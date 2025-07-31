The Only Recording of Woody Guthrie Singing the Protest Song ‘Deportee’ Has Been Released for the First Time The singer-songwriter recorded the audio on a reel-to-reel tape machine in his apartment in the 1950s. Now, the previously unheard song has been restored using A.I. audio technology Ella Feldman - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

When an aircraft crashed near Coalinga, California, in 1948, all 32 passengers and crew members perished. After the incident, the Fresno Bee, a local newspaper, published the names of some of the passengers, most of whom were farm laborers from Mexico. But the Associated Press’ coverage only named the crew members. In the news agency’s article, the passengers were referred to simply as “28 Mexican deportees,” as Rebecca Plevin reported for LAist in 2013.

The plane had been chartered by the United States Immigration and Naturalization Service. Some of the workers had traveled to the U.S. without documentation, while others had arrived in the country as part of a government-sponsored work program; they were going home because their contracts had ended. None of those nuances were captured by the words “28 Mexican deportees.”

That phrase upset Woody Guthrie, who came across it when the AP story ran in the New York Times. So the activist and musician did what he did best: He commemorated the victims of the plane crash with a song. Now, with the help of artificial intelligence, that iconic song has a new life.

Often called “Deportee (Plane Wreck at Los Gatos),” the protest song was later set to melody by Martin Hoffman. It was popularized by Pete Seeger, and it has been recorded by artists such as Joan Baez, Joni Mitchell, the Byrds, Lyle Lovett, and Dolly Parton. But the only known audio of Guthrie singing his own song was a long-buried home recording. After being restored with A.I. audio tools, that clip was finally released earliet this month as “Deportee (Woody’s Home Tape).”

Quick fact: How many songs did Woody Guthrie write? According to the Woody Guthrie Center, the singer-songwriter wrote more than 3,000 songs—though only a small number were recorded.

The restored version of “Deportee” debuted on what would have been Guthrie’s 113th birthday. But Nora Guthrie, the singer’s 75-year-old daughter and founder of the Woody Guthrie Archive, says its message is relevant today, pointing to the Trump administration’s mass deportations and attitudes toward immigrants.

“I’ve been out protesting every weekend,” Nora tells the Guardian’s Dave Simpson. “And I’ve found myself asking, ‘Where are the songs for us to sing about this?’”

Deportee (Woody's Home Tape) - Woody Guthrie Watch on

Guthrie made a name for himself with songwriting that held up a mirror to society. Songs like “This Land Is Your Land” and “Tear the Fascists Down” decried racism, poverty, greed and war in plainspoken, piercing songwriting. During World War II, the singer-songwriter embraced his status as a protest musician; his guitar famously bore the words, “This machine kills fascists.”

The folk icon died in 1967 at age 55, due to complications related to Huntington’s disease, but his words still ring true for his granddaughter, Anna Canoni. She often returns to something her grandfather wrote, she tells Folk Alley’s Henry Carrigan: “A song ain’t nothing but a conversation you can have again and again.”

“The song is the medium, but the conversation is what needs to be said, what needs to be had,” Canoni says. “And unfortunately, it needs to be had again and again and again. That’s what Woody’s lyrics remind us of—these larger life lessons, these conversations that must continue.”

In the song, Guthrie assigned symbolic names to the victims of the plane crash. “Goodbye to you Juan, goodbye, Rosalita / Adios mis amigos, Jesus y Marie,” he sings. “I don’t have a name when I ride this big airplane / They just call me one more deportee.”

“It is so special to finally hear this song in Woody’s own voice, which gathers strength as he sings,” Maureen Loughran, director and curator of Smithsonian Folkways Recordings, tells Smithsonian magazine. “It sounds like a personal testimony with Woody calling on us as listeners to bear witness. And it’s a song that connects deeply to Woody’s long legacy of telling these stories through song, commenting on the struggles and joys of working people, while rooting us in a shared humanity.”

The restoration was made possible thanks to “leaps in A.I. audio restoration technology,” as the Guardian reports. The song will also appear on Woody at Home—Volume One and Two, Shamus Records’ upcoming collection of 22 previously unreleased tracks, including home recordings of songs like “Biggest Thing That Man Has Ever Done,” “Jesus Christ” and “Pastures of Plenty,” per Folk Alley. The songs were recorded on a reel-to-reel tape machine in Guthrie’s Brooklyn apartment in 1951 and 1952.

The home tapes were never intended for commercial release, according to Canoni, who is one of the album’s producers. “Woody’s gentle, matter-of-fact voice and sometimes out-of-tune guitar is a refreshing and humble reminder of the true power of song,” she tells Folk Alley.