This Fully Functioning Toilet Made From Solid Gold Could Sell for More Than $10 Million at Auction

Need a bathroom upgrade? You can soon bid on a toilet made of solid gold for upwards of $10 million.

The 220-pound, 18-karat solid gold toilet is by Maurizio Cattelan, an Italian artist known for his satirical, provocative works. The most famous of them is Comedian, a banana duct-taped to a wall that sold for $6.2 million to a crypto financier.

Sotheby’s expects the golden toilet, called America, to blow that figure out of the water on November 18. Bidding will start at around $10 million, though the exact number will be determined by the price of gold on that day, and the auction house expects the final price to exceed that figure, per the Wall Street Journal’s Kelly Crow.

Cattelan created the piece because he wanted to put an expensive artwork in an unexpected part of a museum. “In the end, we are all the same,” Cattelan tells the Wall Street Journal. “And we remember it right there, in the least noble and most necessary place.”

The fully functioning golden toilet satirizes wealth and interrogates what we consider sacred. Built in 2016, it was sold to a private collector the following year.

Another version of the toilet from the same series has a more notorious history. Also titled America and made of pure gold, it was installed in 2016 at New York’s Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, where it attracted more than 100,000 visitors who lined up to use the commode. Critics compared the work to Marcel Duchamp’s iconic 1917 work Fountain, a porcelain urinal.

“Its participatory nature, in which viewers are invited to make use of the fixture individually and privately, allows for an experience of unprecedented intimacy with a work of art,” the museum noted in a statement.

In 2019, the golden toilet was loaned to England’s Blenheim Palace, the country manor where Winston Churchill was born. Days after its installation, thieves broke into the building and stole the toilet, per the Associated Press’ Jill Lawless.

Two men were found guilty of the burglary earlier this year, but the toilet is still missing. Authorities think it was likely melted down and sold.

Quick fact: How long did the 2019 burglary take? The thieves cut the golden toilet from its plumbing and escaped in about five minutes.

When Cattelan created his America series, the toilets were reported to be worth around $2 million, per the Wall Street Journal. By the time of the theft, rising gold prices had pushed that number up to $4 million. In today’s gold market, the remaining America toilet is worth much more.

Famous for his hyperrealistic sculptures and installations, Cattelan is known as the prankster of the art world. But his golden toilet series carries a deeper meaning, says David Galperin, vice chairman and head of contemporary art at Sotheby’s.

