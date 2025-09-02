See the Stunning Butterfly Nebula in a New Image From the James Webb Space Telescope The observations offer an unprecedented look at the center of the nebula, which is shrouded in a band of dust Sara Hashemi - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has just unveiled a new image of the Butterfly Nebula, and it isn’t just beautiful—it also offers clues to the processes of stellar death and the formation of planets.

The Butterfly Nebula is located some 3,400 light-years from Earth in the constellation Scorpius, and it’s officially named NGC 6302. The structure is known as a planetary nebula, though the term is a bit of a misnomer—it comes from the fact that early astronomers described the shapes of these nebulas as resembling planets. In reality, planetary nebulas like NGC 6302 are formed when a star nears the end of its life, as the outer layers of the star are shed into a cloud of glowing gas and dust. The planetary nebula phase is extremely short-lived on astronomical timescales, lasting only about 20,000 years.

Fun fact: Planetary nebulas Planetary nebulas are formed by stars with 0.8 to 8 times the mass of our sun.

This cosmic butterfly is considered bipolar, because it has two lobes spreading out in different directions and giving it its “wings.” What looks like the butterfly’s body is actually a side view of a dark band of dusty gas—known as a torus—hiding the nebula’s central star.

The JWST image, taken with the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), focuses on that torus. The researchers also used radio data from the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) to supplement the space telescope’s observations. They were able to determine the location of the nebula’s central star, which, at 220,000 degrees Kelvin, is one of the hottest planetary nebula stars in the Milky Way. The research was published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society on August 27.

Importantly, the new observations also allowed the researchers to gather more information about the formation of cosmic dust. The torus is made up of tiny crystalline silicates, such as quartz, and irregularly shaped dust grains. The grains are just a millionth of a meter long, but that’s larger than most cosmic dust. This indicates the dust has been around for a while and is also suggestive of the beginnings of planet formation.

“For years, scientists have debated how cosmic dust forms in space. But now, with the help of the powerful James Webb Space Telescope, we may finally have a clearer picture,” says Mikako Matsuura, an astrophysicist at Cardiff University in Wales who led the research, in a statement. “We were able to see both cool gemstones formed in calm, long-lasting zones and fiery grime created in violent, fast-moving parts of space, all within a single object.”

“This discovery is a big step forward in understanding how the basic materials of planets come together,” adds Matsuura.

The researchers spotted iron and nickel in jets that extend outward from the star, opposite each other. They also noted polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), carbon-based molecules that, on Earth, are often found in campfire smoke or burnt toast. They’re also abundant in space, and scientists suspect they play a key role in the formation of stars and planets, writes Space.com’s Keith Cooper. The PAHs in the Butterfly Nebula have a ring-like structure and likely formed when a bubble of wind from the central star hit the surrounding gas. They could be the first evidence of PAHs in an oxygen-rich planetary nebula, per the statement.