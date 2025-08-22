These Lizards Have So Much Lead in Their Blood, They Should Be Dead. Instead, They’re Thriving Brown anoles around New Orleans have the highest blood concentrations of lead ever recorded in vertebrates—and scientists aren’t sure why they can survive it Sarah Kuta - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

When humans are exposed to lead, they can develop a host of serious health problems, ranging from reproductive issues to high blood pressure. But at least one species of lizard seems to be virtually immune to the effects of this naturally occurring neurotoxin—and researchers say the creature might hold the key to combating heavy metal poisoning in other species.

Brown anole lizards (Anolis sagrei) living in New Orleans have extremely high levels of lead in their blood, according to a new study published in the journal Environmental Research. And yet, these small reptiles seem to be completely healthy.

“What’s astonishing is that these lizards aren’t just surviving, they’re thriving with [a] lead burden that would be catastrophic for most other animals,” study co-author Alex Gunderson, an evolutionary biologist at Tulane University, says in a statement.

Fast facts: The invasive brown anole lizard In New Orleans, the brown anole is an invasive lizard species that has become more abundant than the native green anole.

Brown anoles, native to places including Cuba and the Bahamas, have spread across a lot of the southeastern United States.

New Orleans is a relatively old North American city, with roots dating back to its time as a French settlement in the early 18th century. This means it has “a long history with things like lead paint and leaded gasoline,” Gunderson tells Popular Science’s Andrew Paul. Over time, lead from these and other sources has leached into the city’s dirt and water.

Brown anoles, meanwhile, are relative newcomers to the city. These invasive creatures, which are native to the Caribbean, showed up sometime in the 1990s and quickly adapted to their new urban habitat. But as they skitter across the ground, the reptiles breathe in lead-filled dust and ingest contaminated bugs and water. Against this backdrop, Gunderson and his colleagues were curious to know how brown anoles were faring in the face of lead exposure.

When they analyzed blood and bone samples from roughly 100 wild brown anoles found roaming in different parts of New Orleans, the researchers were shocked to find the highest blood-lead levels ever recorded in vertebrates—concentrations that would be lethal to most other species.

On average, the 40 lizards in a high-exposure area had almost 1,000 micrograms of lead per deciliter of blood. Scientists even found one individual at more than 3,100 micrograms per deciliter. In humans, for comparison, doctors say there is no safe level of lead.

Those lizards’ average lead levels were more than three times higher than those found in Nile crocodiles, the next-highest average level ever documented in a vertebrate, according to the study. They were also about ten times greater than the highest averages recorded in endangered California condors, scavenger birds that were nearly driven to extinction because of lead exposure.

The findings suggest scientists “need to reevaluate what we know about toxicity thresholds in vertebrates,” Gunderson says in the statement.

Further testing of the brown anoles’ balance, speed and endurance revealed the lizards were not physiologically impaired by the high levels of lead in their bodies. Their brain and liver tissue demonstrated only “minor effects” of lead exposure, the researchers write in the paper.

“The fact that they show no measurable signs of toxicity is surprising, because in other vertebrates I’m familiar with, blood lead above 500 micrograms per deciliter is associated with obvious illness or even death,” says Donald Smith, a microbiologist at the University of California Santa Cruz who was not involved with the research, to the Times-Picayune’s Emily Woodruff.

To understand the animals’ toxicity thresholds, the scientists dosed the lizards with even more lead. The creatures didn’t start to show symptoms of lead poisoning until they reached a staggering 10,600 micrograms per deciliter.

For now, scientists don’t know why brown anoles seem to be able to tolerate such high levels of lead. However, they suspect something may be going on at a genetic level, as they found differences in some genes related to oxygen delivery and the way cells manage concentrations of metals.

Though the exact mechanisms remain a mystery, scientists are eager to figure out how brown anoles can not only survive but thrive with such high levels of lead. “If we can figure out what’s protecting them, we might uncover strategies that could help mitigate heavy metal poisoning in people and other species,” Gunderson says in the statement.

And, in the meantime, public health officials might be able to start using the lizards as proxies for lead exposure in humans. “If you catch a lizard and it has high lead, it probably means that humans living in that area have higher risk of exposure,” Gunderson tells the Times-Picayune.