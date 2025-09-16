New Research The World’s Oldest Mummies Might Be These Smoke-Dried, 12,000-Year-Old Skeletons From Southeast Asia The human remains predate Chile’s Chinchorro mummies and the famously preserved pharaohs of ancient Egypt by millennia Sonja Anderson - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

New research suggests the world’s oldest mummies aren’t linen-wrapped bodies from ancient Egypt or corpses dried in the Chilean desert, but rather Southeast Asian skeletons that were smoked over bonfires up to 12,000 years ago.

For a study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers examined 54 graves in southern China, the Philippines, Laos, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. They noticed that many of the bodies were tucked into tight crouching positions, and that the remains looked burnt.

The 4,000- to 12,000-year-old graves didn’t contain any evidence of fire, which indicated the corpses were exposed to heat before being buried. The scientists used nondestructive techniques like X-ray diffraction and infrared spectroscopy to examine the bones. These tests revealed that the skeletons’ discoloration was caused not by direct combustion—as seen in cremation—but exposure to a “low-oxygen, smoky environment,” the authors write in the study.

The researchers concluded that many of the bodies were “smoke-dried,” meaning they were arranged in crouched postures before being propped over or positioned near a fire to slowly dehydrate. This process deliberately preserved the remains.

“Smoking likely carried spiritual, religious or cultural meanings that went far beyond simply slowing decay,” lead study author Hsiao-chun Hung, a senior research fellow at the Australian National University, tells Live Science’s Kristina Killgrove.

Before the recent study, the oldest verified examples of intentional mummification came from South America. Around 7,000 years ago, the Chinchorro people of modern-day Chile removed the dead’s organs before stuffing their corpses with natural fibers and plants, then drying them in the desert. In Africa, the Egyptians famously began using embalming agents to mummify their dead around 2600 B.C.E., continuing this practice until the Roman period in the first millennium C.E.

Did you know? Africa’s oldest mummy The roughly 5,400-year-old Uan Muhuggiag mummy, which was unearthed in Libya in 1959, predates the earliest ancient Egyptian mummies by some 800 years.

The newly analyzed smoke-dried mummies belonged to multiple groups that lived across Southeast Asia. As study co-author Peter Bellwood, an emeritus archaeologist at the Australian National University, tells Ellen Phiddian of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), these people might have been nomadic hunter-gatherers who wished to travel with their dead.

“One possibility here is that this smoking and binding was done so that they could carry the mummies around,” he says.

The graves examined for the study contained only bones—no skin or hair. Smoke-drying would have preserved the remains’ softer tissue, but only for a few decades or centuries, Hung tells Live Science. That’s because these corpses, unlike Egyptian mummies, were not sealed in containers.

Some of the bones the researchers studied had been heated to more than 900 degrees Fahrenheit, indicating “something going on the outside that is not going to result in smoking of a body, but burning of the body,” Michael Green, an archaeologist who wasn’t involved in the study, tells the ABC. He says that multiple cultures treated corpses with fire, without smoking or preserving them.

“Fire is present,” Green adds. “But whether the heating is specifically indicative of smoking—I’m concerned that’s a bit of a stretch.”

Corpse-smoking is still practiced today in Papua, Indonesia. As Hung writes in the Conversation, the researchers visited the province in 2019 to observe the Dani people, who mummify bodies by binding them tightly, then smoking them until they’re black. The researchers posit that these Indonesian peoples are continuing an ancient tradition that migrating humans introduced to the area long ago.

“The fact that smoke-dried mummification spread across such a vast area and endured for more than 12,000 years among Indigenous groups is remarkable,” Hung tells Science News’ Bruce Bower.

Exactly how and why the smoking ritual began remains unclear. Practitioners may have discovered the process by accident, Hung tells Live Science. She explains, “What is clear is that the practice prolonged the visible presence of the deceased, allowing ancestors to remain among the living in a tangible way, a poignant reflection of enduring human love, memory and devotion.”