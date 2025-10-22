See This Year’s Hilarious Finalists From the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards, From Gossiping Leopards to Breakdancing Foxes

The 40 shortlisted photographs pair talented nature photography with humorous captures that often rely on clicking the shutter at just the right moment

a group of lions seemingly singing
One of the finalists, titled "I Just Can't Wait to be King," captures lions appearing to sing. © Bret Saalwaechter / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards have just announced their finalists for 2025, and the results are hilarious. From a grinning bear to an alarmed-looking hornbill, the shortlist of 40 photographs, three portfolios and ten videos highlight sidesplittingly relatable animal expressions.

And the content is all real—the competition doesn’t allow A.I. or digital manipulation of any kind.

Founded in 2015 by two professional photographers, the awards merge skillful wildlife photography with the “positive power” of humor with the aim of promoting wildlife and habitat conservation, per a statement. The competition is free and open to novices, amateurs and professionals alike.

This year, Nikon judges considered nearly 10,000 total entries from 108 countries. Prizes include a safari in Kenya and photography equipment.

We are “absolutely delighted to be able to partner with the Nikon team again for 2025. Their ongoing support has supercharged the competition, reaching more people in more countries than ever before, helping us raise awareness of animal and habitat conservation and crucially, highlight the fundamental importance of having wildlife on our planet and in our lives,” says Tom Sullam, a British photographer who co-founded the Comedy Wildlife Competition, in the statement. “These inspiring and funny photos and videos do just that.”

The lucky overall winner, category winners and highly commended entries will be revealed at an event in London on December 9, with all 2025 finalists featured in a free exhibition in a London art gallery from December 10 to 14.

Competitors submitted images in a variety of categories based on the animal pictured. The contest also awards young and junior photographers (up to 25 years and 16 years old, respectively) and bestows a people’s choice award based on a public vote, which will occur between December 10, 2025, and March 1, 2026.

Last year, Finnish photographer Tapani Linnanmäki won the people’s choice award for “Shake, ruffle, rattle, roll,” a photo of a majestic but ridiculous white-tailed eagle caught in the act of ruffling its feathers.

Fun fact: Outsmarting A.I. (and the human eye)

Often, surreal snaps of wildlife capture the public's fancy—so when a photographer submitted a real photo of a seemingly headless flamingo to an international A.I. image competition in 2024, it became a top contender despite not having been produced by artificial intelligence.

As Smithsonian magazine reported at the time, pseudonymous photographer Miles Astray won multiple awards for the photo, showcasing the art of human-generated photography. The image is also recognized as a finalist in the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards.

So what do this year’s images have in store? They’re “brilliant” and showcase the talents of photographers worldwide, Stefan Maier, a senior marketing manager at Nikon Europe, says in the statement. “These images combine wit and wonder to celebrate nature’s character, while emphasizing the urgency of conservation.”

In that spirit, the competition partners with a sustainable conservation organization annually. This year, as before, organizers will donate 10 percent of their net revenue to the Whitley Fund for Nature—a United Kingdom charity that raises funds and distributes grants that support grassroots wildlife conservationists in the Global South.

Here are 39 of the standalone image finalists. The image above is also a finalist.

A gannet with greenery on its face
Now, which direction is my nest? © Alison Tuck / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
Rhino in water covered in yellow vegetation
The Wig.  © Yann Chauvette / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
Bear smiling
Smile, you're being photographed. © Valtteri Mulkahainen / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
Penguins and sheep
Pied Piper Penguins. © Ralph Robinson / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
Foxes on sand
Hit The Dance Floor! © Paula Rustemeier / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
Bird with its beak open around another bird's head
Headlock. © Warren Price / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
A squirrel photographed while midair
Squirrel airborne: surrender mode. © Stefan Cruysberghs / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
Insect stretching its leg
Stretch your leg. © Peter Reinold / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
A flamingo hiding its head and neck
Flamingone. © Miles Astray / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
Two eagles interacting on ice
Steller Eagles Practice Kung Fu Tango. © Mike Lane / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
Orangutan seemingly posing next to a tree
Paint Me Like One Of Your Forest Girls. © Michael Stavrakakis / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
Lions seemingly singing
The Choir. © Meline Ellwanger / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
A gorilla lifting its leg
High Five. © Mark Meth-Cohn / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
Young baboon with elephant approaching in background
Oh my! © Laurent Nilles / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
Flying bird
Masquerading as an arrow. © Magnus Berggren / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
A crowned sifaka licking its finger
Fonzies advertising. © Liliana Luca / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
Three baboons on a tree
Monkey Circus. © Kalin Botev / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
A duck sitting on a fence
Outdoor smoking zone. © Lars Beygang / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
A lion and lioness getting sprayed with something
Darling, please stop! © Massimo Felici / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
Gorilla mother with its baby
Aaaaaww Mum! © Mark Meth-Cohn / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
Duck on water
It's tough being a duck. © John Speirs / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
Two monitors battling
Battle Hug. © Jessica Emmett / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
A fish poking its head out of a hole
Smiley. © Jenny Stock / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
Two leopards
Bad Mouthing. © Hikkaduwa Liyanage Prasantha Vinod / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
Two red-crowned cranes
OMG he's at it again! © David Rice / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
An elephant coverings its eyes with its ears
Peekaboo. © Henry Szwinto / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
Two frogs in the water
Baptism of the unwilling convert. © Grayson Bell / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
A hornbill seemingly running from another bird
Hornbill in a hurry. © Geoff Martin / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
Yellow-cheeked gibbon in a tree
Relaxing in the trees! © Diana Rebman / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
Bird landing in the water
Landing gears down. © Erkko Badermann / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
An Amazonian umbrellabird
Great Hair Day. © David Fettes / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
Grey squirrel poking out of a tree
Bad Hair Day! © Christy Grinton / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
A porcupinefish
What do you mean I need to see a dentist? © Bingqian Gao / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
A flame skimmer dragonfly
All smiles. © Chris Stanley / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
A green tree frog among green vegetation
The Frog Prince of the Grape Vine. © Beate Ammer / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
A goeland poops on a white tailed eagle
Territorial Defense Operation. © Antoine Rezer / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
A white tailed sea eagle
Go Away. © Annette Kirby / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
Two ring-tailed lemurs
Welcome to Zen Lemur Yoga Course! © Andrey Giljov / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
A frog standing on top of another
The Shoulders of Giants. © Andrew Moritmer / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
