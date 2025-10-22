These Parasitic Worms Use Static Electricity to Hitch a Ride on Flies The tiny experiment yielded big results, showing how nematodes hop onto fruit fly hosts Sara Hashemi - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Static electricity can be a small annoyance for humans—a zap when you touch a doorknob, your hair shooting up when you pull off a sweater—but for small organisms, it can be a lifesaver. Static helps bees collect pollen, spiders catch prey in their webs, and mites to travel long distances on hummingbirds.

Now, a new study shows that the invisible force also helps tiny parasitic roundworms—also known as nematodes—jump into the air and attach themselves to a host.

The paper, recently published in the journal PNAS, found that roundworms can use static electricity to leap up to 25 times their body length. The research focused on a series of experiments using high-speed microscopy techniques to capture how the worms latched onto their hosts—in this case, fruit flies.

Watch a tiny parasitic nematode leap onto its victim | Science News Watch on

The experiments were difficult, no thanks to the insects’ small size. To control the exact charge of the fruit flies, the researchers fitted them up with small copper wires connected to a high-voltage power supply on their backs.

"It's very difficult to glue a wire to a fruit fly," says Victor Ortega-Jiménez, a study co-author and assistant professor of biomechanics at the University of California, Berkeley, in a statement. "Usually, it takes me half an hour, or sometimes an hour."

Did you know? A fruitful collaboration Researchers have a longstanding love affair with fruit flies—they are small and easy to manage, reproduce quickly, and can help illustrate biology and genetics on a tiny scale even with a thin budget. Scientists have even sent tiny Drosophila into Researchers have a longstanding love affair with fruit flies—they are small and easy to manage, reproduce quickly, and can help illustrate biology and genetics on a tiny scale even with a thin budget. Scientists have even sent tiny Drosophila into space , yielding new insight into life in low-gravity conditions.

Once the flies were wired up, researchers used the cameras to see how 19 roundworms interacted with the insects. They found that when the flies had a charge similar to that of a flying insect, all 19 nematodes successfully latched onto their host. It was rare for the roundworms to make contact without the electricity.

"Using physics, we learned something new and interesting about an adaptive strategy in an organism," says Ranjiangshang Ran, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Pennsylvania and the study’s co-lead, in the statement. "We're helping to pioneer the emerging field of electrostatic ecology."

The researchers also created a small wind tunnel so they could determine the impact a small breeze would have on the worm’s success rate. This helped them build an algorithm to calculate the probability of a specific charge getting a nematode to hit its target.

With a charge of only 100 volts, the chance of hitting the target was under 10 percent, whereas increasing the charge to 800 volts raised the success rate to 80 percent.

Marc Badger, a biomechanics scientist who wasn’t involved in this work but has researched electrostatics on hummingbirds, tells Alexa Robles-Gil at the New York Times that the study is “such a cool paper.” He tells the outlet that host-parasite interactions are locked in “an evolutionary arms race,” because a parasite can develop different capacities and infect new hosts through random changes in its form.

“There’s so many really interesting physical phenomena happening at these scales that most of us are better off taking our day-to-day intuition and just throwing it out the window,” Badger tells the Times. “It’s so exciting to see evidence that these tiny organisms are reacting to and benefiting from this unseen world.”