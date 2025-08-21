Someone Returned a Library Book That Their Grandmother Checked Out Eight Decades Ago The San Antonio Public Library received the book in the mail along with a letter: “I hope there is no late fee for it because Grandma won’t be able to pay for it anymore” Ella Feldman - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

A book was returned to the San Antonio Public Library this past June—nearly 82 years after it was last borrowed.

The library received its copy of Your Child, His Family, and Friends by psychologist Frances Bruce Strain in the mail, along with a checkout card that indicated it had last been borrowed from the library in 1943. The book was accompanied by a letter from the person in Oregon who returned it, which the library shared on social media.

“I hope there is no late fee for it,” reads the letter, which is signed P.A.A.G., “because Grandma won’t be able to pay for it anymore.”

A representative from the library addressed that concern in a Facebook post: “We can certainly put the writer at ease there, because we have been fine free since 2021!” That decision was made to “break down financial barriers to accessing library services and resources,” according to a statement.

Fun fact: A library book that was 105 years late Last year, another Colorado library received a book that had been checked out in 1919.

In the letter that accompanied the book, the writer says they found it among their father’s belongings after his passing. Given that their father was 11 in 1943, the writer assumes it was their grandmother, Maria del Socorro Aldrete Flores (Cortez), who borrowed the book, according to the Associated Press. That year, she was transferred to a job at the United States embassy in Mexico City. “She must have taken the book with her,” the letter says, “and some 82 years later, it ended up in my possession.”

“Please accept my gratitude for your service,” the letter writer concludes. “I promise to donate to your library as soon as I can to show my great appreciation for all you do.”

The book was received in “good condition” and is on display in the Central Library’s lobby through August. After that, the book will be sold in a used bookstore that benefits the library.

Your Child, His Family, and Friends is a guide for parents to help their children navigate relationships. Strain, the author, was a psychologist and mother who was “best known for her wise, sensitive, but unsentimental presentation of sex education,” the New York Times’ Catherine MacKenzie wrote in 1943.

The book is “by far the longest overdue item we’ve received,” Scott Williams, the library’s marketing manager, tells CBS Texas.

Eighty-two years is a long time for an overdue book, but it’s a couple centuries short of the world record. According to Guinness World Records, the most overdue library book was returned to the University of Cambridge’s Sidney Sussex College in 1956, after being borrowed in 1668—288 years earlier. There was no fine.

Still, the return of Your Child, His Family, and Friends to the San Antonio Public Library was a special occasion.

“It’s not every day that you get a book back after eight decades,” Williams tells CBS Texas.