These Bats Glow Green Under UV Light, Joining a Growing List of Photoluminescent Mammals A recent study identifies a consistent glow across six species of North American bats, but the underlying reason for the animals' green gleam is still unclear Marta Hill - Staff Contributor

Eerie, green-glowing bats might sound like something out of a ghost story or Halloween movie, but new research shows it’s not entirely the stuff of nightmares. But don’t worry, you aren’t going to spot a glowing bat with your naked eyes—the six species identified in the study only emit a green glow under ultraviolet, or UV, light.

The bats all glow at virtually the same hue, with no differences by sex or species. The consistency of color indicates to researchers that this glowing may be an inherited trait used for communication, as opposed to a feature used to camouflage or attract mates. But they note in their study, published this summer in the journal Ecology and Evolution, that more experiments would be needed to find out for sure.

“We’re trying to learn more about bats and how they function in their environments and how they contribute to the ecosystem,” study co-author Steven Castleberry, a wildlife biologist at the University of Georgia, tells Taylor Nicioli at CNN. “If we can figure out the function, if there is a function, it can help us to better conserve and manage these species.”

Fun fact: Glowing mammals The first detailed accounts of mammals with glowing fur The first detailed accounts of mammals with glowing fur date to 1911 , when researchers described the phenomenon in rabbits and humans.

The University of Georgia research is the first to show the phenomenon, known as photoluminescence, as a consistent glow in bats native to North America. It has previously been shown in a variety of mammals including flying squirrels and platypuses. The underlying mystery, however, remains: Why do these diverse mammals all show some photoluminescence?

“It may not seem like this has a whole lot of consequence, but we’re trying to understand why these animals glow,” Castleberry says in a statement. “It’s cool, but we don’t know why it happens. What is the evolutionary or adaptive function? Does it actually serve a function for the bats?”

The team examined ten museum specimens of each of the six species studied—big brown bats, eastern red bats, Seminole bats, southeastern myotis, gray bats and Brazilian free-tailed bats—for a total of 60 specimens that all lit up under UV light. The wings and hind legs glowed in the 520- to 552-nanometer range, giving it its green color.

“Based on previous research, that kind of range of wavelengths is highly conserved in bats,” study lead author Briana Roberson, a biologist at the University of Georgia, tells Marisa Mecke at WABE. “That means it’s present in bat vision across a range of families, that even if they’re not that closely related, they can probably still see it.”

Both the consistency of color and bats’ ability to see in that nanometer range indicated the photoluminescence is an inherited trait for the bats, Castleberry says in the statement.

“They didn’t come about this independently,” Castleberry adds. “It may be an artifact now, since maybe glowing served a function somewhere in the evolutionary past, and it doesn’t anymore.”

One of the first reports of glowing mammals came in 2019 and inspired Roberson, CNN reports.

“That (discovery) sort of set the world on fire,” Castleberry tells CNN. “Everybody then was walking around with the UV light, seeing what glowed the next time they shone light on it.”

A 2023 study found that fluorescence isn’t a quirk reserved for just a lucky few mammal families—in that study, it was found in 125 species.

In some other cases, it is the fur of the animals that glows, Roberson says to WABE. But with these bat species, it is the skin between their legs and on their wings that emits the eerie gleam.

Some critics caution that the photoluminescence may be a product of a chemical reaction. “The uniform green photoluminescence of the new study is due to preservation,” Linda Reinhold, a zoologist at James Cook University in Australia who was not involved in the research, tells Sara Novak at the New York Times.

Other work has shown that while preservation techniques with borax and arsenic can accentuate photoluminescence, it doesn’t create a glow where there wasn’t one already.

The study authors emphasize the need for more research into the role of mammalian photoluminescence, both now and throughout evolutionary history.

“While it’s still unknown whether photoluminescence may serve an explicit ecological purpose, additional information on adaptive advantages it may provide could be valuable for further understanding bat behavior and ecology,” Roberson says in the statement.