These Remote Volcanic Islands in the South Pacific Just Became a UNESCO World Heritage Site

Thousands of travelers flock to well-known French Polynesian destinations like Bora Bora and Tahiti, where Instagrammable overwater bungalows and honeymoon-worthy resorts reign supreme. But very few ever make it to the Marquesas, a rugged, isolated island chain some 900 miles away.

The lack of tourism, coupled with the Marquesas’ craggy landscape, has allowed this chain of 12 volcanic islands to remain wild and pristine. Rare and diverse plants thrive at this “hotspot for biodiversity,” which has “irreplaceable and exceptionally well-conserved marine and terrestrial ecosystems.” The Pacific waters surrounding the Marquesas are “among the world’s last marine wilderness areas.”

That’s according to UNESCO, which recently named the Marquesas a World Heritage site. The archipelago is one of 24 new properties to earn the designation, along with Rome’s Appian Way, Scotland’s Flow Country and other spots deemed to have “outstanding universal value.”

The UNESCO inscription is a “unique opportunity to showcase the exceptional cultural and environmental heritage of the Marquesas Archipelago internationally,” says Jean-Marc Mocellin, CEO of Tahiti Tourism, in a statement, per CNN’s Lilit Marcus.

In the Marquesan language, the archipelago is called Te Henua Enata, which means “The Land of Men.” The name “Marquesas” was given by Spanish explorer Álvaro de Mendaña de Neira, who saw the islands in 1595, according to Encyclopedia Britannica. He named them after his patron, the Marqués de Mendoza, viceroy of Peru.

Six of the 12 islands are permanently inhabited by humans—some of whom may be descendants of the original seafaring settlers who arrived around 1000 C.E.

The Marquesas are some of the most remote islands on the planet. Their nearest continental neighbor, the west coast of North America, is more than 3,000 miles away. They have their own time zone, offset by half an hour, and they’re difficult to reach. Flights are available from Papeete, Tahiti, but most travelers arrive by boat—and the “journey can be tinged with menace,” as Conde Nast Traveler’s Peter Heller writes.

“The eastern trade winds blow ceaselessly, driving steep swells that explode onto lava-rock headlands,” he writes. “The archipelago is newer than other island chains in French Polynesia and hasn't had time to grow the ringing coral reefs that create quiet lagoons.”

Last year, nearly 11,000 travelers visited the Marqueas—a small fraction of the 220,000 foreign visitors who traveled to French Polynesia as a whole, according to CNN.

Travelers who do manage to make the journey are rewarded with untouched archaeological sites, lush wilderness areas and warm hospitality. They can also explore the complicated legacy of French artist Paul Gauguin, who moved to the island of Hiva Oa in September 1901. He died less than two years later and is buried in the island’s cemetery, not far from Belgian singer Jacques Brel. The island’s Paul Gauguin Cultural Center also examines the artist’s legacy.

Will the UNESCO designation lead to an influx of tourists? That remains to be seen, but cultural heritage officials hope it will inspire travelers to help preserve and protect the islands.

One of those officials is Anatauarii Tamarii, an archaeologist with France’s Directorate of Culture and Heritage of French Polynesia who spearheaded the UNESCO effort.

“What I hope, for my part, is that in the coming decades, the Marquesas will become a cultural and natural tourist destination, whose visitors will respect the environment and its local communities,” says Tamarii in a statement.