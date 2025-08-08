Could We Send a Superlight Spacecraft to a Theoretical Nearby Black Hole? An astrophysicist argues that the interstellar mission would be extremely challenging but not completely unrealistic Margherita Bassi - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

While the idea of sending a spacecraft to a black hole dozens of light-years from Earth might sound like something straight out of Interstellar, an astrophysicist is bringing science fiction a little closer to reality—or perhaps the other way around.

In a study published yesterday in the journal iScience, Fudan University’s black hole expert Cosimo Bambi discusses the feasibility of sending a laser-beam-propelled superlight spacecraft to a theoretical nearby black hole. The aim of the mission, which would take around 100 years to accomplish, would be to see how Einstein’s theory of general relativity holds up in such an extreme environment.

“The possibility of an interstellar mission to send a small spacecraft to the nearest black hole, although very speculative and extremely challenging, is not completely unrealistic. Certainly, we do not have the necessary technology today, but it may be available in the next 20–30 years,” Bambi writes in the study. “The mission may last 80–100 years, but we would be able to obtain very valuable information about black holes and general relativity that might be difficult to obtain in other ways.”

A successful mission would have to overcome two (main) hurdles: finding a black hole close enough to Earth and building a spacecraft able to reach it. While our understanding of stellar evolution suggests that a black hole could exist 20 to 25 light-years from Earth, they are difficult to spot because they don’t emit or reflect light.

Black holes are regions of extremely dense matter with such strong gravity that not even light can escape it. As such, scientists discover and study black holes by investigating their impact on light or nearby stars, according to a statement. Bambi, however, says that there have been new ways to find black holes, and that it’s reasonable to anticipate finding one not too far away in the next ten years.

"We just need to be 'lucky' and have a black hole within 20 to 25 light-years. This is not under our control, of course. If there is a black hole within 20 to 25 light-years of the Solar System, we can develop the technology for such a mission," Bambi tells ScienceAlert’s Michelle Starr. "If the black hole is not within 20 to 25 light-years, but still within 40 to 50 light-years, the technological requirements are more challenging."

Fun fact: Black holes Rings of gas and dust, known as accretion disks, can surround black holes and give off light.

Once we have a black hole, the next step is, of course, finding a way to send our instruments there. Bambi proposes the use of nanocrafts, extremely light probes made of a microchip and a sail. Lasers on Earth could shoot photons (particles of light) at the sail and propel the vessel to up to a third of the speed of light. This way, the nanocraft could take about 70 years to reach a black hole 20 to 25 light-years away.

“I think that the use of something very small is probably the way to do it,” Samuel Baron, a philosopher from the University of Melbourne in Australia who studies metaphysics and philosophy of science and didn’t participate in the study, tells New Scientist’s James Woodford. “It’s just whether we can actually engineer something that can do all the things that this paper outlines.” He adds that while Bambi’s work represents one of the most “speculative” studies he has ever read, our Large Hadron Collider would have sounded like science fiction 100 years ago.

There are just two problems. Nanocrafts don’t exist yet, and today just the lasers would cost over one trillion dollars. But Bambi suggests the next three decades could see costs go down and technological advancements catch up.

“Generally speaking, we need that the probe gets as close as possible to the black hole, then it separates into a main probe (mothership) and many small probes,” Bambi explains to ScienceAlert.

Researchers could remotely conduct experiments that finally shed light on what’s really going on inside of black holes. The information collected by the probes then would take around 20 years to return to scientists on Earth.

“The proposed mission is indeed challenging, but not entirely impossible,” Honghui Liu, an astrophysicist at the University of Tuebingen who wasn’t involved in the study, tells Gizmodo’s Gayoung Lee. “Sometimes we need to think boldly and do the calculations.”