These Massive Inflatable Pink Men Are Waving From Rooftops and Peering Into Windows in Boston

Giant inflatable pink men are taking over downtown Boston. Last week, residents discovered several of the cartoonish blow-up figures around town.

One is climbing a tree. Another is waving from a rooftop. One pink man appears to be stuck between two buildings, while another is peeking into a large window.

They’re all part of an immersive outdoor art exhibition called “Winteractive,” which is “inspired by the vibrant winter festivals and art exhibitions of our neighbors in the province of Québec in Canada,” per the show’s website. It will be on view through the end of March.

The sculptures are part of a series called Monsieur Rose (or Mr. Pink). The project was developed by Philippe Katerine, a French artist, actor and singer.

Made of steel cable, PVC and blowers, the sculptures stem from an artistic movement known as Mignonisme, which Katerine founded to promote the aesthetics of cuteness.

“It is the darkest, drabbest time of year in Boston,” Michael Nichols, president of the Downtown Boston Alliance, which is organizing ‘Winteractive,’ tells CBS Boston’s Neal Riley. “It’s gray … just cold and bitter. And pops of pink color, bubblegum pink dotting the downtown … is changing people's day.”

Monsieur Rose has appeared in Paris, Stockholm, Montreal and Quebec City. Now, the pink men have made their way to Boston for “Winteractive” along with several other artworks.

Officials are still installing many of them, with 15 pieces planned in total, per WCVB-TV’s Phil Tenser. But at least one other work has already been unveiled: Created by Canadian artist Brandon Vickerd, Alouette features a replica of a 1962 Canadian satellite that appears to have crashed down on the hood of a car, reports WHDH’s Stephen Quinn.

“It’s partially like a throwback to the age of space exploration when technology held this great promise of … a modernist future where everything was going to be better, but in a lot of ways it exists like a modern Icarus,” Vickerd tells WHDH. “That idea of hubris and flying too close to the sun, and then falling back to earth—but it’s also a bit of a joke, right?”

This is the second year of “Winteractive.” The buzziest piece unveiled for last year’s show consisted of two large inflatable clown heads squished between two buildings. Called Endgame (Nagg & Nell), the installation was created by artist Max Streicher.

Other works that dotted the streets of Boston in 2024 included Myth and Evidence, a sculpture of a unicorn enclosed in a frosted glass display by artist Mathieu Valade; a colorful mural called Blissful Rendezvous painted by Kezna Dalz; and a series of untitled figures created by Mark Jenkins, including a figure who appeared to be fishing from the top of Macy’s.

The exhibition was such a success that officials decided to bring it back this year, with another round of head-turning pieces.

“I’m really excited to see these around downtown,” says AJ Longabaugh, an employee at a gym near one of the Mr. Pink figures, to the Boston Globe’s Marianna Orozco. “It’s allowing people to look up.”