The Wartime Organization That Brought Hollywood Stars Like Marilyn Monroe and Nancy Sinatra to the Front Lines to Entertain the Troops

Toward the end of World War I, American military leaders realized that they had a morale problem.

Flooded with reports that troops were filling any free time they had with excessive alcohol consumption and sexual escapades that resulted in sexually transmitted infections, Army commanders expressed concerns about their soldiers’ fitness for battle. Private organizations like the Salvation Army and the American Red Cross stepped up to provide support, offering wholesome entertainment options to keep off-duty soldiers busy and maintain morale.

Nearly two decades later, with the United States on the brink of entering World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt requested that these private organizations form a more permanent answer to the military’s needs. Incorporated in New York on February 4, 1941, the United Service Organizations (USO) centralized morale efforts by the Young Men’s Christian Association, the Young Women’s Christian Association, the National Catholic Community Service, the National Jewish Welfare Board, the National Travelers Aid Association and the Salvation Army.

The USO created recreational centers for troops to come together and relax. These centers served coffee and doughnuts, brought thoroughly vetted young women in to socialize with service members, and hosted activities like letter-writing.

At the heart of the USO was the idea that “entertainment, all phases of it—radio, pictures and live—should be treated as essential,” Billboard magazine reported in 1943. In addition to screening movies, the USO decided to bring Hollywood to the front lines, coordinating tours by some of the country’s most popular performers. The Army flew comedians, musicians and dancers in from the U.S. to perform for troops around the world, starting just months after the USO was incorporated.

Comedian Bob Hope kicked off 50 years of touring with the USO in May 1941, while movie star Edward G. Robinson traveled to France to meet with troops in 1944. In between these shows, troops stationed in the Caribbean enjoyed performances by singer Jane Pickens, dancer Ray Bolger, and comedians Laurel and Hardy.

Tours continued after World War II. One of the USO’s most iconic acts saw Marilyn Monroe travel to Korea in 1954. She performed for roughly 100,000 service members over just four days. During the Vietnam War, Nancy Sinatra sang in front of troops and visited injured service members.

The USO remains active today, living out the same ideals. The organization’s centers on the front lines provide refreshments and internet access to troops, and its staff send holiday care packages to those stationed far from family and friends. The USO also hosts virtual and on-site performances. From the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders to Katy Perry to Stephen Colbert, celebrities are still volunteering to boost troops’ morale.