Strange Bird Spotted in a Texas Backyard Is the First Known Hybrid Between a Blue Jay and a Green Jay The ranges of the two parent bird species have expanded due to climate change and now overlap around San Antonio, researchers say Margherita Bassi - Daily Correspondent

Two years ago, Brian Stokes, a PhD student studying green jays at the University of Texas at Austin, came across an image on social media featuring a strange animal sighted in a suburb northeast of San Antonio. The blue bird had a white chest and a black mask—it looked a bit like a blue jay, but still very different.

Curious, he reached out to the photographer, who invited Stokes to her backyard. Seeing the bird for himself, he realized they had found something unique and somewhat alarming: a natural hybrid between a blue jay and a green jay.

“We think it’s the first observed vertebrate that’s hybridized as a result of two species both expanding their ranges due, at least in part, to climate change,” Stokes explains in a university statement. The finding is particularly surprising because green jays and blue jays branched away from each other in the evolutionary tree seven million years ago. And as recently as a few decades ago, their habitats did not even overlap.

Fun fact: Hybrid birds The golden-crowned manakin, an Amazon-dwelling bird discovered in 1957 and not seen again by scientists until 2002, is a naturally occurring hybrid of opal-crowned and snow-capped manakins, even though its head feathers have a color not shared by either of the other species.

In the mid-1900s, the Central American green jays populated an area that just barely reached into south Texas, and the blue jays from the eastern United States went only as far west as Houston, meaning the two species almost never existed in the same space. In the decades since, however, the tropical green jays have spread further north, and temperate blue jays have spread further west, leading them to interact around San Antonio.

“Shifts in species’ ranges are creating novel ecosystems and previously unobserved species interactions,” the researchers write in a study describing the hybrid bird, published earlier this month in the journal Ecology and Evolution. “Documenting and understanding these novel interactions between species is an emergent priority of global ecological importance.” This newly documented hybridization “joins a growing list” of ever more surprising results of climate change-driven range expansions, the team adds.

The Texas bird is a male and has a green jay mother and a blue jay father, similar to another hybrid individual that researchers created in the 1970s by interbreeding a green jay and a blue jay. Their offspring, which is now a taxidermically preserved specimen at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, looks very similar to the recently discovered one.

In the photographer’s backyard, Stokes carefully captured the bird in a fine mist net, then collected a blood sample. He banded its leg so that researchers can identify it again if it’s ever found in the future. Then, he let it go. The creature returned to the same yard in June this year, though the researchers aren’t sure why.

Analysis of the blood sample indicated the animal was truly a hybrid—not just an “odd” mutation of a blue jay, Stokes tells ABC News’ Julia Jacobo. “We were really caught off guard that, in some way, mating could occur,” he adds. “That was really surprising to us.”

While the team suggests the bird is the first observed of its kind, it’s certainly not the first hybrid animal to be associated with climate change. Hybrids of polar bears and grizzly bears (nicknamed “grolars” or “pizzlies” depending on the father-mother combination), are another such cross.

“We know that as the climate is warming in the Arctic, grizzly bears and polar bears are coming more and more into contact with one another,” Ruth Rivkin, an evolutionary ecologist at the University of Manitoba in Canada, told National Geographic’s Kristen Pope in July 2024. Last year, however, Rivkin and her team found that hybrid polar bears were still uncommon.

In that example, climate change appears to have shifted only the polar bear’s range. What’s unique about the hybrid jay is that both species’ inhabited areas have shifted as a result of warming. (The blue jay’s movement has also been influenced by habitat loss from urbanization and development, Stokes adds to ABC News.)

More broadly, hybridization in the wild is likely more frequent than what researchers are aware of, “because there’s just so much inability to report these things happening,” Stokes says in the statement. While he and his colleague did not assign the recently discovered bird a name, the statement proposes calling it a “grue jay.”