The Highest Bridge in the World Just Opened in China at More Than 2,000 Feet Above the Ground The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in Guizhou broke the record previously held by the nearby Beipanjiang Bridge Sonja Anderson - Daily Correspondent

China has once again broken the record for the highest bridge on earth. Located in the southwestern province of Guizhou, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge opened to traffic on September 28 after more than three years of construction.

The bridge is suspended about 2,050 feet above the Beipan River, report Yang Jun and Liu Boqian of the state-run newspaper China Daily. The entire Empire State Building could fit beneath it—with about 600 feet to spare.

Since 2016, Guizhou’s Beipanjiang Bridge—which also crosses the Beipan River—has held the record for world’s highest bridge. Also known as the Duge Bridge, it’s about 1,854 feet above the river. Guizhou is among China’s most mountainous regions; to make its landscape easier to travel, more than 32,000 bridges have been built or are in development in the province.

The Huajiang bridge will reduce the time required to traverse the valley from two hours to two minutes, reports the state-run broadcaster CCTV. It’s more than double the height of Colorado’s Royal Gorge Bridge, the highest suspension bridge in the United States.

Quick fact: The history of the Royal Gorge Bridge in Colorado Built in 1929, this bridge held the world record for the highest bridge until 2001.

“It turns an impassable gorge into a passage, and helps spur development for residents living nearby,” Yang Jian, chief engineer at the Guizhou Transportation Planning Survey and Design Academy Co., tells China Daily.

The Huajiang bridge is a suspension bridge with two lanes of car traffic in each direction. It’s also a tourist attraction: Visitors can take a high-speed glass elevator to a café built into the top of one of the bridge’s towers. Eventually, adventure seekers will also be able to bungee jump from this spot.

The village of Huajiang, which lies beneath the bridge, has seen an influx of curious visitors thanks to the new landmark. As Lin Guoquan, who runs an inn in Huajiang, tells China Daily, “We’ve been fully booked for days, and everyone wants to see the opening.”

China is now home to the world’s seven highest bridges, three of which are located in Guizhou. Most of the bridges in the region were built in the past few decades, reports NBC News’ Peter Guo. Back in the 1980s, the province had about 2,900 bridges.

“Over the past 20 years, China has adopted a top-down approach to infrastructure, giving priority to large-scale projects to drive economic development and regional connectivity,” Mamdouh El-Badry, an engineer at the University of Calgary in Canada, told Newsweek’s Theo Burman in April.

However, such speed often comes at the expense of safety considerations, report the Washington Post’s Niha Masih and Lyric Li. In August, a bridge under construction in China’s northwestern Qinghai province collapsed, killing at least 12 workers.

Guizhou is one of the poorest provinces in China. Li Mingshui, an engineer at China’s Southwest Jiaotong University, tells the Washington Post that these kinds of infrastructure projects are a central component of China’s economic development.

“Unlike the U.S., which already has a highly developed highway system, many regions in western China remain poorly connected,” says Li. “What we are doing is to bridge those gaps and work on those weakest links.”