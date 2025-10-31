These Mysterious ‘Decorations’ in Spiderwebs Might Help Spiders Better Locate Their Prey Researchers used computer models to simulate if and how these features influence prey affect vibrations of orb-weavers’ webs Margherita Bassi - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

When imagining a spider web, chances are most people envision a typical spiral, wheel-shaped structure of silky filaments. Some webs, however, add an extra touch of decor, called stabilimenta—threads that can form stark zigzags or a “platform” at the center of their web.

The reason behind the mysterious, filamentous structures on spider webs has long been a subject of debate. Are they for water collection? Regulating body temperature? Attracting other creatures? Protection against predators like birds or wasps?

An October 29 study in the journal PLOS One offers yet another explanation. Instead of stabilizing the spider web’s structure, the filaments help out spiders by allowing the vibrations of a stuck animal to disperse throughout the entire web, the research found. This in turn helps the spider know exactly where its prey is on the web structure, they write.

The work disproves the older theory, according to what Gabriele Greco, a physicist at Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences Uppsala and the study’s first author, tells Scientific American’s Andrea Tamayo.

Key takeaway: Busy spiders Orb-weaver spiders—members of the family Araneidae—build a new web each day, usually in the same spot.

To learn more about the physics of spiderweb embellishments, researchers photographed the stabilimenta of three populations of wasp spiders (Argiope bruennichi) in Sardinia, Italy, then used computer simulations based on them to investigate if and how they change prey impact vibrations.

Wasp spiders are known as “orb-weavers,” building spiral webs where they capture their victims before biting them with venom and an enzyme that causes paralysis.

During the experiments, the researchers found that the stabilimenta structures only minimally delayed the spread of waves generated by a perpendicular impact to the web. But when the vibrations hit the web’s curves at a single point known as a tangent, they note, they spread throughout the web. This might help the spiders better locate their prey, the researchers write.

The actual impact of the stabilimenta may be limited, the researchers admit. Along the same lines, Todd Blackledge, a biologist at the University of Akron who did not participate in the study, tells the New York Times’ Carolyn Wilke that it’s unclear how realistic the simulations are. For example, real webs aren’t as circular as simulated ones used in the experiments.

Blackledge adds that the ramifications of the work might be more significant for materials research and sensor technology than for arachnology. The team also suggests their research could support the creation of materials inspired by spider webs with precise wave-propagation capabilities.

“The take-home message is that the stabilimentum does influence vibration propagation in orb webs, but its effect is far less straightforward than one might expect and deserves more detailed investigation,” Greco explains to IFLScience’s Rachael Funnell. “The stabilimentum, in particular, demonstrates how decorative silk structures can actively broaden a web’s sensitivity to certain vibration types.”

Greco tells the outlet he plans to continue his spiderweb research. There should be plenty to do: The researchers write that there are other geometrical variations in spiderwebs that could be studied. For now, they write, the true reasons behind the spidery structures “remain largely unknown, with many hypotheses still untested or lacking experimental validation.”

Blackledge agrees. “The paradox of the stabilimenta has not been resolved,” he tells the Times.