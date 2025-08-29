The Gun Linked to Emmett Till’s Murder Is Now on Display at a Museum in Mississippi The weapon is thought to have belonged to J.W. Milam, one of the two men who kidnapped, tortured and killed the Black teenager for whistling at a white woman in a grocery store in 1955 Sarah Kuta - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

After seven decades, the gun thought to have been used in the 1955 murder of Emmett Till is now on display in Mississippi.

On August 28, the 70th anniversary of Till’s murder, the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson unveiled an Ithaca .45 caliber pistol and its holster. Museum officials say the weapon belonged to J.W. Milam, one of the men who killed the Black 14-year-old for whistling at a white woman in a grocery store.

The gun, which is now part of a permanent exhibition about Till’s lynching, is “a very hard thing to see,” says Nan Prince, director of collections for the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, the state agency that operates the museum.

“This weapon has affected me more so than any other artifact that I’ve encountered in my 30-year museum career,” Prince tells Mississippi Today’s Simeon Gates.

Quick fact: Emmett Till’s casket After Till was reburied in another coffin in 2005, his family donated his original casket to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.

How did the gun end up at the museum? And where has it been for the past 70 years? Many of these details have not been made public. However, according to the New York Times’ Emily Cochrane and Audra D. S. Burch, the story starts around 2004, when filmmaker Keith Beauchamp first learned of the gun’s whereabouts. Beauchamp, who was working on a documentary about Till, shared what he knew about the gun with the FBI.

The FBI reopened the case. Investigators performed various tests on the gun to determine whether it was linked to Till’s murder. However, their findings were inconclusive, per the Times.

Later, journalist Wright Thompson heard about the gun from an FBI source while writing a book about the case, The Barn: The Secret History of a Murder in Mississippi, which was published last year. The weapon belonged to “a crop-duster pilot and his sister, who’d inherited it from their father,” Thompson writes in the Atlantic. “I don’t know how their father got it.”

The family that owned the gun did not have a direct link to the Till case, according to the Times. The pilot and his sister had been storing the weapon in a safe-deposit box in a bank in Greenwood, Mississippi.

Tommy Goodwin, deputy director at the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, read about the gun in Thompson’s book. Goodwin thought the weapon belonged in a museum, so his team got in touch with the family. The museum’s foundation purchased the gun and donated it to the state archives, reports NPR’s Debbie Elliott. The terms of the arrangement have not been disclosed.

“Goodwin met the pilot for the handoff,” Thompson writes in the Atlantic. “The gun came wrapped in a rag inside a plastic Kroger shopping bag.”

Museum staffers spoke with Emmett’s surviving family members before putting the gun on display, per the Times.

The weapon is made of “faded blueish nickel,” Thompson writes, and it bears the words “United States Property.” The holster is made of leather and has been etched with the initials “J.M.” and the word “Tippo,” likely a reference to the Mississippi town where Milam was living when he went off to fight in World War II for the U.S. Army.

“The sights on the back of the slide had been violently mashed down and twisted, as if someone had used the gun as a hammer,” Thompson writes in the Atlantic.

The FBI describes Till’s murder as “one of the most infamous acts of racial violence in our country’s history.” In the summer of 1955, Till and his 16-year-old cousin, Wheeler Parker Jr., traveled from Chicago to Money, Mississippi, to visit relatives. One day, they ended up at Bryant’s Grocery and Meat Market, which was owned by Roy and Carolyn Bryant.

Parker, who is now 86, tells NPR that Till was a jokester who was trying to elicit laughs when he whistled at Carolyn Bryant.

Several days later, Roy Bryant, along with his half-brother Milam, showed up at the house where Till and Parker were staying. In the early morning hours of August 28, the men kidnapped Till at gunpoint and took him to a barn, where they tortured and killed him. The men are thought to have used the Ithaca .45 caliber gun to pistol-whip and fatally shoot Till.

Till’s body was later found in the Tallahatchie River. A 75-pound fan from a cotton gin had been tied around his neck with barbed wire. A few weeks later, Bryant and Milam were put on trial for Till’s murder. But, after just 67 minutes of deliberation, the all-white jury acquitted the two white men. Later, they confessed to a reporter for Look magazine, which paid them $4,000 for the story.

Till’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, insisted on a public funeral with a glass-topped casket, so that everyone could see her son’s battered body. “When they saw what happened, this motivated a lot of people that were standing, what we call ‘on the fence,’ against racism,” Simeon Wright, another cousin who was with Till the night he was kidnapped, told Smithsonian magazine’s Abby Callard in 2009. “It encouraged them to get in the fight and do something about it. That’s why many say that that was the beginning of the civil rights era. … Now we had the whole nation behind us.”

As Lonnie G. Bunch III, Secretary of the Smithsonian, told Smithsonian magazine’s Ellen Wexler in 2022, Till-Mobley’s activism in the wake of her son’s death challenged America “to be a country that lives up to its stated ideals.”

Earlier this month, the federal Civil Rights Cold Case Records Review Board released 6,510 pages of federal documents related to the case. Many were letters written by members of the public, asking federal authorities to intervene after Milam and Bryant’s acquittal.

Thousands more pages are expected to be made public by January 2027.

The records released so far offer “more texture than revelation,” says Patrick Weems, executive director of the Emmett Till Interpretive Center, to the Times. “You had the public calling on the FBI and they were not willing to get involved.”