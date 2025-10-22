See This Year’s Hilarious Finalists From the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards, From Gossiping Leopards to Breakdancing Foxes The 40 shortlisted photographs pair talented nature photography with humorous captures that often rely on clicking the shutter at just the right moment Margherita Bassi - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards have just announced their finalists for 2025, and the results are hilarious. From a grinning bear to an alarmed-looking hornbill, the shortlist of 40 photographs, three portfolios and ten videos highlight sidesplittingly relatable animal expressions.

And the content is all real—the competition doesn’t allow A.I. or digital manipulation of any kind.

Founded in 2015 by two professional photographers, the awards merge skillful wildlife photography with the “positive power” of humor with the aim of promoting wildlife and habitat conservation, per a statement. The competition is free and open to novices, amateurs and professionals alike.

This year, Nikon judges considered nearly 10,000 total entries from 108 countries. Prizes include a safari in Kenya and photography equipment.

We are “absolutely delighted to be able to partner with the Nikon team again for 2025. Their ongoing support has supercharged the competition, reaching more people in more countries than ever before, helping us raise awareness of animal and habitat conservation and crucially, highlight the fundamental importance of having wildlife on our planet and in our lives,” says Tom Sullam, a British photographer who co-founded the Comedy Wildlife Competition, in the statement. “These inspiring and funny photos and videos do just that.”

The lucky overall winner, category winners and highly commended entries will be revealed at an event in London on December 9, with all 2025 finalists featured in a free exhibition in a London art gallery from December 10 to 14.

Competitors submitted images in a variety of categories based on the animal pictured. The contest also awards young and junior photographers (up to 25 years and 16 years old, respectively) and bestows a people’s choice award based on a public vote, which will occur between December 10, 2025, and March 1, 2026.

Last year, Finnish photographer Tapani Linnanmäki won the people’s choice award for “Shake, ruffle, rattle, roll,” a photo of a majestic but ridiculous white-tailed eagle caught in the act of ruffling its feathers.

Fun fact: Outsmarting A.I. (and the human eye) Often, surreal snaps of wildlife capture the public's fancy—so when a photographer submitted a real photo of a seemingly headless flamingo to an international A.I. image competition in 2024, it became a top contender despite not having been produced by artificial intelligence. As Smithsonian magazine reported at the time, pseudonymous photographer Miles Astray won multiple awards for the photo, showcasing the art of human-generated photography. The image is also recognized as a finalist in the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards.

So what do this year’s images have in store? They’re “brilliant” and showcase the talents of photographers worldwide, Stefan Maier, a senior marketing manager at Nikon Europe, says in the statement. “These images combine wit and wonder to celebrate nature’s character, while emphasizing the urgency of conservation.”

In that spirit, the competition partners with a sustainable conservation organization annually. This year, as before, organizers will donate 10 percent of their net revenue to the Whitley Fund for Nature—a United Kingdom charity that raises funds and distributes grants that support grassroots wildlife conservationists in the Global South.

Here are 39 of the standalone image finalists. The image above is also a finalist.