This Tiny Museum in Coastal Denmark Just Surpassed the Louvre in One Big Way Following its latest acquisition, the Nivaagaard Collection has become a global leader in Renaissance and Baroque-period female painters Christian Thorsberg - Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

This summer, when Artemisia Gentileschi’s 17th century masterpiece Susanna and the Elders went up for sale, dozens of internationally acclaimed art museums jumped at the chance to purchase this rare piece of history, painted by one of the art world’s most influential women.

Gentileschi is recognized today as one of the first women to find success as an independent artist, and one of the most famous painters of the Italian Baroque period. An artist from an early age, she was the first woman to gain admittance to the Accademia delle Arti del Disegno. Since then, her works have been increasingly sought-after.

Some 300 years ago they hung in halls owned by influential cardinals, the Medici family and King Charles I of England. Today, they’re exhibited by some of the most recognizable art institutions, including the Getty, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and London’s National Gallery.

Quick facts: The life of Artemisia Gentileschi Born in Rome on July 8, 1593, the Italian painter spent her final years in the early 1650s in Naples.

So the art world was shocked when Susanna landed this month in a rather untraditional collection: the Nivaagaard, located in rural Nivå, Denmark on the shores of the Øresund, a strait that connects the North and Baltic seas, about 20 miles north of Copenhagen.

“I often say that it’s great to be small,” Andrea Rygg Karberg, the Nivaagaard’s director, tells the Sunday Times’ Julia Buckley. “We are agile, we can act rapidly and we are eternally lucky in Denmark to have private foundations supporting the arts.”

Bought from New York art dealer Nicholas Hall for an undisclosed sum financed by donations from two foundations, Susanna is now the centerpiece of a world-class thematic collection at the Nivaagaard. Gentileschi joins Sofonisba Anguissola, Europa Anguissola and Catharina Ykens II as the fourth Renaissance and Baroque-era female painter on exhibition.

In doing so, the Nivaagaard surpasses both the Louvre and SMK, the National Gallery of Denmark, which both have only three registered paintings by women who lived before the 1700s, per the Sunday Times. The Prado in Madrid and the National Gallery in London also each have four, though the diversity of the Nivaagaard’s collections is all the more impressive considering its stature: across just three main rooms, it displays 261 paintings in all.

“Female painters were always there but slipped from history along the way, mostly in the 19th century,” Rygg Karberg tells the Sunday Times. “We lost half of history. Sofonisba and Artemisia were really famous in their own time but they were only rediscovered in the 1970s.”

The lifelike figures in Susanna and the Elders, which stands six-and-a-half feet tall, are evidence of Gentileschi’s mastery of light, shadow and realism. A pupil of her father, the painter Orazio Gentileschi, she painted from live models and “highlighted heroines capable of triumphing over male dominance through intelligence or cunning,” ArtDependence Magazine writes. “Through her repeated depictions of figures such as Susanna, Judith, Mary Magdalene, Cleopatra and Lucretia, she portrayed female characters as protagonists endowed with agency, dignity and strength.”

These traits were embodied by Gentileschi herself during her time as a painter in Rome. In 1611, when Gentileschi was a teenager, painter Agostino Tassi raped her. During his trial, she endured torture to prove the veracity of her testimony. Tassi was convicted and ordered to leave Rome, and Gentileschi—for both her life history and art—“has become a feminist icon many years after her death,” writes Emil Bergløv in the Danish newspaper Politiken.

Susanna was a common figure in Gentileschi’s works, the subject of both her very first painting, finished when she was just 17 years old, and her last known piece. Historians have noted the personal parallels between the art and artist: in the Old Testament, Susanna is a young woman falsely accused of adultery by two respected elders. On trial, she is spared the death penalty when their lies are exposed in testimony. In turn, the two men instead are convicted.

Susanna and the Elders was painted between 1644 and 1648, when Gentileschi was in her early 50s, and finished just five years before her death.